Bakeries you'll love
Top bakeries
Nothing fills the streets with aromas like a local bakery. Whether it's fresh bread or cakes, you can almost taste the air, so try to resist if that's possible.
Bakeries are some of the most down-to-earth, laid-back places you can find, and many offer catering services or take orders in bulk. Best of all, you can always expect a large serving of creativity at a bakery since baking is a bit of an art. Many of the best bakeries sell menu items like cupcakes, vegetable loaves, cookies by the dozen, and an assortment of pies, fudge brownies, and scones.
You might be wondering how one business can make such a wide variety of items, but that's why baking is a skill you essentially have to learn over time. Equipment-wise, bakeries don't contain many appliances other than large ovens and mixers for making orders by batch. Suppose the ingredients in baked goods aren't perfect. In that case, it simply won't taste the same, especially if it's a fluffy pastry like a French croissant, so many of the best bakeries have a well-deserved reputation in the community.
Los Angeles's best bakeries
Oak & Willow | Coffee & Bakery
1080 E. Imperial Hwy, Suite E2, Brea
Sunmerry Coffee & Bread
955 E Birch St unit K, Brea
Boston's best bakeries
SANDWICHES
Flour Bakery + Cafe - Beacon Hill F9
209 Cambridge St, Boston
Sweet Piglet Bakery + Cafe
1138 North Main Street, Randolph
Washington, D.C.'s best bakeries
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
PIZZA
Gigi's Kitchen & AunTeaBoba
742 Cady Dr, Fort Washington
Miami's best bakeries
El Patio 305
2093 coral way, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami, FL, 33145, Miami
Austin's best bakeries
SANDWICHES
Texas French Bread
2900 Rio Grande St, Austin
FRENCH FRIES
Casa Costa Bake Shop
201 Bagdad St, Leander
San Diego's best bakeries
Baltimore's best bakeries
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
Denver's best bakeries
SANDWICHES
Windy Saddle Cafe
1110 Washington Ave, Golden
Cleveland's best bakeries
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
CAKES
Luna Bakery & Cafe
34105 Chagrin Blvd., Moreland Hills
Providence's best bakeries
SMOOTHIES
wildflour bakery cafe
727 East Ave, Pawtucket
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
Richmond's best bakeries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Sally Bell's Kitchen
2337 W Broad St, Richmond
Nashville's best bakeries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
2314 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
New York's best bakeries
Chicago's best bakeries
SANDWICHES
Kneads & Wants Artisan Bakery and Cafe
8042 Lincoln Ave, Skokie
Philadelphia's best bakeries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria Napoletana
3846 Ridge Pike, Collegevile
San Francisco's best bakeries
COOKIES
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
6058 Dougherty Road, Dublin
Denica's Real Food Kitchen
2723 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley
Houston's best bakeries
Savannah Cafe and Bakery
5968 Fairmont Pkwy Ste Fairmont, Pasadena
Common Bond Bistro
1700 City Plaza Drive Suite 150, Spring
Dallas's best bakeries
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
4610 Long Prairie Road #120, Flower Mound
Grounds and Gold
4130 South Bowen Road Ste 106, Arlington
Atlanta's best bakeries
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101, Atlanta
Seattle's best bakeries
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Belle Epicurean
3109 E Madison St, Seattle
Minneapolis's best bakeries
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
Phoenix's best bakeries
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Arizona Bread Company
7000 E. Shea Boulevard, Scottsdale
Detroit's best bakeries
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Crispelli's Bakery
931 North Main St, Royal Oak
FRENCH FRIES
Annie's Family Restaurant
33427 Plymouth Rd, Livonia