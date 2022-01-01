Chinese restaurants you'll love
Whether it's authentic or Asian fusion, Chinese food is one of the main go-to cuisines when you don't have a lot of time to prepare a meal at home and want to order takeout instead.
Although these dishes may have originated in the Far East, many of them are essential staples of American-style cuisine. Just about any Chinese food restaurant in the US will have classics like vegetable fried rice, pork egg rolls, and steamed dumplings. But what about authentic Chinese cuisine? That's where the fun begins because Chinese food can offer so much more than the dishes we're accustomed to ordering. For starters, the Chinese serve meals family-style, so that's one way to spot a place that serves authentic Chinese fare.
Culinary-wise, Chinese food relies heavily on preparations like stir-frying, steaming, boiling, and roasting, to name a few. Yet, cooking with a hot pot is a distinctly Chinese way to prepare food, and if you've never had a meal cooked in a hot pot, you're missing out. It's a simple way to cook, and that vibes with the simple ingredients in Chinese food like water chestnuts, red peppers, rice, and vegetables.
