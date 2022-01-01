Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Berwyn

Go
Berwyn restaurants
Toast

Berwyn restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Lunges 'n Lattes

6805 Stanley Ave Suite A, Berwyn

Avg 5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
S'mores Mini Pie$7.25
These adorable little tarts are the perfect size. Each 3" graham cracker shell is filled with a rich chocolate filling and topped with toasted marshmallow. Contains wheat and dairy.
Chocolate Vanilla Whoopie Pie (v + gf)$6.50
These whoopie pies are as substantial as they are festive. Dotted with rainbow sprinkles, these are made with a rich devil's food chocolate cake and filled vanilla buttercream frosting. Safe for celiacs, vegans, and nut allergy sufferers.
More about Lunges 'n Lattes
Item pic

BBQ

FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD - Berwyn

6615 ROOSEVELT RD, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Hand Pie$8.00
empanada stuffed w/ bbq beef, carmelized onion, potato & gardinera
More about FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD - Berwyn

Browse other tasty dishes in Berwyn

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Brisket

Pork Belly

Cookies

Quesadillas

Cake

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Berwyn to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1450 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (309 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (347 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston