Go
Toast

Besame - Steamboat Springs

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

818 Lincoln Ave • $$$

Avg 4.7 (695 reviews)

Popular Items

Masa Empanada$15.00
Braised short rib, queso asadero, salsa guajillo, aji amarillo aioli, coriander cress
*Cannot be modified
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$14.00
Queso asadero, lime crema, salsa roja, achiote, purple cabbage slaw, cilantro
Shishito Peppers$14.00
Smoked shishito peppers, sea salt, lemon, orange EVOO, chili spice
*Cannot be modified
PEI mussels and Chorizo$21.00
Thai Red Curry with Shrimp$28.00
Shrimp, curry, jasmine rice, peas, chilis, coconut cream, Thai basil
*Cannot be Modified
Kaffir Lime Churros$15.00
Mexican hot chocolate dipping sauce
Bruselas Fritas$16.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, iberico chorizo, fried shallots, manchego, pickled fresno, radish, jalapeno vinaigrette, cilantro
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

818 Lincoln Ave

Steamboat Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Skull Creek Greek

No reviews yet

A fast, affordable, fun greek eatery located in the heart of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, serving up Gyros, Plate, Salads, Baklava, and more for folks on the go!

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Barley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yampa Sandwich Co.

No reviews yet

Eat Well. Be Bold.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston