Bagel & donut spots you'll love
Top bagel & donut spots
Bagels and donuts are classic breakfast food, and you can order them from many different cafes, coffee shops, bakeries, and restaurants across the country. Still, you may not know that many people believe bagels and donuts are essentially the same dishes when, in fact, they're distinct. The differences lie in the ingredients we use in each food and how chefs and bakers prepare them in the first place.
A bagel is more similar to bread, and a donut is mainly fried dough, glazed with sugar and other toppings while still hot. Bagels require yeast in the dough, and you have to boil them first to make them chewy and then until they're crispy on the outside. If the bagel comes with any whole grains or seeds, bakers add them during the final phase.
Ultimately, donuts come out softer and sweeter than bagels, especially when you add chocolate icing or fill them with Bavarian cream, among other favorites. The general rule is that bagels are healthier than donuts and contain more nutrients.
Los Angeles's best bagel & donut spots
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
270 East 17th Street Suite 18, Costa Mesa
Boston's best bagel & donut spots
DONUTS
Winter Street Provisions
38 Washington St, Newburyport
Washington, D.C.'s best bagel & donut spots
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
3428 O St NW, Washington
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
Miami's best bagel & donut spots
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Toasted Bagelry & Deli
83 SW 8st, Miami
Austin's best bagel & donut spots
BAGELS
Tiny House Coffee Roasters
801 Barton Springs, Austin
San Diego's best bagel & donut spots
BAGELS
Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village
813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego
Baltimore's best bagel & donut spots
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
THB Bagelry & Deli
3208 St Paul St, Baltimore
THB Bagelry & Deli
10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100, Owings Mills
Denver's best bagel & donut spots
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
1553 Platte St #130, Denver
Cleveland's best bagel & donut spots
Bialy’s Bagels
2267 Warrensville Center Road, University Heights
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fairport Harbor Creamery
202 High St, Fairport Harbor
Providence's best bagel & donut spots
Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich
333 Main St, East Greenwich
Richmond's best bagel & donut spots
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Sugar Shack & Luther Burger
1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND
Nashville's best bagel & donut spots
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS
Donut Distillery
311 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
New York's best bagel & donut spots
How You Brewin Coffee Co.
8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
Schmear Bakery and Market
83 Main Street, Port Washington
Chicago's best bagel & donut spots
Philadelphia's best bagel & donut spots
SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Village Bagel Company
1438 Easton Road, Warrington
Dallas's best bagel & donut spots
Atlanta's best bagel & donut spots
BAGELS
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House
352 South Atlanta Street, Roswell
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Boys
3387 Main St, College Park
Phoenix's best bagel & donut spots
Chompie's - Arrowhead
7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale