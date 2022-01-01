Cafés you'll love

Cuisine background

When you're looking for a place to relax and unwind, a cafe is a great choice. Most locations serve classics like coffees and teas from around the world, and many establishments focus on organic-inspired food. Any drink with caffeine is the fare de jure alongside bite-sized pastries, whole-grain bagels, scones, sandwiches, and wraps.

You can always tell you're at a great cafe when a world of aromas hits you as soon as you walk inside. Fresh-brewed, dark roast coffee fills the air no matter where you go, so you'll have to try not to order a cup or two. Not only that, but menus from local coffee spots usually include a wide variety of green teas, chai, and seasonal favorites for the holidays.

Cafes tend to veer more towards a quiet ambiance but don’t be surprised if the atmosphere gets a little raucous after sundown. It’s a great experience no matter what kind of food you’re looking for.

Los Angeles's best cafés

Joan’s on Third image

 

Joan’s on Third

8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2901 reviews)
Takeout
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee image

 

Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee

175 S Fairfax Ave, Space D, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

20627 Golden Springs Dr #1R, Diamond Bar

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boston's best cafés

PS Gourmet Coffee image

 

PS Gourmet Coffee

10 Commercial Street, Braintree

Avg 4.3 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Sebastians image

 

Sebastians

70 Everett Avenue, Chelsea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Common Roots Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Common Roots Cafe

2203 Ocean Blvd, Rye

Avg 4.3 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Washington, D.C.'s best cafés

The Spot on Mill Street image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Spot on Mill Street

406 Mill Street, Occoquan

Avg 4.7 (159 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Secret Garden Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Secret Garden Cafe

404 Mill St, Occoquan

Avg 4.5 (1450 reviews)
Takeout
The Board and Brew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Board and Brew

8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park

Avg 4.4 (2429 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miami's best cafés

Fourteen Eatery image

TAPAS

Fourteen Eatery

1401 Brickell Ave., Miami

Avg 3.9 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Flour & Weirdoughs image

 

Flour & Weirdoughs

19 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Avg 4.3 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Angelina’s Coffee and Juice image

 

Angelina’s Coffee and Juice

3451 NE 1 AVE. 102 B, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Austin's best cafés

Tiny House Coffee Roasters image

BAGELS

Tiny House Coffee Roasters

801 Barton Springs, Austin

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
Takeout
Market Street Deli image

 

Market Street Deli

1100 state park road #116, Lockhart

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Picnik image

SMOOTHIES

Picnik

1700 S. Lamar Boulevard, Austin

Avg 4.3 (338 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
San Diego's best cafés

La Clochette Du Coin image

 

La Clochette Du Coin

4680 Cass Street, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe

16691 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Toast Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Toast Cafe

11455 El Camino Real, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (102 reviews)
Takeout
Baltimore's best cafés

Bon Fresco - Baltimore image

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vinny's Cafe image

PIZZA

Vinny's Cafe

6212 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
Takeout
Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse image

 

Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse

1225 Cathedral St, Baltimore

Avg 4.8 (425 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Denver's best cafés

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar image

 

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

2200 California Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
FourSides Pizza Cafe image

 

FourSides Pizza Cafe

16603 Washington Street, Thornton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Osage Cafe image

 

Osage Cafe

1099 Osage Cafe, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cleveland's best cafés

Heritage Coffee image

 

Heritage Coffee

33445 Station Street, Solon

Avg 4.8 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Le Petit Triangle Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Le Petit Triangle Cafe

1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Heart of Gold image

 

Heart of Gold

4133 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Providence's best cafés

wildflour bakery cafe image

SMOOTHIES

wildflour bakery cafe

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Brewed Awakenings image

 

Brewed Awakenings

1577 Atwood Ave, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brewed Awakenings image

 

Brewed Awakenings

1395 Atwood Ave, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Richmond's best cafés

Market on Meadow image

 

Market on Meadow

719 N. Meadow Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Bake Shop image

PIZZA

The Bake Shop

204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Claudia's Bake Shop image

 

Claudia's Bake Shop

2601 Maury St., Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville's best cafés

Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Billy Goat Coffee Cafe image

 

Billy Goat Coffee Cafe

3690 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet

No reviews yet
Takeout
Just Love Coffee image

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York's best cafés

World Flats image

PIZZA

worldFlats

193 Route 17 South, Paramus

Avg 4.8 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 South Broadway, White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
Plein Air image

 

Plein Air

68-38 Forest Ave, Queens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicago's best cafés

Cafe La Fortuna image

 

Cafe La Fortuna

46 Village Place, Hinsdale

Avg 4.9 (344 reviews)
Takeout
Stan's Donuts & Coffee image

BAGELS • PASTRY • DONUTS

Stan's Donuts & Coffee

529 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook

Avg 3.8 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2054 York Road, Oak Brook

Avg 4.5 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philadelphia's best cafés

LesbiVeggies image

 

LesbiVeggies

112 W Merchant St, Audubon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bagelati-Cinnaminson image

 

Bagelati-Cinnaminson

1096 Rt 130, Cinnaminson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yardley Bagel Cafe image

 

Yardley Bagel Cafe

670 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
San Francisco's best cafés

Caffe Acri image

 

Caffe Acri

1 Main St, Tiburon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy image

 

Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy

2610 S Tracy Blvd #130, Tracy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Equator Coffees Larkspur image

PASTRY

Equator Coffees Larkspur

240 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur

Avg 4.5 (402 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Houston's best cafés

Texas Grind Coffee Co. image

 

Texas Grind Coffee Co.

18083 FM1314 rd, Conroe

Avg 4.8 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Mugz Coffee Bar image

SANDWICHES

Mugz Coffee Bar

503 fm 359 Suite 190, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Pie in the Sky Pie Co. image

 

Pie in the Sky Pie Co.

3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dallas's best cafés

Magic Cup Cafe image

 

Magic Cup Cafe

901 N Jupiter Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Magic Cup image

SMOOTHIES

Magic Cup

7701 Stacy rd, McKinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honeylu's Coffee image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Honeylu's Coffee

1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper

Avg 4.4 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Atlanta's best cafés

Lisa's Crêperie & Café image

 

Lisa's Crêperie & Café

48 Main St #1B, Senoia, GA 30276, Senoia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House image

BAGELS

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee House

352 South Atlanta Street, Roswell

Avg 4.1 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Pop's Coffee Co image

 

Pop's Coffee Co

11442 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seattle's best cafés

Ocean5 & Table 47 image

 

Ocean5 & Table 47

5268 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Harbor General Store image

 

Harbor General Store

7804 PIONEER WAY, GIG HARBOR

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oasis Tea Zone image

SMOOTHIES

Oasis Tea Zone

501 S Grady Way, Renton

Avg 2.8 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Minneapolis's best cafés

The Grocer's Table image

SMOKED SALMON

The Grocer's Table, LLC

326 Broadway Avenue South, Wayzata

Avg 3.9 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Penny's Coffee image

 

Penny's Coffee

750 Lake St. E., Wayzata

Avg 4 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Local Roots image

SANDWICHES

Local Roots

817 66th Street East, Richfield

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Phoenix's best cafés

Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

6451 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Over Easy image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

140 N Arizona Ave, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (1143 reviews)
Takeout
Forum Cafe image

 

Forum Cafe

2301 S Stearman Dr, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Detroit's best cafés

Travelers Tower Cafe image

 

Travelers Tower Cafe

26555 Evergreen Rd, Southfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispelli's Bakery image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Crispelli's Bakery

931 North Main St, Royal Oak

Avg 4.7 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Common Denominator Coffee + Community image

 

Common Denominator Coffee + Community

925 N Lapeer Rd #123, Oxford

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tampa's best cafés

Wild Iris Cafe image

 

Wild Iris Cafe

434 Virginia Lane, Dunedin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Frida's Cafe and Bakery image

 

Frida's Cafe and Bakery

9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Frida's Catering & Cakes image

 

Frida's Catering & Cakes

9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
