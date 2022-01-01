Sliders in Berwyn
Big Guys Sausage Stand
7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn
|Lil' Guy Slider Tray
|$47.50
One dozen mini burgers served with American cheese, pickles, shoestring fried onions and 1000 Island dressing on the side.
|Classic Slider Tray
|$47.50
One dozen mini burgers served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, ketchup and mayo on the side.
|Corned Beef Slider Tray
|$37.50
One dozen corned beef sliders on toasted 3/4 in marble rye with swiss cheese. Mustard and horseradish on the side.