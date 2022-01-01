Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Berwyn

Berwyn restaurants
Berwyn restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant - 6539 CERMAK RD

6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN

Avg 4.1 (1432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadillas Plancha$6.99
More about La Lupita Mexican Restaurant - 6539 CERMAK RD
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lalo's Mexican Restaurant

3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (2893 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Dinner$15.95
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of three folded-over corn or flour tortillas filled with melted chihuahua cheese, grilled onions, and poblano peppers. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad. Additional fillings subject to charge.
Quesadilla Ala$4.50
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of a folded-over corn or flour tortilla filled with melted Chihuahua cheese.
More about Lalo's Mexican Restaurant

