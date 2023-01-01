Brisket in Berwyn
La Cabra Brewing
642 Lancaster Avenue, Berwyn
|Brisket Dip
|$21.00
Smokehouse-Smoked Beef Brisket, Cooper Sharp American, Calabrian Chile,
Caramelized Onion, Seeded Roll, Beef Jus
SAME DAY ONLINE ORDERING NOW AVAILABLE! For FREE LOCAL DELIVERY call (610)513-2942 or (215)237-1578.
6 Lakeside Ave, Berwyn, PA 19312, Berwyn
|TWO Chopped brisket sandwiches
|$20.00
|TWO Brisket sandwiches
|$22.00
|CHOPPED BRISKET (not sliced)
|$24.00
For those who love brisket in a finely chopped and minced form. Great on salads, our beans, mac, or your favorite pizza. Of course wonderful on its own too!