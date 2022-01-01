Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Berwyn

Berwyn restaurants
Berwyn restaurants that serve sliders

Big Guys Sausage Stand image

 

Big Guys Sausage Stand

7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lil' Guy Slider Tray$47.50
One dozen mini burgers served with American cheese, pickles, shoestring fried onions and 1000 Island dressing on the side.
Classic Slider Tray$47.50
One dozen mini burgers served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, ketchup and mayo on the side.
Corned Beef Slider Tray$37.50
One dozen corned beef sliders on toasted 3/4 in marble rye with swiss cheese. Mustard and horseradish on the side.
More about Big Guys Sausage Stand
FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD image

BBQ

FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD

6615 ROOSEVELT RD, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SLIDER BUNS, 18 COUNT$5.50
More about FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD

