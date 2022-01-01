Go
Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats

Pilot Pete Coffee and Treats serves the best coffee around: a proprietary, globally sourced house blend that not only tastes good … it does good. It’s coffee with a purpose.
We’ve been voted the Best Coffee Shop in Illinois by Yelp and Business Insider.
But we’re most proud of the lives we’ve lifted and the coffee family we’ve formed — to make a difference:
Our coffee, tea, and freshly baked treats support local farmers and businesses. We serve our customers each day with warmth and positivity.
Our Faith in Humanity Project is an ongoing effort to lend a hand to people who are struggling in Elmhurst and beyond: families facing a health crisis, people who are homeless, or just down on their luck.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Blueberry Muffin$3.00
Homemade muffin with fresh blueberries throughout and topped with a cinnamon sugar crumble.
Kids Hot Chocolate$2.50
A rich, silky smooth blend of robust Belgium Chocolates, a touch of our homemade vanilla whipped into frothed milk. topped with whipped cream and locally made chocolate drizzle.
Fly by Coffee$2.00
Freshly brewed coffee.
Cupids Dream
The sweet bold and beautiful sensation of fresh raspberries muddled into sweet white chocolate sauce, shaken with roaring espresso and fluffy milk, perfected with thick whipped cream and a fresh berry.
Peanut Butter Cup Latte
A euphoric connection of Reese's Peanut Butter and Belgium milk chocolate whipped into a double shot of rich espresso and milk. Finished with whipped cream and crushed Reese's.
Butterscotch Potato chip Cookie$3.00
Carmel Cloud$7.50
The pleasurable combination of daring espresso and luscious caramel sauce stirred to perfection. Then poured over frothy milk with vanilla. Try it iced! Yum!
Flight$15.00
Chai Tea Latte$3.50
Our fresh Sky High Chai (freshly steeped upon order) with steamed milk of choice, our homemade organic vanilla, and a dash of cinnamon.
Cafe Latte$3.50
Choice of steamed milk with espresso and a dollop of froth. Topped with a dash of cinnamon or cocoa.
128 West 1st Street

Elmhurst IL

