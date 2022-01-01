Cuisine background

American restaurants you'll love

Go
American
Toast
  • /
  • American

Top American restaurants

American cuisine ranks among the most eclectic cooking styles on the planet. From its inception, America has been a land of opportunity populated by immigrants from around the world over the course of a few centuries. So, you can find echoes of different ethnicities and cultures across the spectrum of American Cuisine from Africa to Western Europe and as far away as China and the Far East.

But the hallmark of American food is its versatility and a chef's willingness to combine different ingredients, aromas, and flavors to make an entirely unique dish. In other words, the food we love in this country is all about creativity and giving our melting pot heritage a nod.

Along the East Coast, you can find the best lobsters and oysters in the US. Along the West Coast, you can find some of the best fishing and wine vineyards in the world. Travel to the Gulf states, and you'll find a variety of seafood like shrimp and crawfish, beef, and even creole cooking influences. If that wasn't already enough choices, you can also enjoy Tex-Mex along the border and have two regional variations to choose from: Southwest and Texas-style. It’s a world of fusion you can’t find anywhere else on the planet, and that's why American cuisine is fantastic.

Los Angeles's best American restaurants

See all
Bacari image

 

Bacari

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bacari
Jar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Jar

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Jar
Chinollo image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Chinollo

18415 S. Avalon Blvd, Carson

Avg 4.7 (1903 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Chinollo

Boston's best American restaurants

See all
Bates Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bates Bar and Grill

2 Commercial St, Braintree

Avg 4.4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bates Bar and Grill
Cheever Tavern image

 

Cheever Tavern

33 West Street, Norwell

Avg 4.5 (1981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Cheever Tavern
Fuse Westford image

 

Fuse Westford

2 Powers Road, Westford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Fuse Westford

Washington, D.C.'s best American restaurants

See all
The Little Beet Table image

 

The Little Beet Table

5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Little Beet Table
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Busboys and Poets
Lia's image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Lia's

4435 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lia's

Miami's best American restaurants

See all
Vista image

 

Vista

5020 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Vista
Blue Collar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.5 (3639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Blue Collar
Michael's Genuine Food & Drink image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

130 NE 40th St, Miami

Avg 4.6 (6640 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Michael's Genuine Food & Drink

Austin's best American restaurants

See all
Waterloo Ice House image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Waterloo Ice House
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Market Street Deli image

 

Market Street Deli

1100 state park road #116, Lockhart

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Market Street Deli

San Diego's best American restaurants

See all
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar

902 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1573 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
Fort Oak Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fort Oak Restaurant

1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Fort Oak Restaurant
Bayside Landing image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bayside Landing

3780 ingraham st, san diego

Avg 4.5 (1749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bayside Landing

Baltimore's best American restaurants

See all
The Elkridge Furnace Inn image

 

The Elkridge Furnace Inn

5745 Furnace Ave, Elkridge

Avg 4.6 (3797 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Elkridge Furnace Inn
Fat Boys Crab House Crofton image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Boys Crab House Crofton

1651 MD-3, Crofton

Avg 3.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Fat Boys Crab House Crofton
Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille image

 

Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

7190 Troy Hill Drive Suite 500, Elkridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille

Denver's best American restaurants

See all
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

8851 Destination Way, Broomfield

Avg 4.4 (519 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hops n Drops
Hickory & Ash image

STEAKS

Hickory & Ash

8001 Arista Place, Broomfield

Avg 4.6 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hickory & Ash
Roots Restaurant image

 

Roots Restaurant

1200 Miramonte St, Broomfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Roots Restaurant

Cleveland's best American restaurants

See all
Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

36931 DETROIT ROAD, Avon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Two Bucks
Veranda Bistro & Bar image

GRILL

Veranda Bistro & Bar

32045 Detroit Rd, Avon

Avg 4.4 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Veranda Bistro & Bar
Fisher's American Tavern image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fisher's American Tavern

28020 Miles Rd, Solon

Avg 4.6 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Fisher's American Tavern

Providence's best American restaurants

See all
Pizza Envy image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Envy

640 Boston Neck Rd, North Kingstown

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Pizza Envy
Murphy's Law image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law

2 George St, Pawtucket

Avg 4.2 (1367 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Murphy's Law
2 Jerks BBQ & Market image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

2 Jerks BBQ & Market

701 Broadway, Raynham

Avg 4.4 (1802 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about 2 Jerks BBQ & Market

Richmond's best American restaurants

See all
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Tazza Kitchen
Perch image

 

Perch

2918 W. Broad Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Perch
The Grille At Magnolia Green image

 

The Grille At Magnolia Green

7001 Awesome Drive, Moseley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Grille At Magnolia Green

Nashville's best American restaurants

See all
Elliston Place Soda Shop image

ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Elliston Place Soda Shop

2105 Elliston Place, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (453 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Elliston Place Soda Shop
CP Between the Lakes image

 

CP Between the Lakes

4136 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about CP Between the Lakes
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

4013 Charlotte Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1498 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Farm Burger

New York's best American restaurants

See all
Juice For Life image

 

Juice For Life

34-07 Francis Lewis Blvd, Bayside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Juice For Life
Panini Bistro image

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Panini Bistro

27 Snowhill street, Spotswood

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Panini Bistro
The Lantern Diner image

 

The Lantern Diner

564 Hempstead Turnpike, West Hempstead

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Lantern Diner

Chicago's best American restaurants

See all
Park Tavern image

 

Park Tavern

5433 Park Place, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Park Tavern
Katie's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Katie's Kitchen
113 Main image

FRENCH FRIES

113 Main

113 Main St, Oswego

Avg 4.1 (38 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about 113 Main

Philadelphia's best American restaurants

See all
Twelves Grill & Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Twelves Grill & Cafe

10 Exchange Pl, West Grove

Avg 4.4 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Twelves Grill & Cafe
Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen image

 

Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen

1536 Kings Highway N. #2, Cherry Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen
Red Cedar Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Cedar Grille

249 Bethlehem Pike, Colmar

Avg 3.8 (474 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Red Cedar Grille

San Francisco's best American restaurants

See all
Bistro 135 image

 

Bistro 135

135 W 10th St, Tracy

Avg 4.6 (2490 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bistro 135
Parkside Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Parkside Grille

884 Portola road # A-1, Portola Valley

Avg 4.7 (1517 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Parkside Grille
Shelbys image

 

Shelbys

2 Theatre Sq, Orinda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Shelbys

Houston's best American restaurants

See all
Prohibition 52 image

 

Prohibition 52

609 Bradford Avenue, Kemah

Avg 4.5 (29 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Prohibition 52
The Backyard Seabrook image

 

The Backyard Seabrook

1301 4th St., Seabrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Backyard Seabrook
Sandy McGee’s Restaurant image

 

Sandy McGee’s Restaurant

314 Morton Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sandy McGee’s Restaurant

Dallas's best American restaurants

See all
DeVivo Bros Eatery image

 

DeVivo Bros Eatery

750 South Main Street suite #165, Keller

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about DeVivo Bros Eatery
JC's Burger Bar Mesquite image

 

JC's Burger Bar Mesquite

1051 E Davis St, Mesquite

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about JC's Burger Bar Mesquite
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen image

 

Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen

1221 Turbeville Rd., Hickory Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen

Atlanta's best American restaurants

See all
Canton St. Social image

 

Canton St. Social

14 ELIZABETH WAY, ROSWELL

Avg 4.2 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Canton St. Social
Brookwood Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookwood Grill

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell

Avg 4.3 (1283 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Brookwood Grill
Mom's Table image

SALADS

Mom's Table

1207 Canton St, Roswell

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mom's Table

Seattle's best American restaurants

See all
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse

225 SW 7th St., Renton

Avg 4.6 (1181 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse
Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge image

 

Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge

13195 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

21290 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5398 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hops n Drops

Minneapolis's best American restaurants

See all
3 Squares Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3 Squares Restaurant

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about 3 Squares Restaurant
Rock Elm at The Grove image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Elm at The Grove

15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.5 (604 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Rock Elm at The Grove
Malone’s Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Malone’s Bar & Grill

12635 Elm Creek Blvd N, Maple Grove

Avg 4.2 (1112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Malone’s Bar & Grill

Phoenix's best American restaurants

See all
Gallopin' Goose Saloon and Grill image

 

Gallopin' Goose Saloon and Grill

1980 S. ARIZONA BLVD, COOLIDGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gallopin' Goose Saloon and Grill
Venue Taproom image

FRENCH FRIES

Venue Taproom

13699 N Litchfield Rd, Surprise

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Venue Taproom
State 48 Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State 48 Brewery

13823 West Bell Rd, Surprise

Avg 4.1 (1 review)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about State 48 Brewery

Detroit's best American restaurants

See all
Roots image

BBQ

Roots

107 S. Main, Almont

Avg 4.9 (242 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Roots
Avenue American Bistro image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Avenue American Bistro

3632 Elizabeth St, Wayne

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Avenue American Bistro
Side Tracks Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Side Tracks Bar & Grill

266 Lake Nepessing Rd, Lapeer

Avg 4.2 (670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Side Tracks Bar & Grill

Tampa's best American restaurants

See all
Green Door on 8th image

 

Green Door on 8th

14148 8th Street, Dade City

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Green Door on 8th
Gigglewaters image

GRILL

Gigglewaters

737 Main St, Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (1835 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gigglewaters
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

14136 7th St., Dade City

Avg 3.9 (774 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston