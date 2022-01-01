Quesadillas in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve quesadillas
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant - 6539 CERMAK RD
6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN
|Quesadillas Plancha
|$6.99
Lalo's Mexican Restaurant
3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn
|Quesadilla Dinner
|$15.95
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of three folded-over corn or flour tortillas filled with melted chihuahua cheese, grilled onions, and poblano peppers. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad. Additional fillings subject to charge.
|Quesadilla Ala
|$4.50
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of a folded-over corn or flour tortilla filled with melted Chihuahua cheese.