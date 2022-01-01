Go
Toast

Besito Mexican - West Islip, NY

Enjoy fresh, table-side guacamole, amazing margaritas made from the freshest ingredients, cravable street tacos and mouthwatering authentic Mexican dishes. Besito Mexican, translated as little kiss, strives to delight guests with the warmth of a private hacienda offering thoughtful details and cuisine. Besito was rated “excellent” by the New York Times with decor that embraces all the flavors and festivity of Mexican cuisine.

399 Montauk Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Arrachera*$38.95
Grilled skirt steak, arugula, roasted corn, queso fresco, pomegranate vinaigrette salad (dressing on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
Enchilada Suizas$23.95
Shredded chicken, salsa tomatillo con crema, queso chihuahua, onions, cilantro. (GLUTEN FREE)
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$18.95
Queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda, pico de gallo, crema
Iron Skillet Tacos Carne Asada*$31.95
Grilled marinated skirt steak, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side. Served from the skillet, easy to reheat if desired). (GLUTEN FREE)
Iron Skillet Tacos Grilled Chicken$24.95
Grilled marinated chicken, queso chihuahua, poblano rajas, salsa verde cruda. Served with warm corn tortillas. (Salsas served on side). (GLUTEN FREE)
Enchilada Mixtas$26.95
Grilled skirt steak, chicken, chorizo, salsa guajillo con crema, sweet plantains, queso fresco, crema, onions, cilantro. (GLUTEN FREE)
Sweet Plantains$8.95
Fried, crema, queso fresco
Mexican Street Corn$8.95
Queso fresco, chile molido, off the cob
Street Tacos Crispy Shrimp$19.95
3 soft tacos. Chipotle crema, salsa molcajete, queso fresco, red cabbage, green scallions, micro greens. Served on soft warm corn tortillas. (PESCATARIAN, CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
Guacamole$14.95
Freshly made! Hass avocado, tomato, jalapeño, onion, salt, cilantro. Served fresh. homemade salsa & with tortilla chips. (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
See full menu

Location

399 Montauk Highway

West Islip NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday2:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday2:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday2:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brownstones Coffee - West Islip

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hometown Heroes - West Islip

No reviews yet

Best Hero Shop on Long Island!

Naz's Halal Food - Deer Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Katch

No reviews yet

SUMMER IS HERE!
ORDER ONLINE NOW!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston