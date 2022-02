Burger restaurants you'll love

Top burger restaurants

Is there anything more American than a great ¼ pound burger with all the sides? No, there aren’t any other dishes that signify our culture to the world like a hamburger. Although technically imported from Europe, modern burgers have become a distinctly American icon. Usually, you can find them cooked to order over an open flame or on a grill. Either way, you can always tell a good burger by the tell-tale grill marks in the patty, but not every place is the same.



Burgers don't necessarily have to consist of beef either. Vegan-friendly burger patties are the norm in many restaurants, and the best places may have a few options other than a veggie burger. On the other side of the spectrum, burgers come in various gamey meats like buffalo or lamb if you're in the mood for something unique.



Preparation-wise, burgers are one of the more straightforward dishes to put together on the fly. All it takes is a beef patty cooked medium or medium-rare, a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles to make a classic hamburger. What could be simpler?