Food trucks you'll love
Top food trucks
If you live in a major city, you already know how cool it is to have food trucks almost everywhere around town. But the best part is that the trend is only gaining momentum, and this type of restaurant is turning into an American staple. Best of all, most of these businesses are entrepreneur-run and locally operated, which gives them a certain authenticity you can't get at a large restaurant.
It's pretty neat to see how businesses like food trucks pack everything they need to cook into a large truck. It's not as tight as you'd expect, but there isn't a lot of room. They're especially great during events when you need a quick bite to eat, and many food trucks do relocate occasionally. For many, it's out of necessity because they're so popular and need more space to serve guests.
But the best part about food trucks is the experience of dining at one. You can find halal food trucks, Tex-Mex food trucks, Cajun food trucks, and Mediterranean food trucks in major cities across the country.
Los Angeles's best food trucks
FRENCH FRIES
Mayfield
31761 Camino Capistrano #5 & #6, San Juan Capistrano
NHC - Hollywood, CA
1921 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles
Boston's best food trucks
Washington, D.C.'s best food trucks
Vibes Southern Cuisine
5050 Brown Station Rd. 105, Upper Marlboro
Miami's best food trucks
TACOS • SANDWICHES
Caja Caliente
808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables
Roots Miami Kava & Eatery
4400 NW 2nd Ave., Miami
Austin's best food trucks
San Diego's best food trucks
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck
12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego
San Diego Sliders Company
909 grand ave suite 1, san diego
Baltimore's best food trucks
Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
5200 North Point Blvd, Edgemere
Foodgitive "The Steakout"
6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore
Denver's best food trucks
Richmond's best food trucks
New York's best food trucks
The Bus @ Salinger's Orchard
230 Guinea Rd, Brewster
Chicago's best food trucks
PIZZA
The Rolling Stonebaker
54 Lafayette St., Valparaiso
Philadelphia's best food trucks
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Munchy Mayhem!
4002 W 9th St, Trainer
Houston's best food trucks
Atlanta's best food trucks
Plant Based Pizza and More
8540 roswell rd, atlanta ga
Minneapolis's best food trucks
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Burger Richfield
6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Tapatia
2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville