Food trucks you'll love

If you live in a major city, you already know how cool it is to have food trucks almost everywhere around town. But the best part is that the trend is only gaining momentum, and this type of restaurant is turning into an American staple. Best of all, most of these businesses are entrepreneur-run and locally operated, which gives them a certain authenticity you can't get at a large restaurant.

It's pretty neat to see how businesses like food trucks pack everything they need to cook into a large truck. It's not as tight as you'd expect, but there isn't a lot of room. They're especially great during events when you need a quick bite to eat, and many food trucks do relocate occasionally. For many, it's out of necessity because they're so popular and need more space to serve guests.

But the best part about food trucks is the experience of dining at one. You can find halal food trucks, Tex-Mex food trucks, Cajun food trucks, and Mediterranean food trucks in major cities across the country.

Los Angeles's best food trucks

Mayfield image

FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

31761 Camino Capistrano #5 & #6, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NHC - Hollywood, CA image

 

NHC - Hollywood, CA

1921 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
West Coast Hibachi image

 

West Coast Hibachi

2141 Harbor blvd, Costa Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boston's best food trucks

Yoagie's Hip Hoagies image

 

Yoagie's Hip Hoagies

181 Broad St, Marlborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quebrada Baking Co image

 

Quebrada Baking Co

19 Leonard Street, Belmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

Homebase - 506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Washington, D.C.'s best food trucks

Vibes Southern Cuisine image

 

Vibes Southern Cuisine

5050 Brown Station Rd. 105, Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Junkies image

 

Pork Junkies

1419 Princess Anne St, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Graze to Griddle - WARRENTON image

 

Graze to Griddle - WARRENTON

Warrenton VA, Warrenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miami's best food trucks

Caja Caliente image

TACOS • SANDWICHES

Caja Caliente

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables

Avg 4.5 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Roots Miami Kava & Eatery image

 

Roots Miami Kava & Eatery

4400 NW 2nd Ave., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepito Arepa's Bar image

 

Pepito Arepa's Bar

10701 NW 58th ST., Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Austin's best food trucks

Cash Cow Burgers image

 

Cash Cow Burgers

1710 N FM 1626, Manchaca

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
G-Bob's Grill image

 

G-Bob's Grill

4749 E . Ben White blvd ., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Teal House Truck image

 

Teal House Truck

1716 E. Slaughter Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
San Diego's best food trucks

Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck image

 

Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck

12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
San Diego Sliders Company image

 

San Diego Sliders Company

909 grand ave suite 1, san diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oak and Anchor BBQ image

 

Oak and Anchor BBQ

16404 Swartz Canyon Rd, Ramona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baltimore's best food trucks

Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck image

 

Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck

5200 North Point Blvd, Edgemere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Foodgitive "The Steakout" image

 

Foodgitive "The Steakout"

6096 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
On Brazilian Time image

 

On Brazilian Time

1302 Key Hwy, Baltimore

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Denver's best food trucks

AJs Pit Bar B Q image

 

AJs Pit Bar B Q

2180 S Delaware, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Barbosa's Barbeque image

 

Barbosa's Barbeque

4986 Morrison Rd., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ruby Ru's image

 

Ruby Ru's

Broomfield, Broomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Richmond's best food trucks

Curbside Creations image

 

Curbside Creations

Richmond, VA, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wrapperz D-Lite image

 

Wrapperz D-Lite

Richmond, VA, Mechanicsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry in a Hurry image

 

Curry in a Hurry

8387 Bink Place, Mechanicsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York's best food trucks

Taco Island image

 

Taco Island

5507 Nesconset Hwy Suite 16, Mount Sinai

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Bus @ Salinger's Orchard image

 

The Bus @ Salinger's Orchard

230 Guinea Rd, Brewster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lombardi Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Lombardi Pizza Co.

1958 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville

Avg 4.6 (2436 reviews)
Takeout
Chicago's best food trucks

Your Sister's Tomato image

PIZZA

Your Sister's Tomato

110 IRVING AVE, WOODSTOCK

Avg 4.7 (305 reviews)
Takeout
The Rolling Stonebaker image

PIZZA

The Rolling Stonebaker

54 Lafayette St., Valparaiso

Avg 4.8 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Inches Taco's Food Truck 1 image

TACOS

Inches Taco's Food Truck 1

228 Beck Avenue, South Elgin

Avg 4.6 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Philadelphia's best food trucks

Kapow Kitchen image

 

Kapow Kitchen

1362 naamans creek road, Garnet valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Munchy Mayhem! image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Munchy Mayhem!

4002 W 9th St, Trainer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Outlandish Food Truck image

 

Outlandish Food Truck

109 Brennen Dr, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Houston's best food trucks

Every-Bellies image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Every-Bellies

106 Market St, TOMBALL

Avg 4.7 (647 reviews)
Takeout
Krab Kingz Cypress image

 

Krab Kingz Cypress

12640 Telge Rd Suite D, Cypress

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Leg Hut Express image

 

Turkey Leg Hut Express

4902 Almeda, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atlanta's best food trucks

Refuge Coffee image

 

Refuge Coffee

4170 E Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Clarkston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Plant Based Pizza and More image

 

Plant Based Pizza and More

8540 roswell rd, atlanta ga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gullah Fish and Shrimp image

 

Gullah Fish and Shrimp

911 Chambers Dr., Conyers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Minneapolis's best food trucks

My Burger Richfield image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Burger Richfield

6555 Lyndale Ave S, Richfield

Avg 4.5 (1523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
La Tapatia image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Tapatia

2730 Snelling Ave. N #200, Roseville

Avg 4.7 (956 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DelSur Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

DelSur Empanadas

14725 Excelsior blvd, Minnetonka

Avg 5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
