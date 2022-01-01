Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Flan in
Berwyn
/
Berwyn
/
Flan
Berwyn restaurants that serve flan
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN
Avg 4.1
(1432 reviews)
Flan de cortesia
$0.01
More about La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lalo's Restaurant
3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn
Avg 4.6
(2893 reviews)
Flan
$4.95
Mexico's classic dessert. Vanilla custard served with Mexican egg nog.
More about Lalo's Restaurant
