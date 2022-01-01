Sandwich spots you'll love

Cuisine background

When you need to grab a quick bite to eat, a sandwich will do on just about any occasion, especially if you're looking for eats while out and about. It's the down-home simplicity of a sandwich that makes it a classic choice when you don't have time to sit down for a complete meal. That's essentially what restaurants sell the most during lunch hours unless they've dedicated their entire concept to the art of the sandwich, of course.

Not only can you find sandwiches in different cooking traditions, but they're also one of the most versatile foods in general when you're in the mood for variety. You can find vegan-friendly sandwiches just as easily as a triple-stacked BLT.

Culinary-wise, sandwiches aren't very complicated, and that's why they're fantastic. You take two slices of bread (three for the aforementioned stacked BLT) and add your favorite salty meats, cheeses, vegetables, and condiments in between. But the best sandwich restaurants in the country don't stop there. They get creative and combine a world of flavors and cuisines in ways you wouldn't expect, like a grilled chicken sandwich with Sicilian pesto on toasted whole-grain bread. So, if you're looking for something quick to order, keep it simple and pick up a sandwich.

Los Angeles's best sandwich spots

Fire Wings Brea image

 

Fire Wings Brea

985 E. Birch St, Brea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Comoncy - West Hollywood image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Comoncy - West Hollywood

8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown image

 

Uncle Paulie's Deli Downtown

820 South Spring Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boston's best sandwich spots

Prince Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Prince Restaurant

517 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel Bin Deli image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Bagel Bin Deli

30 Main St, Topsfield

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie image

 

New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie

244 Needham Street, Newton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Washington, D.C.'s best sandwich spots

Federalist Pig - Hyattsville image

 

Federalist Pig - Hyattsville

5504 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Maggi's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA

Maggi's Pizza & Subs

26315 Ridge Rd, Damascus

Avg 4.5 (294 reviews)
Takeout
The Board and Brew image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Board and Brew

8150 Baltimore Ave, College Park

Avg 4.4 (2429 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Miami's best sandwich spots

Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sanguich image

 

Sanguich

2057 SW 8 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salumeria 104 - Midtown image

 

Salumeria 104 - Midtown

3451 Northeast 1st Avenue #104, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Austin's best sandwich spots

The Leaning Pear image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Leaning Pear

111 River Rd #110, Wimberley

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
West Pecan Coffee + Beer image

SANDWICHES

West Pecan Coffee + Beer

100 W Pecan St., Pflugerville

Avg 4.9 (685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Market Street Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Market Street Cafe

102 E Market St, Lockhart

Avg 4.8 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
San Diego's best sandwich spots

The Butcher’s Grill House image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Butcher’s Grill House

978 Garnet Ave, San Diego

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sandbox Pizza and Wings image

 

Sandbox Pizza and Wings

1466 Garnet Ave., San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baltimore's best sandwich spots

The Crab Shack image

 

The Crab Shack

1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bon Fresco - Baltimore image

 

Bon Fresco - Baltimore

109 Market Place, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gladiators Pizza and Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gladiators Pizza and Deli

3900 Ten Oaks Road Unit #6, Glenelg

Avg 2.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Denver's best sandwich spots

Taste of Philly image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

1116 Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic and Spice Kitchen image

 

Garlic and Spice Kitchen

221 Perry St., Castle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
FourSides Pizza Cafe image

 

FourSides Pizza Cafe

16603 Washington Street, Thornton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cleveland's best sandwich spots

Cole's Public House image

SANDWICHES

Cole's Public House

209 S Main St, Amherst

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Birdigo image

 

Birdigo

32975 Aurora rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Providence's best sandwich spots

D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

6857 Post Rd. Rt. 1, N. Kingstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

600 South St. E. Rt. 44, Raynham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Richmond's best sandwich spots

Blue Crab Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Blue Crab Restaurant

620 Main St, West Point

Avg 4.6 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wrapperz D-Lite image

 

Wrapperz D-Lite

Richmond, VA, Mechanicsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Deli image

SANDWICHES

New York Deli

2920 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville's best sandwich spots

Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park

3501 Park Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Someone’s In the Kitchen image

 

Someone’s In the Kitchen

109 D Walton Ferry Rd., Hendersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New York's best sandwich spots

Panini Bistro image

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Panini Bistro

27 Snowhill street, Spotswood

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Go Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Go Burger

1699 Middle Country Rd, Ridge

Avg 4.7 (3831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avli the Little Greek Kitchen image

 

Avli the Little Greek Kitchen

2449 Jerusalem Ave, North Bellmore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicago's best sandwich spots

Egg Harbor Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

29 E 1st Street, Hinsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

2054 York Road, Oak Brook

Avg 4.5 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Katie's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie's Kitchen

623 N Wolf Rd, Des Plaines

Avg 4.9 (565 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philadelphia's best sandwich spots

The Bread Board Plus image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread Board Plus

605 N. Haddon Ave Suite C, Haddonfield

Avg 4.7 (718 reviews)
Takeout
NeNe's Market image

 

NeNe's Market

42 E Main St, Marlton

No reviews yet
Takeout
B-Unos image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

B-Unos

350 High St, Burlington

Avg 4.7 (7453 reviews)
Takeout
San Francisco's best sandwich spots

Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too! image

 

Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too!

11891 Dublin Boulevard, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Elevation 66 Brewing Company image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elevation 66 Brewing Company

10082 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito

Avg 4.3 (543 reviews)
Takeout
Amici's image

 

Amici's

4640 Tassajara Road, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Houston's best sandwich spots

Katz's - Woodlands image

 

Katz's - Woodlands

19075 I-45, Ste. 116A, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mugz Coffee Bar image

SANDWICHES

Mugz Coffee Bar

503 fm 359 Suite 190, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (396 reviews)
Takeout
Pie in the Sky Pie Co. image

 

Pie in the Sky Pie Co.

3600 North Loop 336 West, Conroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dallas's best sandwich spots

Flames Barbecue image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Flames Barbecue

151 Southeast Parkway, Azle

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taste of Chicago image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Taste of Chicago

18433 Midway Rd, Addison

Avg 4.5 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meat U Anywhere BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Meat U Anywhere BBQ

919 W Northwest Hwy, Grapevine

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
Takeout
Atlanta's best sandwich spots

Tree Frog Tavern and Grille image

 

Tree Frog Tavern and Grille

55 freedom parkway #103, hoschton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cosmo's Pizza + Social image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Cosmo's Pizza + Social

144 E Crogan Street, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.3 (2131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Trend Urban Cafe image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Trend Urban Cafe

5370 Hwy 78 Suite 790, Stone Mountain

Avg 4.8 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Seattle's best sandwich spots

Harbor General Store image

 

Harbor General Store

7804 PIONEER WAY, GIG HARBOR

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hops n Drops image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

19702 Highway 99, Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (4851 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hops n Drops image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

2623 172nd St NE, Marysville

Avg 3.8 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Minneapolis's best sandwich spots

Norman Quack's Chophouse image

 

Norman Quack's Chophouse

1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cafe Pawz image

 

Cafe Pawz

13150 1st St, Becker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crossroads Delicatessen image

 

Crossroads Delicatessen

2795 Hedberg Dr, Hopkins

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Phoenix's best sandwich spots

Worth Takeaway image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Worth Takeaway

218 West Main Street, Mesa

Avg 5 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dino's Deli & Sandwich Shop image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dino's Deli & Sandwich Shop

300 W APACHE TRL, APACHE JUNCTION

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Saigon Kitchen image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Kitchen

14071 W Bell Road Suite 101, Surprise

Avg 4.4 (2258 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Detroit's best sandwich spots

Brians Family Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Brians Family Restaurant

281 S Main St, Lapeer

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Front Page Deli image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Front Page Deli

28893 Bunert Rd, Warren

Avg 4.4 (1486 reviews)
Takeout
SOUPDIVE image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

SOUPDIVE

26051 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tampa's best sandwich spots

Wraps and Kabobs image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Wraps and Kabobs

40715 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop image

 

Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop

34940 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Amore Pizzeria - Pinellas Park image

 

Amore Pizzeria - Pinellas Park

4687 Park Blvd N,, PINELLAS PARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
