Cuisine background

Dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
Dessert & Ice Cream
Toast
  • /
  • Dessert & Ice Cream

Top dessert & ice cream spots

Are you finished with dinner and in the mood for a dessert or two? Or are you skipping the meats and veggies this time around and jumping straight to the fun stuff instead? Either way, you can't go wrong with a restaurant that specializes in desserts, ice cream, and more.

Some of the best places in the country also offer baked goods to complement their main dessert items, so be ready for a surprise when you order for the first time. Like bakeries, dessert, and ice cream places are famous for coming up with creative recipes that you can't find anywhere else. Eating vanilla ice cream is one thing, but have you ever tried something like peanut butter pretzel vanilla gelato? That's just one example of the type of creativity you can expect with desserts and ice creams.

No matter how you like your sweets, you have no shortage of places to find them because most restaurants offer a variety of desserts like
Bavarian cream pie, fudge chocolate cake, powdered sugar pan dulces, and vegan-friendly oatmeal cookies too. Those desserts are all excellent choices. Just don't forget to add the sprinkles if you're in the mood for ice cream instead.

Los Angeles's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
La Michoacana Boyle Heights image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

La Michoacana Boyle Heights

2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about La Michoacana Boyle Heights
Today Starts Here image

 

Today Starts Here

934 N hill St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Today Starts Here
Sunmerry Coffee & Bread image

 

Sunmerry Coffee & Bread

955 E Birch St unit K, Brea

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sunmerry Coffee & Bread

Boston's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA image

 

FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA

1268 Broadway unit B, Saugus

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
Sweet Piglet Bakery + Cafe image

 

Sweet Piglet Bakery + Cafe

1138 North Main Street, Randolph

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sweet Piglet Bakery + Cafe
What's The Scoop? image

ICE CREAM

What's The Scoop?

160 main st, Kingston

Avg 5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about What's The Scoop?

Washington, D.C.'s best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
BRX American Bistro image

 

BRX American Bistro

1025-I Seneca Road, Great Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about BRX American Bistro
Napoli Salumeria image

PIZZA

Napoli Salumeria

1301 s joyce st, arlington

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Napoli Salumeria
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe image

 

OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

5037 Westfields Blvd, Centreville, VA, 20120

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe

Miami's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Thatch image

 

Thatch

3255 NE 1st Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Thatch
Night Owl Cookie Co. image

 

Night Owl Cookie Co.

164 NE 41st street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Night Owl Cookie Co.
Amazonica image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Amazonica

5030 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (320 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Amazonica

Austin's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit) image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)

2902 Medical Arts St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)
Main pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sammie's Italian Restaurant
Tiny Pies® image

 

Tiny Pies®

5035 Burnet Rd #100, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Tiny Pies®

San Diego's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Death by Tequila image

 

Death by Tequila

5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Death by Tequila
Water Shack image

 

Water Shack

807 N Santa Fe Ave, Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Water Shack
Fort Oak Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fort Oak Restaurant

1011 Fort Stockton Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Fort Oak Restaurant

Baltimore's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
B-More Mojo Food Truck image

 

B-More Mojo Food Truck

10 Owing Mills, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about B-More Mojo Food Truck
The Bus Stop image

ICE CREAM

The Bus Stop

15513 Hanover Pike, Upperco

Avg 4.8 (128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Bus Stop
Doc's Riverside Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Riverside Grille

511 Chesterfield Ave, Centreville

Avg 4.4 (795 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Doc's Riverside Grille

Denver's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
The Chicken Shack image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Chicken Shack

11211 S Dransfeldt Rd, Parker

Avg 4.3 (784 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Chicken Shack
GQue - Westminster image

 

GQue - Westminster

5160 W 120th Ave unit K, Broomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about GQue - Westminster
Yummies image

 

Yummies

889 Steinfelt Pkwy, Fairplay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Yummies

Cleveland's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Cibik's Dairy Island image

ICE CREAM

Cibik's Dairy Island

8295 E Washington St., Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (326 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Cibik's Dairy Island
Birdigo image

 

Birdigo

32975 Aurora rd, Solon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Birdigo
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil image

 

Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil

12706 Larchmere Blvd, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil

Providence's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Pastiche Fine Desserts image

 

Pastiche Fine Desserts

92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence

Avg 4.6 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Pastiche Fine Desserts
Consumer pic

 

Wright's Dairy Farm & Bakery

200 Woonsocket Hill Road, North Smithfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Wright's Dairy Farm & Bakery
Flannel Cow Creamery image

 

Flannel Cow Creamery

88 Chilson Ave., Mansfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Flannel Cow Creamery

Richmond's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Chum Chum Onigiri image

 

Chum Chum Onigiri

2820 W Cary St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Chum Chum Onigiri
The Bake Shop image

PIZZA

The Bake Shop

204 Armistead Ave, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Bake Shop
jiji frozen custard T1 image

 

jiji frozen custard T1

Richmond VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about jiji frozen custard T1

Nashville's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Soda Bar image

 

Soda Bar

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1C, Murfreesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Soda Bar
Locust image

NOODLES

Locust

2305 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Locust
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill image

GRILL

Don Arturo's Mexican Grill

4910 Main St #206, Spring Hill

Avg 4.8 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Don Arturo's Mexican Grill

New York's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
The WooHoo image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The WooHoo

211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The WooHoo
Lexi's Kitchen image

 

Lexi's Kitchen

324b Orange Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lexi's Kitchen
Carissas the Bakery image

 

Carissas the Bakery

68 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Carissas the Bakery

Chicago's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Mama K's Pizza and Grille image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL

Mama K's Pizza and Grille

5250 Grand Ave, Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (708 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mama K's Pizza and Grille
Slice & Ice image

 

Slice & Ice

1940 East Touhy Ave, Des Plaines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Slice & Ice
Chimney Cone Creamery image

ICE CREAM

Chimney Cone Creamery

5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Chimney Cone Creamery

Philadelphia's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Glassy Brown Cookies image

 

Glassy Brown Cookies

224 High Street, Burlington

Avg 4.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Glassy Brown Cookies
Bagelati-Cinnaminson image

 

Bagelati-Cinnaminson

1096 Rt 130, Cinnaminson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bagelati-Cinnaminson
Tre Famiglia Ristorante image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tre Famiglia Ristorante

403 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Tre Famiglia Ristorante

San Francisco's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
SusieCakes image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

649 Laurel Street, San Carlos

Avg 4.7 (1828 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about SusieCakes
Le Col Rouge image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Le Col Rouge

1531 S Novato Blvd, Novato

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Le Col Rouge
Shelbys image

 

Shelbys

2 Theatre Sq, Orinda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Shelbys

Houston's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
The Neighborhood Scoop image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS

The Neighborhood Scoop

2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (2298 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Neighborhood Scoop
Sweet Paris image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

15911 City Walk, Sugar Land

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sweet Paris
Victory Pie Company image

PIES • HAMBURGERS

Victory Pie Company

32907 Tamina Rd, Magnolia

Avg 4.9 (305 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Victory Pie Company

Dallas's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

4610 Long Prairie Road #120, Flower Mound

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

6150 Eldorado Pkwy #180, Mc Kinney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Brother's Pizza
Craft Pies Pizza Company image

 

Craft Pies Pizza Company

2451 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 100, Flower Mound

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Craft Pies Pizza Company

Atlanta's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Nic & Norman's Retail - Toast Now image

 

Nic & Norman's Retail - Toast Now

20 Main Street, Senoia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Nic & Norman's Retail - Toast Now
Nic & Norman's image

 

Nic & Norman's

20 Main Street, Senoia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Nic & Norman's
Mom's Table image

SALADS

Mom's Table

1207 Canton St, Roswell

Avg 4.6 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mom's Table

Seattle's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
The Frosty Barrel image

 

The Frosty Barrel

13197 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Frosty Barrel
BittyFish Sushi image

SUSHI

BittyFish Sushi

3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about BittyFish Sushi
Oasis Tea Zone image

SMOOTHIES

Oasis Tea Zone

501 S Grady Way, Renton

Avg 2.8 (37 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Oasis Tea Zone

Minneapolis's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
yum! kitchen & bakery image

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Tally's Dockside image

 

Tally's Dockside

4441 Lake Ave South, White Bear Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Tally's Dockside
Pizza Depot image

 

Pizza Depot

2848 2nd St., Saint Cloud

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Pizza Depot

Phoenix's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern image

 

Bourbon Jacks American Tavern

11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler

Avg 4.6 (3714 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Miss Dessert - Mesa image

 

Miss Dessert - Mesa

1832 W. Broadway Rd #105, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Miss Dessert - Mesa

Detroit's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Front Page Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Front Page Deli

29145 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield

Avg 4.5 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Front Page Deli
Palate of Milford image

 

Palate of Milford

449 North Main Street, Milford Charter Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Palate of Milford
Rocky's Family Dining image

 

Rocky's Family Dining

1622 Wayne rd, Westland

Avg 3.5 (75 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Rocky's Family Dining

Tampa's best dessert & ice cream spots

See all
Calusa Pizza & Craft image

PIZZA

Calusa Pizza & Craft

17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Calusa Pizza & Craft
Frida's Cafe and Bakery image

 

Frida's Cafe and Bakery

9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Frida's Cafe and Bakery
Frida's Catering & Cakes image

 

Frida's Catering & Cakes

9700 Ulmerton rd, Largo

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Frida's Catering & Cakes
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston