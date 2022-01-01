Go
Bespoke Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

242 Gap Rd

Popular Items

BBQ Platter$15.00
CHOICE of : Pulled Pork OR Pulled Chicken sandwich on brioche with bbq sauce WITH choice of 2 SIDES
Field Day - Pale Ale
Light Bitterness, Grain, Lemon, Grapefruit
Mixed$16.00
Farmers Market Board$12.00
brie, merlot cheese, cheddar, berries, dried apricots, preserves, candied nuts, chocolate Wilbur buds, GF crackers {pairs well with our stout & porter
Creme Brûlée Cheese Cake$6.00
Mac Stack$12.00
pulled pork tacos with queso, bbq sauce and cole slaw, with side of tortilla chips & salsa
Hazed and Confused$16.00
Mini Mac Stack$7.00
(choice of): smoked chicken BBQ or smoked pork BBQ over mac & cheese with side of BBQ sauce
Soup of the Week$7.00
Chicken and Blue Wedge Salad$11.00

242 Gap Rd

Ronks PA

