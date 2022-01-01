Sandwich spots you'll love
When you need to grab a quick bite to eat, a sandwich will do on just about any occasion, especially if you're looking for eats while out and about. It's the down-home simplicity of a sandwich that makes it a classic choice when you don't have time to sit down for a complete meal. That's essentially what restaurants sell the most during lunch hours unless they've dedicated their entire concept to the art of the sandwich, of course.
Not only can you find sandwiches in different cooking traditions, but they're also one of the most versatile foods in general when you're in the mood for variety. You can find vegan-friendly sandwiches just as easily as a triple-stacked BLT.
Culinary-wise, sandwiches aren't very complicated, and that's why they're fantastic. You take two slices of bread (three for the aforementioned stacked BLT) and add your favorite salty meats, cheeses, vegetables, and condiments in between. But the best sandwich restaurants in the country don't stop there. They get creative and combine a world of flavors and cuisines in ways you wouldn't expect, like a grilled chicken sandwich with Sicilian pesto on toasted whole-grain bread. So, if you're looking for something quick to order, keep it simple and pick up a sandwich.
Los Angeles's best sandwich spots
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Comoncy - West Hollywood
8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
Boston's best sandwich spots
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Prince Restaurant
517 Broadway, Saugus
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Bagel Bin Deli
30 Main St, Topsfield
Washington, D.C.'s best sandwich spots
Federalist Pig - Hyattsville
5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville
Miami's best sandwich spots
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
Austin's best sandwich spots
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Leaning Pear
111 River Rd #110, Wimberley
SANDWICHES
West Pecan Coffee + Beer
100 W Pecan St., Pflugerville
San Diego's best sandwich spots
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher’s Grill House
978 Garnet Ave, San Diego
Baltimore's best sandwich spots
Bon Fresco - Baltimore
109 Market Place, Baltimore
Denver's best sandwich spots
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
1116 Broadway, Denver
Garlic and Spice Kitchen
221 Perry St., Castle Rock
Cleveland's best sandwich spots
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Boaz Fresh Lebanese
2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
Providence's best sandwich spots
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket
Richmond's best sandwich spots
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Blue Crab Restaurant
620 Main St, West Point
Nashville's best sandwich spots
Carrie's Coffee etc
3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park
3501 Park Ave, Nashville
New York's best sandwich spots
WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Panini Bistro
27 Snowhill street, Spotswood
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Go Burger
1699 Middle Country Rd, Ridge
Chicago's best sandwich spots
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
2054 York Road, Oak Brook
Philadelphia's best sandwich spots
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Bread Board Plus
605 N. Haddon Ave Suite C, Haddonfield
San Francisco's best sandwich spots
Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too!
11891 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Elevation 66 Brewing Company
10082 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito
Houston's best sandwich spots
Dallas's best sandwich spots
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Flames Barbecue
151 Southeast Parkway, Azle
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Taste of Chicago
18433 Midway Rd, Addison
Atlanta's best sandwich spots
Tree Frog Tavern and Grille
55 freedom parkway #103, hoschton
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
144 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville
Seattle's best sandwich spots
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
19702 Highway 99, Lynnwood
Minneapolis's best sandwich spots
Norman Quack's Chophouse
1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater
Phoenix's best sandwich spots
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Worth Takeaway
218 West Main Street, Mesa
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dino's Deli & Sandwich Shop
300 W APACHE TRL, APACHE JUNCTION
Detroit's best sandwich spots
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Brians Family Restaurant
281 S Main St, Lapeer
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Front Page Deli
28893 Bunert Rd, Warren
Tampa's best sandwich spots
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Wraps and Kabobs
40715 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs
Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop
34940 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor