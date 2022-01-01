Bagel & donut spots you'll love

Cuisine background

Bagels and donuts are classic breakfast food, and you can order them from many different cafes, coffee shops, bakeries, and restaurants across the country. Still, you may not know that many people believe bagels and donuts are essentially the same dishes when, in fact, they're distinct. The differences lie in the ingredients we use in each food and how chefs and bakers prepare them in the first place.

A bagel is more similar to bread, and a donut is mainly fried dough, glazed with sugar and other toppings while still hot. Bagels require yeast in the dough, and you have to boil them first to make them chewy and then until they're crispy on the outside. If the bagel comes with any whole grains or seeds, bakers add them during the final phase.

Ultimately, donuts come out softer and sweeter than bagels, especially when you add chocolate icing or fill them with Bavarian cream, among other favorites. The general rule is that bagels are healthier than donuts and contain more nutrients.

Los Angeles's best bagel & donut spots

MAURY'S

BAGELS

MAURY'S

2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

270 East 17th Street Suite 18, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout Digital Dine-In Fast Pay
The Beverly Hills Bagel Company

BAGELS

The Beverly Hills Bagel Company

8947 W PICO BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Boston's best bagel & donut spots

Goldilox Bagels

BAGELS

Goldilox Bagels

186 Winthrop St, Medford

Avg 4.8 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Winter Street Provisions

DONUTS

Winter Street Provisions

38 Washington St, Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (39 reviews)
Takeout Fast Pay
Better Bagels

 

Better Bagels

83a Seaport Boulevard, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Washington, D.C.'s best bagel & donut spots

Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

 

Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Georgetown Bagelry

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

 

Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Miami's best bagel & donut spots

Roasters 'N Toasters

 

Roasters 'N Toasters

9465 S DIXIE HWY, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout Fast Pay
Toasted Bagelry & Deli

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Toasted Bagelry & Deli

83 SW 8st, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Genuine Commissary

 

Genuine Commissary

860 NE 79 ST, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Austin's best bagel & donut spots

Tiny House Coffee Roasters

BAGELS

Tiny House Coffee Roasters

801 Barton Springs, Austin

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Rockstar Bagels

BAGELS

Rockstar Bagels

1900 rosewood ave, austin

Avg 4.5 (756 reviews)
Takeout
Voodoo Doughnut

 

Voodoo Doughnut

212 E. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
San Diego's best bagel & donut spots

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

BAGELS

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

813 W Harbor Dr, San Diego

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
Takeout Delivery Fast Pay
BCB Cafe

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

BCB Cafe

5500 Campanille Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (123 reviews)
Takeout
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

3435 Del Mar Heights Rd Suite D7, Del Mar

No reviews yet
Takeout Digital Dine-In
Baltimore's best bagel & donut spots

THB Bagelry & Deli

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

THB Bagelry & Deli

3208 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 3.5 (66 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
THB Bagelry & Deli

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

10288 Mill Run Circle Unit 100, Owings Mills

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
THB Bagelry & Deli

 

THB Bagelry & Deli

3301 Boston St,Ste 106, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Denver's best bagel & donut spots

Rosenberg's Five Points

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

 

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

1553 Platte St #130, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

 

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

2200 California Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cleveland's best bagel & donut spots

Bialy's Bagels

 

Bialy’s Bagels

2267 Warrensville Center Road, University Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fairport Harbor Creamery

PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fairport Harbor Creamery

202 High St, Fairport Harbor

Avg 4.8 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Milky Way

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Providence's best bagel & donut spots

Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

 

Knead Doughnuts - East Greenwich

333 Main St, East Greenwich

Avg 4.6 (21 reviews)
Takeout
KNEAD Doughnuts

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts

135 Elmgrove Ave, Providence

Avg 4.7 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
KNEAD Doughnuts

DONUTS

KNEAD Doughnuts

55 Cromwell St, Providence

Avg 4.9 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Richmond's best bagel & donut spots

Sugar Shack & Luther Burger

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Sugar Shack & Luther Burger

1001 N LOMBARDY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (1371 reviews)
Takeout Fast Pay
The Donut Diner

 

The Donut Diner

210 North Main st, Blackstone

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sugar Shack, Luther Burger & Green Ghost

 

Sugar Shack, Luther Burger & Green Ghost

1931 Huguenot Rd, North Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout Fast Pay
Nashville's best bagel & donut spots

Assembly Food Hall

 

Assembly Food Hall

5055 Broadway Place, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Donut Distillery

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS

Donut Distillery

311 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (771 reviews)
Takeout
Crieve Hall Bagel Co.

 

Crieve Hall Bagel Co.

4825 Trousdale Dr Suite 228, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Fast Pay
New York's best bagel & donut spots

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

 

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Schmear Bakery and Market

 

Schmear Bakery and Market

83 Main Street, Port Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout Digital Dine-In
O'Bagel Hoboken

 

O'Bagel Hoboken

600 Washington Street, Hoboken

No reviews yet
Takeout Fast Pay
Chicago's best bagel & donut spots

Joe Donut

DONUTS

Joe Donut

1025 Harlem Ave, Glenview

Avg 4.2 (368 reviews)
Takeout
Home Cut Donuts

 

Home Cut Donuts

815 West Jefferson, Joliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Home Cut Donuts

 

Home Cut Donuts

1317 E Washington St., Joliet

Avg 4.6 (92 reviews)
Takeout
Philadelphia's best bagel & donut spots

Bagelati-Cinnaminson

 

Bagelati-Cinnaminson

1096 Rt 130, Cinnaminson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Village Bagel Company

SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Village Bagel Company

1438 Easton Road, Warrington

Avg 4.5 (323 reviews)
Takeout Fast Pay
Raceway Bagels

CHEESESTEAKS • BAGELS • HAMBURGERS

Raceway Bagels

421 RT 73, Berlin

Avg 4.3 (64 reviews)
Takeout Delivery Fast Pay
Dallas's best bagel & donut spots

Fat Straws 1

 

Fat Straws 1

6509 W. Park Blvd #425, Plano

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dan's Bagels

BAGELS

Dan's Bagels

301 Trophy Lake Drive, Trophy Club

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Shug's Bagels

BAGELS

Shug's Bagels

3020 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (462 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Atlanta's best bagel & donut spots

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House

BAGELS

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House

352 South Atlanta Street, Roswell

Avg 4.1 (474 reviews)
Takeout
The Breakfast Boys

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Boys

3387 Main St, College Park

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In
Hero Doughnuts & Buns

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Phoenix's best bagel & donut spots

Chompie's - Chandler

 

Chompie's - Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Chompie's - Arrowhead

 

Chompie's - Arrowhead

7700 West Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Chompie's - Scottsdale

 

Chompie's - Scottsdale

9301 East Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
