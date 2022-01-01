Food trucks you'll love

Top food trucks

If you live in a major city, you already know how cool it is to have food trucks almost everywhere around town. But the best part is that the trend is only gaining momentum, and this type of restaurant is turning into an American staple. Best of all, most of these businesses are entrepreneur-run and locally operated, which gives them a certain authenticity you can't get at a large restaurant.



It's pretty neat to see how businesses like food trucks pack everything they need to cook into a large truck. It's not as tight as you'd expect, but there isn't a lot of room. They're especially great during events when you need a quick bite to eat, and many food trucks do relocate occasionally. For many, it's out of necessity because they're so popular and need more space to serve guests.



But the best part about food trucks is the experience of dining at one. You can find halal food trucks, Tex-Mex food trucks, Cajun food trucks, and Mediterranean food trucks in major cities across the country.