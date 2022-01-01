Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Cuisine background

When you're in the mood for something familiar yet still different, Asian fusion cuisine is an option for the more adventurous foodie in all of us. You may have already tried Asian fusion and not even realized it because the style is so prevalent in all parts of the country.

Japanese-inspired sushi rolls are great examples of this cuisine style because many items contain lightly cooked fish, but in Japan, sushi is raw and fresh as can be. Likewise, many famous Chinese dishes have a fusion aspect, like the infamous dish General Tsao's chicken served with white rice. We usually cook it with white meat in the US, yet the authentic version uses fatty dark meat chicken. Those are just two examples of how fusion cuisine has made its way into our culture.

The best way to spot a fusion restaurant is the sheer creativity of the menu items. Have you ever heard of sushi pizza or pad Thai tacos with jalapeno kimchi? You have now because that's are two prime examples of what's possible with Asian fusion. Either way, the idea is to bring a distinctively Asian flare to a dish to give it a whole new take.

Los Angeles's best Asian fusion restaurants

WHEALTHY image

 

WHEALTHY

3394A S Bristol Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Formosa Cafe image

NOODLES

Formosa Cafe

7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (2677 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nếp Cafe and Brunch image

 

Nếp Cafe and Brunch

10836 Warner Avenue, Fountain Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boston's best Asian fusion restaurants

Khao Hom Thai & Pho image

PHO

Khao Hom Thai & Pho

258 Salem Road, Billerica

Avg 4.8 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Fuji at Assembly image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Assembly

320 Canal Street, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1855 reviews)
Takeout
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

Homebase - 506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Washington, D.C.'s best Asian fusion restaurants

Loopy's Eatery image

BBQ

Loopy's Eatery

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TaKorean image

 

TaKorean

1309 5th Street NE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Miami's best Asian fusion restaurants

Pubbelly Sushi image

 

Pubbelly Sushi

8970 SW 72nd Pl, Ste D-150, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taikin Asian Cuisine image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Taikin Asian Cuisine

7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.4 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Society BBQ - Midtown Miami image

 

Society BBQ - Midtown Miami

3401 N Miami Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Austin's best Asian fusion restaurants

An Thinh image

 

An Thinh

2082 N Highway 183, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loro Austin image

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wu Chow image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Wu Chow

500 W 5th St Suite 168, Austin

Avg 4.6 (1672 reviews)
Takeout
San Diego's best Asian fusion restaurants

El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\ image

 

El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\

3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FUSION EATS image

FRENCH FRIES

FUSION EATS

5299 Linda Vista Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (84 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sindi's Snack Shack image

 

Sindi's Snack Shack

150 s acacia ave, Solana beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baltimore's best Asian fusion restaurants

Ekiben image

SANDWICHES

Ekiben

1622 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (1572 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Alina’s Asian Cuisine image

 

Alina’s Asian Cuisine

310 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dooby's image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES

Dooby's

802 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (1356 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Denver's best Asian fusion restaurants

ChoLon Downtown image

SOUPS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

ChoLon Downtown

1555 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1775 reviews)
Takeout
The Ginger Pig image

 

The Ginger Pig

4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi image

 

East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi

10431 Town Center Dr, Broomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cleveland's best Asian fusion restaurants

Sora 天 image

 

Sora 天

1121 W 10th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Pearl Asian Kitchen image

 

The Pearl Asian Kitchen

20060 VAN AKEN BLVD, Shaker Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mashiso Asian Grille image

 

Mashiso Asian Grille

11520 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (513 reviews)
Takeout
Richmond's best Asian fusion restaurants

Bonanza Social Kitchen image

 

Bonanza Social Kitchen

220 Monticello Ave Unit M, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Foo Dog image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Foo Dog

1537 W. Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (3614 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville's best Asian fusion restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi image

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

3053 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (193 reviews)
Takeout
Consumer pic

 

Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn

514 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Eastern Peak image

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
New York's best Asian fusion restaurants

Wich One image

SANDWICHES

Wich One

529 Anderson Ave, Cliffside Park

Avg 4.6 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Domo Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN

Domo Taco

733 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn

Avg 4.2 (464 reviews)
Takeout
MoCa Asian Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

MoCa Asian Bistro

1300 peninsula blvd, Hewlett

Avg 4.2 (998 reviews)
Takeout
Chicago's best Asian fusion restaurants

GABUTTO BURGER image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

GABUTTO BURGER

2502 Randall Rd, Elgin

Avg 4.7 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Nori Sushi Chicago image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Sushi Ukai La Grange image

 

Sushi Ukai La Grange

120b West Calendar ave, La Grange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philadelphia's best Asian fusion restaurants

Azie Media image

SUSHI

Azie Media

217 W State Street, Media

Avg 4.6 (2628 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Azie on Main image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Azie on Main

789 East Lancaster Ave, Villanova

Avg 4.6 (1994 reviews)
Takeout
Americana Asian Kitchen image

 

Americana Asian Kitchen

1104 Naamans Creek Rd, Garnet Valley

Avg 4.6 (292 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
San Francisco's best Asian fusion restaurants

Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB image

SUSHI

Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB

20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay

Avg 3.5 (268 reviews)
Takeout
Red Hot Chilli Pepper image

 

Red Hot Chilli Pepper

1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos

Avg 3.7 (1376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boo Koo image

SALADS

Boo Koo

25 Miller Ave, Mill Valley

Avg 3.6 (1092 reviews)
Takeout
Dallas's best Asian fusion restaurants

Orchid City Fusion Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Orchid City Fusion Cafe

2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1965 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

1500 N. Story Road #612, Irving

Avg 4.4 (909 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Atlanta's best Asian fusion restaurants

Xengo Restaurant image

 

Xengo Restaurant

3162 Johnson Ferry Rd #420, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Izumi --Woodstock-- image

 

Izumi --Woodstock--

2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150, Woodstock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TERIYAKI BOX image

 

TERIYAKI BOX

1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seattle's best Asian fusion restaurants

Fan Tang - Kirkland image

 

Fan Tang - Kirkland

10615 NE 68th ST, Kirkland

Avg 4.5 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

10403 156th St E, Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (6049 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Itsumono image

 

Itsumono

610 S Jackson st, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Phoenix's best Asian fusion restaurants

Tott's Asian Diner image

 

Tott's Asian Diner

4030 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (4358 reviews)
Takeout
Rock Lobster image

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI

Rock Lobster

2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Saigon Kitchen image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Kitchen

14071 W Bell Road Suite 101, Surprise

Avg 4.4 (2258 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Detroit's best Asian fusion restaurants

Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen image

 

Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen

31632 John R Rd,Ste A, Madison Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Detroit Dog Co image

 

The Detroit Dog Co

200 West 5th Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
New Age Noodles image

RAMEN

New Age Noodles

143 N Main St, Mt Clemens

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
