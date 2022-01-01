Cuisine background

French restaurants you'll love

Go
French
Toast
  • /
  • French

Top French restaurants

French cuisine is almost synonymous with fine dining, but that belies how simple this cuisine style can be. Many of the most famous French foods are as down-to-earth as a baguette au Fromage, a loaf of bread and cheese dish, or a traditional stew called bouillabaisse.

Like cuisine in other parts of Europe, French food comes in regional variations, and French chefs have perfected the art of culinary creativity. There are staples to know like cassoulet and Croque monsieur, but have you ever tried an authentic boeuf bourguignon or lamb navarin? If not, you're missing out on a couple of classic French dishes.

The irony about French food is that many people have a perception that it's only meant for sophisticated fine dining, but that's not entirely accurate. A better portrayal is that French foods rely on the art of cooking, which doesn't imply sophistication because it implies skill. French cooking techniques have even made their way into American cuisine with preparations like braising, sauteing, poaching, and confit, among others.

Los Angeles's best French restaurants

See all
Delice Breton image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Delice Breton

31451 Rancho Viejo Suite 103, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.9 (164 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Delice Breton
Harlowe image

 

Harlowe

7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Harlowe
Gabi James image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Gabi James

1810 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (1083 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gabi James

Boston's best French restaurants

See all
La Voile image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

La Voile

1627 Beacon Street, Brookline

Avg 4.4 (1305 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about La Voile
Grand Tour image

SEAFOOD

Grand Tour

314 Newbury Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Grand Tour
Vincent's image

 

Vincent's

233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Vincent's

Washington, D.C.'s best French restaurants

See all
Mele Bistro image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mele Bistro

1723 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (2358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mele Bistro
Julii image

PASTA

Julii

11915 Grand Park Ave, Rockville

Avg 4.6 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Julii
Ladurée image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY • MACARONS

Ladurée

3060 M st NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Ladurée

Miami's best French restaurants

See all
LA GOULUE PALM BEACH image

 

LA GOULUE PALM BEACH

288 S COUNTRY RD, PALM BEACH, FL 33480, Palm Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about LA GOULUE PALM BEACH
Cane A Sucre image

 

Cane A Sucre

21 NW Miami Court, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Cane A Sucre
Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • CREPES

Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

16650 SW 88th St,, Miami

Avg 4.6 (905 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bonjour French Bakery & Cafe

Austin's best French restaurants

See all
Hopfields image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Hopfields

3110 Guadalupe St Ste 400, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1933 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hopfields
Le Vacher image

 

Le Vacher

136 Drifting Wind Run, Suite 101, Dripping Springs

Avg 4.5 (423 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Le Vacher
Cafe Crepe of Austin image

 

Cafe Crepe of Austin

200 San Jacinto Blvd Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Cafe Crepe of Austin

San Diego's best French restaurants

See all
Little Frenchie image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Little Frenchie

1166 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 4.5 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Little Frenchie
Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar

339 N. Cleveland St, Oceanside

Avg 4.6 (646 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar
The Smoking Goat image

 

The Smoking Goat

3408 30th Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Smoking Goat

Baltimore's best French restaurants

See all
Duck Duck Goose image

 

Duck Duck Goose

814 S. Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Duck Duck Goose
Marie Louise Bistro image

STEAKS

Marie Louise Bistro

n.a, Baltimore

Avg 4.2 (1208 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Marie Louise Bistro
Backfin Blues Creole De Graw image

 

Backfin Blues Creole De Graw

400 N Union Ave, Havre De Grace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Backfin Blues Creole De Graw

Denver's best French restaurants

See all
French 75 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

French 75

717 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about French 75
Mizuna image

 

Mizuna

225 E. 7th Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.5 (844 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mizuna
Le French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Le French Bakery & Cafe

4901 S Newport St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Le French Bakery & Cafe

Cleveland's best French restaurants

See all
Edwin's Bakery and Training Center image

 

Edwin's Bakery and Training Center

13104 Buckeye Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Edwin's Bakery and Training Center
Le Petit Triangle Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Le Petit Triangle Cafe

1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Le Petit Triangle Cafe
EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute image

 

EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute

13101 Shaker Sq, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (238 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute

Richmond's best French restaurants

See all
Le Yaca Williamsburg image

 

Le Yaca Williamsburg

1430 High Street Suite 801, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Le Yaca Williamsburg
Max's on Broad image

 

Max's on Broad

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Max's on Broad
Grisette image

FRENCH FRIES

Grisette

3119 E Marshall St, Richmond

Avg 5 (1326 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Grisette

New York's best French restaurants

See all
Encore Bistro Francais image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Encore Bistro Francais

22 Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont

Avg 4.2 (162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Encore Bistro Francais
Le Provencal Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Le Provencal Bistro

436 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck

Avg 4.3 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Le Provencal Bistro
SillyEats image

 

SillyEats

99 Adelaide Ave, East Moriches

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about SillyEats

Chicago's best French restaurants

See all
Valor image

 

Valor

667 Vernon Ave, Glencoe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Valor
Convito Cafe & Market image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Convito Cafe & Market

1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (1461 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Convito Cafe & Market
Convito Market image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Convito Market

1515 Sheridan Rd, Wilmette

Avg 4.5 (1461 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Convito Market

Philadelphia's best French restaurants

See all
Saigon Quy-Bau image

 

Saigon Quy-Bau

1318 South street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Saigon Quy-Bau
Planchette Bistro and Creperie image

 

Planchette Bistro and Creperie

95 east butler ave, Ambler

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Planchette Bistro and Creperie
The Farmhouse image

 

The Farmhouse

39 Conestoga Road, Malvern

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Farmhouse
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston