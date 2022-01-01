American restaurants you'll love
Top American restaurants
American cuisine ranks among the most eclectic cooking styles on the planet. From its inception, America has been a land of opportunity populated by immigrants from around the world over the course of a few centuries. So, you can find echoes of different ethnicities and cultures across the spectrum of American Cuisine from Africa to Western Europe and as far away as China and the Far East.
But the hallmark of American food is its versatility and a chef's willingness to combine different ingredients, aromas, and flavors to make an entirely unique dish. In other words, the food we love in this country is all about creativity and giving our melting pot heritage a nod.
Along the East Coast, you can find the best lobsters and oysters in the US. Along the West Coast, you can find some of the best fishing and wine vineyards in the world. Travel to the Gulf states, and you'll find a variety of seafood like shrimp and crawfish, beef, and even creole cooking influences. If that wasn't already enough choices, you can also enjoy Tex-Mex along the border and have two regional variations to choose from: Southwest and Texas-style. It’s a world of fusion you can’t find anywhere else on the planet, and that's why American cuisine is fantastic.
Los Angeles's best American restaurants
Boston's best American restaurants
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bates Bar and Grill
2 Commercial St, Braintree
Washington, D.C.'s best American restaurants
The Little Beet Table
5471 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase
Miami's best American restaurants
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Collar
6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
Austin's best American restaurants
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
San Diego's best American restaurants
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Harley Gray Kitchen & Bar
902 W Washington St, San Diego
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fort Oak Restaurant
1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego
Baltimore's best American restaurants
The Elkridge Furnace Inn
5745 Furnace Ave, Elkridge
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Boys Crab House Crofton
1651 MD-3, Crofton
Denver's best American restaurants
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
8851 Destination Way, Broomfield
Cleveland's best American restaurants
Providence's best American restaurants
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Envy
640 Boston Neck Rd, North Kingstown
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law
2 George St, Pawtucket
Richmond's best American restaurants
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
Nashville's best American restaurants
ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Elliston Place Soda Shop
2105 Elliston Place, Nashville
CP Between the Lakes
4136 N Mt Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet
New York's best American restaurants
WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Panini Bistro
27 Snowhill street, Spotswood
Chicago's best American restaurants
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie's Kitchen
623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines
Philadelphia's best American restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Twelves Grill & Cafe
10 Exchange Pl, West Grove
Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen
1536 Kings Highway N. #2, Cherry Hill
San Francisco's best American restaurants
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Parkside Grille
884 Portola road # A-1, Portola Valley
Houston's best American restaurants
Dallas's best American restaurants
DeVivo Bros Eatery
750 South Main Street suite #165, Keller
JC's Burger Bar Mesquite
1051 E Davis St, Mesquite
Atlanta's best American restaurants
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookwood Grill
880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell
Seattle's best American restaurants
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse
225 SW 7th St., Renton
Blazing Onion Handcrafted Burgers & Lounge
13195 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle
Minneapolis's best American restaurants
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3 Squares Restaurant
12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy N, Maple Grove
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Elm at The Grove
15641 Grove Circle N, Maple Grove
Phoenix's best American restaurants
Gallopin' Goose Saloon and Grill
1980 S. ARIZONA BLVD, COOLIDGE
Detroit's best American restaurants
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Avenue American Bistro
3632 Elizabeth St, Wayne