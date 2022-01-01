Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Top Asian fusion restaurants
When you're in the mood for something familiar yet still different, Asian fusion cuisine is an option for the more adventurous foodie in all of us. You may have already tried Asian fusion and not even realized it because the style is so prevalent in all parts of the country.
Japanese-inspired sushi rolls are great examples of this cuisine style because many items contain lightly cooked fish, but in Japan, sushi is raw and fresh as can be. Likewise, many famous Chinese dishes have a fusion aspect, like the infamous dish General Tsao's chicken served with white rice. We usually cook it with white meat in the US, yet the authentic version uses fatty dark meat chicken. Those are just two examples of how fusion cuisine has made its way into our culture.
The best way to spot a fusion restaurant is the sheer creativity of the menu items. Have you ever heard of sushi pizza or pad Thai tacos with jalapeno kimchi? You have now because that's are two prime examples of what's possible with Asian fusion. Either way, the idea is to bring a distinctively Asian flare to a dish to give it a whole new take.
Los Angeles's best Asian fusion restaurants
Boston's best Asian fusion restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Assembly
320 Canal Street, Somerville
Washington, D.C.'s best Asian fusion restaurants
BBQ
Loopy's Eatery
6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
Miami's best Asian fusion restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Taikin Asian Cuisine
7450 NW 104th Avenue, Doral
Austin's best Asian fusion restaurants
San Diego's best Asian fusion restaurants
El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\
3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego
Baltimore's best Asian fusion restaurants
Alina’s Asian Cuisine
310 South Philadelphia Boulevard, Aberdeen
Denver's best Asian fusion restaurants
SOUPS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
ChoLon Downtown
1555 Blake St, Denver
Cleveland's best Asian fusion restaurants
The Pearl Asian Kitchen
20060 VAN AKEN BLVD, Shaker Heights
Richmond's best Asian fusion restaurants
Bonanza Social Kitchen
220 Monticello Ave Unit M, Williamsburg
Nashville's best Asian fusion restaurants
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
3053 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro
Kapu Haole at Bar Soveriegn
514 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville
New York's best Asian fusion restaurants
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN
Domo Taco
733 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn
Chicago's best Asian fusion restaurants
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
GABUTTO BURGER
2502 Randall Rd, Elgin
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
Philadelphia's best Asian fusion restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Azie on Main
789 East Lancaster Ave, Villanova
San Francisco's best Asian fusion restaurants
SUSHI
Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay
Red Hot Chilli Pepper
1125 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
Dallas's best Asian fusion restaurants
SMOOTHIES
Orchid City Fusion Cafe
2135 Se Pkwy, Ste 101, Arlington
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
1500 N. Story Road #612, Irving
Atlanta's best Asian fusion restaurants
Izumi --Woodstock--
2035 Towne Lake Parkway #150, Woodstock
Seattle's best Asian fusion restaurants
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
10403 156th St E, Puyallup
Phoenix's best Asian fusion restaurants
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI
Rock Lobster
2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler
Detroit's best Asian fusion restaurants
Edamame Sushi NU Asian Kitchen
31632 John R Rd,Ste A, Madison Heights