Brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Toast
Going out to a bar is one thing, but going out to an authentic brewpub with every wall full of taps and microbrews is something to behold. You don't even have to be a so-called beer guy to have a blast.

Alcohol-serving establishments like these have deep, versatile food menus to pair with unique hefeweizen, witbier, Belgian ales, cold lagers (e.g., Budweiser), Indian pale ales, and stouts on nitro. Many of the best brewpubs and breweries offer tours and give free samples to guests in addition to serving food as a restaurant. It's a fusion concept that's only becoming more widespread in the US. You can find brewpubs in just about every state, and many of them also distribute their beer nationwide.

There's also usually a local flare to a great brewery since these establishments cater to a specific niche in the bar and nightlife business. Not everyone wants to order a custom cocktail because they can find just as wide of a variety at a microbrew. Visiting a microbrewery and staying for a meal is a unique dining experience you can't replicate at an ordinary bar. Cheers!

Los Angeles's best brewpubs & breweries

Common Space Brewery image

 

Common Space Brewery

3411 W El Segundo Blvd, Hawthorne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Phantom Carriage Brewery image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Phantom Carriage Brewery

18525 S Main St, Gardena

Avg 4.5 (1169 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery

101 E Imperial Hwy, Brea

Avg 4.2 (5377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boston's best brewpubs & breweries

Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company image

 

Exhibit 'A' Brewing Company

81 Morton Street, Framingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
True North Ale Company image

 

True North Ale Company

116 County Rd, Ipswich

Avg 4.8 (148 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Lookout image

 

The Lookout

89 Pleasant Street, Natick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Washington, D.C.'s best brewpubs & breweries

Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen image

 

Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen

122 E Main St, Front Royal

Avg 4.4 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Right Proper Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Right Proper Brewing Company

624 T Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co. image

 

6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Co.

1140 International Pkwy, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miami's best brewpubs & breweries

MIA Beer Company image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

MIA Beer Company

10400 NW 33rd st #150, Doral

Avg 4.3 (1183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tripping Animals Brewing image

BBQ

Tripping Animals Brewing

2685 NW 105th Avenue, Doral

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
Takeout
Spanish Marie Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Spanish Marie Brewery

14251 SW 120th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Austin's best brewpubs & breweries

Independence Brewing Co. image

 

Independence Brewing Co.

3913 Todd Ln Ste 607, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Shady Llama - Beer & Wine Garden image

 

The Shady Llama - Beer & Wine Garden

18325 Ranch Rd. 12, Wimberley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thrive Craft House image

FRENCH FRIES

Thrive Craft House

519 West 37th st., Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
San Diego's best brewpubs & breweries

MAW image

 

MAW

5550 Carmel Mountain Rd Ste. 113, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
My Yard Live image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Yard Live

288 Rancheros Dr, San Marcos

Avg 4.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Whisknladle Hospitality image

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baltimore's best brewpubs & breweries

Inverness Brewing image

 

Inverness Brewing

16200 Markoe Rd, Monkton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Brewing Co. image

 

Key Brewing Co.

2500 Grays Rd, Dundalk

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Brewer's Art image

 

The Brewer's Art

1106 N Charles St Suite 100, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (3044 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Denver's best brewpubs & breweries

El Rancho Brewing Company image

STEAKS

El Rancho Brewing Company

29260 US Highway 40, Evergreen

Avg 3.7 (1106 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Backyard image

 

The Backyard

330 3rd st., Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co image

 

Wild Blue Yonder Brewing Co

519 N Wilcox St, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cleveland's best brewpubs & breweries

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant image

 

Market Garden Brewpub & Restaurant

1947 W. 25th St., Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avon Brewing Company image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Avon Brewing Company

37040 Detroit Rd, Avon

Avg 4.5 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Platform Beer Co image

 

Platform Beer Co

4125 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Providence's best brewpubs & breweries

Shovel Town Brewery image

 

Shovel Town Brewery

50 Oliver Street, North Easton

Avg 5 (209 reviews)
Takeout
BERKLEY BEER COMPANY image

 

BERKLEY BEER COMPANY

10 Ingell St,, Taunton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crue Brew Brewery - Raynham, MA image

 

Crue Brew Brewery - Raynham, MA

95 Ryan Dr Unit# 6, Raynham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Richmond's best brewpubs & breweries

Boulevard Burger image

 

Boulevard Burger

1300 N. Boulevard, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ardent Craft Ales image

 

Ardent Craft Ales

3200 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (414 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Three Notch'd Brewing Company image

 

Three Notch'd Brewing Company

2930 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville's best brewpubs & breweries

TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fat Bottom Brewing image

 

Fat Bottom Brewing

800 44th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (706 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TailGate Brewery image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TailGate Brewery

7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (596 reviews)
Takeout
New York's best brewpubs & breweries

Two Villains Brewing image

 

Two Villains Brewing

132 Main St, Nyack

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Equilibrium Brewery image

 

Equilibrium Brewery

2-8 South Street, Middletown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blu Grotto Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Blu Grotto Ristorante

200 Port Au Peck Ave, Oceanport

Avg 4.4 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Chicago's best brewpubs & breweries

Mikerphone Brewing image

 

Mikerphone Brewing

121 Garlisch Dr, Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Pollyanna Brewing Company image

 

Pollyanna Brewing Company

431 Talcott Ave, Lemont

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Short Fuse Brewing Company- image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Short Fuse Brewing Company-

5000 N River Rd, Schiller Perk

Avg 4.3 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philadelphia's best brewpubs & breweries

Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant image

 

Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant

100 S Independence Mall West, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Constitution Yards Beer Garden image

 

Constitution Yards Beer Garden

308 Justison Street, Wilmington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza image

 

Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza

2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
San Francisco's best brewpubs & breweries

Armistice Brewing Company image

 

Armistice Brewing Company

845 Marina Bay Parkway, Suite 1, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (261 reviews)
Takeout
Rossotti's Alpine Inn image

 

Rossotti's Alpine Inn

3915 Alpine Rd, Portola Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Elevation 66 Brewing Company image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elevation 66 Brewing Company

10082 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito

Avg 4.3 (543 reviews)
Takeout
Houston's best brewpubs & breweries

The Backyard Grill image

 

The Backyard Grill

15914 Telge Rd, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
No Label Brewing Merch Curbside & Online image

 

No Label Brewing Merch Curbside & Online

5351-A 1st street, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Yankee image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Yankee

930 FM 1960, Suite G, Houston

Avg 4.8 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Dallas's best brewpubs & breweries

Bankhead Brewing Co. image

 

Bankhead Brewing Co.

3840 Main St., Rowlett

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

4151 Waller Creek, Highland Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

TUPPS Brewery

721 Anderson St, McKinney

Avg 4.7 (456 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Atlanta's best brewpubs & breweries

Jekyll Brewing City Center image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jekyll Brewing City Center

15 Academy St, Alpharetta

Avg 4.1 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Twain's Brewpub & Billiards image

 

Twain's Brewpub & Billiards

211 E Trinity Pl, Decatur

Avg 3.5 (393 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Red's Beer Garden image

HOT DOGS

Red's Beer Garden

1328 Boulevard SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.8 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Seattle's best brewpubs & breweries

Stoup Kenmore image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Stoup Kenmore

6704 NE 181st St, Kenmore

Avg 4.2 (325 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Hub image

 

The Hub

1208 26th Ave NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Resonate Brewery + Pizzeria

5606 119th Ave SE Suite A, Bellevue

Avg 4.6 (1245 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Minneapolis's best brewpubs & breweries

Back Channel Brewing Collective image

 

Back Channel Brewing Collective

4787 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bricksworth Brewing Co. image

 

Bricksworth Brewing Co.

12257B Nicollet Ave. South, Burnsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fat Pants Brewing Company image

 

Fat Pants Brewing Company

8335 Crystal View Rd, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.6 (140 reviews)
Takeout
Phoenix's best brewpubs & breweries

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

GRILL

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
State 48 Brewery image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

State 48 Brewery

13823 West Bell Rd, Surprise

Avg 4.1 (1 review)
Takeout
Huss Brewing Company image

 

Huss Brewing Company

100 East Camelback Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Detroit's best brewpubs & breweries

Atwater in the Park image

PIZZA

Atwater in the Park

1175 Lakepointe, Grosse Pointe Park

Avg 3.9 (632 reviews)
Takeout
OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN image

 

OCTOPUS' BEER GARDEN

152 N River Rd, Mount Clemens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Motor City Brewing Works image

 

Motor City Brewing Works

19350 LIVERNOIS, DETROIT

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tampa's best brewpubs & breweries

HOB Brewing Co. image

 

HOB Brewing Co.

931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Rover Brewing Company image

 

Wild Rover Brewing Company

13921 Lynmar Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Escape Brewing Company image

 

Escape Brewing Company

9945 Trinity BLVD, Trinity

No reviews yet
Takeout
