Chicken restaurants you'll love

Top Chicken restaurants

Chicken is such a staple of many different cuisines that it's impossible to name every dish, but we'll give it a try. In the US, we enjoy chicken fried, grilled, smoked, and serve it as the star of the show. You usually don't find many places that serve chicken for breakfast, but it has been a trend catching on over the last few years.



When red meat isn't the best choice for your diet, white meat like chicken works excellent as a low-fat protein source than beef and steaks. If you like chicken smothered in sauces, then you can’t go wrong with a good BBQ restaurant, but that’s not your only option if you’re in the mood for something grilled. You could go Tex Mex and order a plate of chicken fajitas with grilled vegetables, rice, and beans. Or, you could go for a fettuccine Alfredo paste with char-grilled chicken stripes.



If that's not enough, you could go for an old-fashioned chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. The only limit when it comes to chicken is your creativity and willingness to try different international foods like chicken tikka or chicken shawarma, to name a few.