Cafés you'll love

Top cafés

When you're looking for a place to relax and unwind, a cafe is a great choice. Most locations serve classics like coffees and teas from around the world, and many establishments focus on organic-inspired food. Any drink with caffeine is the fare de jure alongside bite-sized pastries, whole-grain bagels, scones, sandwiches, and wraps.



You can always tell you're at a great cafe when a world of aromas hits you as soon as you walk inside. Fresh-brewed, dark roast coffee fills the air no matter where you go, so you'll have to try not to order a cup or two. Not only that, but menus from local coffee spots usually include a wide variety of green teas, chai, and seasonal favorites for the holidays.



Cafes tend to veer more towards a quiet ambiance but don’t be surprised if the atmosphere gets a little raucous after sundown. It’s a great experience no matter what kind of food you’re looking for.