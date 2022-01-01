Sandwich spots you'll love

Top sandwich spots

When you need to grab a quick bite to eat, a sandwich will do on just about any occasion, especially if you're looking for eats while out and about. It's the down-home simplicity of a sandwich that makes it a classic choice when you don't have time to sit down for a complete meal. That's essentially what restaurants sell the most during lunch hours unless they've dedicated their entire concept to the art of the sandwich, of course.



Not only can you find sandwiches in different cooking traditions, but they're also one of the most versatile foods in general when you're in the mood for variety. You can find vegan-friendly sandwiches just as easily as a triple-stacked BLT.



Culinary-wise, sandwiches aren't very complicated, and that's why they're fantastic. You take two slices of bread (three for the aforementioned stacked BLT) and add your favorite salty meats, cheeses, vegetables, and condiments in between. But the best sandwich restaurants in the country don't stop there. They get creative and combine a world of flavors and cuisines in ways you wouldn't expect, like a grilled chicken sandwich with Sicilian pesto on toasted whole-grain bread. So, if you're looking for something quick to order, keep it simple and pick up a sandwich.