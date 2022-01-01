Go
Best Burger

HAMBURGERS

53 Little West 12th St

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken and Waffles$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken and a cornbread waffle, maple butter dip and cayenne
Half and Half$6.00
half order of Onion Rings and a half order of Hand Cut Fries
Single$10.00
a single smash patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and secret sauce on a Martin's potato roll
Chopped Salad$15.00
chopped iceberg wedge salad with cucumbers and tomatoes, herbed ranch dressing, bacon bits, and crispy GF onion strings.
Chopped Short Rib Patty Melt$17.00
coarse chopped Angus short rib blend with Swiss cheese, hot cherry pepper and onion relish and Texas toast
Eggplant Double$16.00
two crispy eggplant cutlets with white cheddar, hot cherry pepper and onion relish, roasted eggplant, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce on a toasted sesame Martin's roll
CHEESEBURGER NO FRIES$12.00
Honey Butter Fried Chicken$12.00
buttermilk marinated fried chicken dipped in garlic honey butter. Served with coleslaw and pickles on a sesame Martin's roll.
French Fries$7.00
thin, twice cooked french fries
BB’s Double Cheeseburger$17.00
two smashed burger patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and secret sauce on a Martin's potato roll
Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

