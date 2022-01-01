Chicken restaurants you'll love

Cuisine background

Chicken is such a staple of many different cuisines that it's impossible to name every dish, but we'll give it a try. In the US, we enjoy chicken fried, grilled, smoked, and serve it as the star of the show. You usually don't find many places that serve chicken for breakfast, but it has been a trend catching on over the last few years.

When red meat isn't the best choice for your diet, white meat like chicken works excellent as a low-fat protein source than beef and steaks. If you like chicken smothered in sauces, then you can’t go wrong with a good BBQ restaurant, but that’s not your only option if you’re in the mood for something grilled. You could go Tex Mex and order a plate of chicken fajitas with grilled vegetables, rice, and beans. Or, you could go for a fettuccine Alfredo paste with char-grilled chicken stripes.

If that's not enough, you could go for an old-fashioned chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. The only limit when it comes to chicken is your creativity and willingness to try different international foods like chicken tikka or chicken shawarma, to name a few.

Los Angeles's best Chicken restaurants

Alondras image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Alondras

8746 Washington Blvd, Pico Rivera

Avg 4.8 (499 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

The Curry Pizza Company #6 Walnut

376 S Lemon Ave, Walnut

Avg 4.7 (506 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Byrdie's Rotisserie image

CHICKEN

Byrdie's Rotisserie

8030 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Boston's best Chicken restaurants

CGK on Newbury image

 

CGK on Newbury

268 Newbury St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fratellos image

 

Fratellos

563 Washington street, Brighton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Washington, D.C.'s best Chicken restaurants

Federalist Pig - Hyattsville image

 

Federalist Pig - Hyattsville

5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
DyFre's Burger image

 

DyFre's Burger

7420 Fullerton Rd, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PAPi'S Chicken & Grill image

 

PAPi'S Chicken & Grill

26400 Ridge Road, Damascus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miami's best Chicken restaurants

Sports Grill image

 

Sports Grill

1559 Sunset Dr, Coral Gables

No reviews yet
Takeout
Snappers - Miami Gardens image

 

Snappers - Miami Gardens

18312 NW 7th Ave, Miami Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
EPAREPA Doral image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

EPAREPA Doral

2600 NW 87th Ave, Doral

Avg 4.7 (1020 reviews)
Takeout
Austin's best Chicken restaurants

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar image

 

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

2032 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

7211 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
The Growler Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Growler Bar & Kitchen

1300 Fm 685 Suite 100, Pflugerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
San Diego's best Chicken restaurants

Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bub's at the Beach image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken

2820 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Baltimore's best Chicken restaurants

Fat Boys Crab House Crofton image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Boys Crab House Crofton

1651 MD-3, Crofton

Avg 3.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
The Brass Tap image

PRETZELS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1205 W. Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (2346 reviews)
Takeout
Coal Fire Ellicott City image

 

Coal Fire Ellicott City

5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12, Ellicott City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Denver's best Chicken restaurants

Fire on the Mountain image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

300 S Logan St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (725 reviews)
Takeout
AJs Pit Bar B Q image

 

AJs Pit Bar B Q

2180 S Delaware, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BG pic

 

IC Brewhouse - Castle Rock

2355 Mercantile St Suite #102, Castle Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cleveland's best Chicken restaurants

Birdigo image

 

Birdigo

32975 Aurora rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jim's Pizza Box image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Jim's Pizza Box

4503 Liberty Avenue, Vermilion

Avg 4.6 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Thats Amore Pizza and More image

 

Thats Amore Pizza and More

14769 Pearl Rd, Strongsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Providence's best Chicken restaurants

Pizza Envy image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Envy

640 Boston Neck Rd, North Kingstown

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roast House Pub & Restaurant image

CHICKEN WINGS

Roast House Pub & Restaurant

176 Columbus ave, Pawtucket

Avg 4.2 (750 reviews)
Takeout
Knot Norm's image

 

Knot Norm's

515 Thames St., Newport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Richmond's best Chicken restaurants

Banner pic

 

SMASHED804.COM

Food Truck, Midlothian

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chick image

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHIC'N CRAVE image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

CHIC'N CRAVE

219 E CLAY ST, RICHMOND

Avg 4.5 (229 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nashville's best Chicken restaurants

Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park

3501 Park Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood image

 

Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood

1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Portland Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Portland Pizza & Pub

819 North Broadway, Portland

Avg 4.5 (439 reviews)
Takeout
New York's best Chicken restaurants

La Rosa Chicken & Grill image

 

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

455 County Rd, Marlboro Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Surf NJ image

 

Surf NJ

132 E. River Road, Rumson

No reviews yet
Takeout
La Rosa Chicken & Grill image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

La Rosa Chicken & Grill

1715 Union, Hazlet

Avg 4.8 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Chicago's best Chicken restaurants

Slice Factory image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slice Factory

2212 W North Ave, Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (650 reviews)
Takeout
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

3041 Butterfield Rd., Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (347 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Puck's image

 

Puck's

715 Rockland Road, Lake Bluff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philadelphia's best Chicken restaurants

Local Smoke BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Smoke BBQ

19 Wrightstown Cookstown Rd, Cookstown

Avg 4.2 (1087 reviews)
Takeout
The Wing Kitchen image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Wing Kitchen

114 High Street West, Glassboro

Avg 3.9 (67 reviews)
Takeout
The Wing Kitchen image

 

The Wing Kitchen

6a Shoppers Lane, Turnersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
San Francisco's best Chicken restaurants

Curry Pizza House image

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

Curry Pizza House

6599 Dublin Blvd (STE: G), Dublin

Avg 4.4 (409 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chick'nCone image

 

Chick'nCone

330 Palmetto Avenue Suite D, Pacifica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Le Col Rouge image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Le Col Rouge

1531 S Novato Blvd, Novato

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
Takeout
Houston's best Chicken restaurants

The Backyard Seabrook image

 

The Backyard Seabrook

1301 4th St., Seabrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Howdy Hot Chicken image

 

Howdy Hot Chicken

4808 Waterview Town Center Dr Suite 300, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Swamp Chicken Richmond image

 

Swamp Chicken Richmond

6611 FM 1464 RD G, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dallas's best Chicken restaurants

Jonuzi’s Pizza image

 

Jonuzi’s Pizza

1776 Teasley Ln. #103, Denton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Grind Burger Bar image

 

The Grind Burger Bar

7500 Stacy Road, McKinney

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Roost image

 

The Roost

126 S Main St, Van Alstyne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atlanta's best Chicken restaurants

Dabomb Sports Grill image

 

Dabomb Sports Grill

2912 evans mill road, Lithonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sneaky Sancho Wings and Tacos image

CHICKEN WINGS

Sneaky Sancho Wings and Tacos

1975 Highway 211, Hoschton

Avg 4.7 (1299 reviews)
Takeout
Standard at Roswell image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Standard at Roswell

994 Alpharetta Road, Roswell

Avg 4.3 (446 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Minneapolis's best Chicken restaurants

Philander's Grill & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Philander's Grill & Bar

1000 US Hwy 10, Prescott

Avg 4.8 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Agave 2 GoGo image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Agave 2 GoGo

606 Brakke Drive suite A, Hudson

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Bricksworth Brewing Co. image

 

Bricksworth Brewing Co.

12257B Nicollet Ave. South, Burnsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Phoenix's best Chicken restaurants

Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Willy's

9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

4850 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler

Avg 3.7 (406 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
AZ Pizza Company image

 

AZ Pizza Company

15530 W. Roosevelt ST D104, Goodyear

No reviews yet
Takeout
Detroit's best Chicken restaurants

Cebella's Pizza image

CALZONES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Cebella's Pizza

37625 5 Mile Rd, Livonia

Avg 4.4 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Wing Snob image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

28408 Five Mile Road, Livonia

Avg 4.5 (2998 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Detroit Wing Company image

 

Detroit Wing Company

19714 Haggerty Road, Livonia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tampa's best Chicken restaurants

Amore Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Amore Pizzeria

1719 Drew Street, Clearwater

Avg 4.6 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BurgerMonger image

 

BurgerMonger

1325 4th St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whiskey Wings image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Whiskey Wings

4013 Tampa Rd, Oldsmar

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)
Takeout
