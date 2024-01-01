Tacos in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve tacos
PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS BERWYN & PIZZA
676 LANCASTER AVE, BERWYN
|LARGE TACO PIZZA
|$22.50
Thin crust pizza made with mozzarella, hot sauce our famous ribeye steak, shredded lettuce, tomato and drizzled ranch dressing.
Casey's - Berwyn - 542 Lancaster Avenue
542 Lancaster Avenue, Berwyn
|Fish Tacos
|$16.50
beer battered fish,cole slaw,chipotle aioli
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.50
blkn or grld,cole slaw, ico de gallo,