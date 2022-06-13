Dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Top dessert & ice cream spots
Are you finished with dinner and in the mood for a dessert or two? Or are you skipping the meats and veggies this time around and jumping straight to the fun stuff instead? Either way, you can't go wrong with a restaurant that specializes in desserts, ice cream, and more.
Some of the best places in the country also offer baked goods to complement their main dessert items, so be ready for a surprise when you order for the first time. Like bakeries, dessert, and ice cream places are famous for coming up with creative recipes that you can't find anywhere else. Eating vanilla ice cream is one thing, but have you ever tried something like peanut butter pretzel vanilla gelato? That's just one example of the type of creativity you can expect with desserts and ice creams.
No matter how you like your sweets, you have no shortage of places to find them because most restaurants offer a variety of desserts like
Bavarian cream pie, fudge chocolate cake, powdered sugar pan dulces, and vegan-friendly oatmeal cookies too. Those desserts are all excellent choices. Just don't forget to add the sprinkles if you're in the mood for ice cream instead.
Los Angeles's best dessert & ice cream spots
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
La Michoacana Boyle Heights
2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue, Los Angeles
Boston's best dessert & ice cream spots
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
1268 Broadway unit B, Saugus
Sweet Piglet Bakery + Cafe
1138 North Main Street, Randolph
Washington, D.C.'s best dessert & ice cream spots
Miami's best dessert & ice cream spots
Austin's best dessert & ice cream spots
SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Gopuff Market (formerly Bandit)
2902 Medical Arts St, Austin
Sammie's Italian Restaurant
807 West 6th Street, Austin
San Diego's best dessert & ice cream spots
Death by Tequila
5965 Village way, Suite E107, San Diego
Baltimore's best dessert & ice cream spots
Denver's best dessert & ice cream spots
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Chicken Shack
11211 S Dransfeldt Rd, Parker
GQue - Westminster
5160 W 120th Ave unit K, Broomfield
Cleveland's best dessert & ice cream spots
ICE CREAM
Cibik's Dairy Island
8295 E Washington St., Chagrin Falls
Providence's best dessert & ice cream spots
Pastiche Fine Desserts
92 SPRUCE STREET, Providence
Wright's Dairy Farm & Bakery
200 Woonsocket Hill Road, North Smithfield
Richmond's best dessert & ice cream spots
Nashville's best dessert & ice cream spots
New York's best dessert & ice cream spots
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The WooHoo
211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
Chicago's best dessert & ice cream spots
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL
Mama K's Pizza and Grille
5250 Grand Ave, Gurnee
Philadelphia's best dessert & ice cream spots
San Francisco's best dessert & ice cream spots
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Le Col Rouge
1531 S Novato Blvd, Novato
Houston's best dessert & ice cream spots
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS
The Neighborhood Scoop
2106 Strawberry Rd., Pasadena
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
15911 City Walk, Sugar Land
Dallas's best dessert & ice cream spots
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
4610 Long Prairie Road #120, Flower Mound
Atlanta's best dessert & ice cream spots
Nic & Norman's Retail - Toast Now
20 Main Street, Senoia
Seattle's best dessert & ice cream spots
The Frosty Barrel
13197 Newcastle Commons Dr, Newcastle
Minneapolis's best dessert & ice cream spots
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
Phoenix's best dessert & ice cream spots
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
11 W Boston St Suite 1, Chandler
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
2895 South Alma School Rd., Chandler
Detroit's best dessert & ice cream spots
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Front Page Deli
29145 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield
Palate of Milford
449 North Main Street, Milford Charter Township
Tampa's best dessert & ice cream spots
PIZZA
Calusa Pizza & Craft
17695 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz