Greek restaurants you'll love

Greek food is a classic subcategory of Mediterranean cuisine, and the style entails so much more than the gyros and yogurts that most of us know about in the US. A Greek salad with blue cheese and kalamata olives is another example of a dish that may be familiar to you, but Greek food offers so much more.

There's a world of flavors that you just can't find in American cuisine because we use different ingredients and use other preparations too. You won't find many deep-fried entrees at an authentic Greek restaurant. Instead, you'll find food with ingredients like grapes, olive oil, black olives, rosemary, and thyme. Meat-wise, Greeks enjoy a wide variety of lamb, pork, beef, chicken, and seafood.

Some traditional dishes you have to try include entrees like hummus, tzatziki, or spanakopita – spinach and feta-filled pastry most often served as an appetizer.

Los Angeles's best Greek restaurants

See all
George's Greek Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

George's Greek Cafe

5252 Faculty Avenue, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (3030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about George's Greek Cafe
Kentro Greek Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Kentro Greek Kitchen

100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A, Fullerton

Avg 4.7 (1088 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kentro Greek Kitchen
Olive Pit image

 

Olive Pit

240 S. Brea Blvd Suite 101, Brea, CA 92821, Brea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Olive Pit

Boston's best Greek restaurants

See all
My Other Kitchen image

 

My Other Kitchen

762 Pleasant St, Belmont

Avg 4.6 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about My Other Kitchen
The Gyro CO image

FRENCH FRIES

The Gyro CO

116 Colony Pl, Plymouth

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Gyro CO
Saloniki image

PITAS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Saloniki

181 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1199 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Saloniki

Washington, D.C.'s best Greek restaurants

See all
Yia Yia's Kitchen image

SOUPS • SALADS • GYROS

Yia Yia's Kitchen

10413 Baltimore Ave, Beltsville

Avg 4.5 (1525 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Yia Yia's Kitchen
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
Nostos Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Nostos Restaurant

8100 Boone Blvd, Vienna

Avg 4.7 (4716 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Nostos Restaurant

Miami's best Greek restaurants

See all
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami

5818 South Dixie Hyw, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Rice Mediterranean Kitchen - South Miami
Mr.Mandolin image

FRENCH FRIES

Mr.Mandolin

7301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.3 (77 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mr.Mandolin
Meraki Greek Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Meraki Greek Bistro

142 SE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (1224 reviews)
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Meraki Greek Bistro

San Diego's best Greek restaurants

See all
Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine

909 Prospect St, LA JOLLA

Avg 4.5 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Spiro's Mediterranean Cuisine
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Olympic Cafe
Spiro's Greek Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Spiro's Greek Cafe

1201 1st St, Coronado

Avg 4.3 (1235 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Spiro's Greek Cafe

Baltimore's best Greek restaurants

See all
Cypriana of Roland Park image

 

Cypriana of Roland Park

105 West 39th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Cypriana of Roland Park
Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilo's Restaurant

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Romilo's Restaurant
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never On Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Never On Sunday

Cleveland's best Greek restaurants

See all
Gyro George image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (2693 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gyro George
Gyro George image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

5170 Northfield Rd, Maple Heights

Avg 4.3 (3217 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gyro George
Gyro George image

 

Gyro George

5690 Broadview Rd., Parma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gyro George

New York's best Greek restaurants

See all
Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress

437 South Oyster Bay Road, Plainview

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Greek Xpress
Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress

182 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Greek Xpress
GO TO GREEK image

 

GO TO GREEK

3025 E Main st, Cortlandt Manor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about GO TO GREEK

Chicago's best Greek restaurants

See all
qP Greek Food with a Kick image

 

qP Greek Food with a Kick

830 North Roselle, Hoffman Estates

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about qP Greek Food with a Kick
Johnny's Snack Shop image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

Johnny's Snack Shop

1500 Main St, Antioch

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Johnny's Snack Shop
Kalamata Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalamata Kitchen

105 N Marion, Oak Park

Avg 4.2 (258 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kalamata Kitchen

San Francisco's best Greek restaurants

See all
Jayna Gyro image

FRENCH FRIES

Jayna Gyro

5959 Shellmound St #14, Emeryville

Avg 4.6 (339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Jayna Gyro
Mykonos image

TAPAS

Mykonos

226 Lorton Ave, Burlingame

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mykonos
Lokanta image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Lokanta

443 Main st, Pleasanton

Avg 4.3 (1625 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lokanta

Dallas's best Greek restaurants

See all
Onassis image

 

Onassis

760 W Ralph Hall PKWY, Rockwall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Onassis
Opa! Greek Taverna image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Opa! Greek Taverna

3801 Lakeview Parkway, Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (3582 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Opa! Greek Taverna
Aj Greek & Gyro image

WRAPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • CHICKEN

Aj Greek & Gyro

2231 w.ledbetter Suit 260, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (295 reviews)
Takeout
More about Aj Greek & Gyro

Atlanta's best Greek restaurants

See all
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna-Ola image

 

Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna-Ola

3483 HWY 81, McDonough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna-Ola
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe

5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna image

 

Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna

1170 Hwy 155 S, Mc Donough

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna

Seattle's best Greek restaurants

See all
Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna

7705 204th St NE, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (822 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna
Kafé Neo Edmonds image

 

Kafé Neo Edmonds

21108 WA-99, Edmonds

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kafé Neo Edmonds
Kafé Neo image

 

Kafé Neo

9730 State Ave, Marysville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kafé Neo

Minneapolis's best Greek restaurants

See all
The Greek Grill and Fry image

 

The Greek Grill and Fry

7824 MARKET BLVD, CHANHASSEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Greek Grill and Fry
The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FALAFEL • HAMBURGERS

The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie

8795 Columbine Rd, Eden Prairie

Avg 4.4 (1007 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Greek Grill & Fry Co -Eden Prairie
Dino's Mediterranean Fresh image

 

Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

6539 York Ave S, Edina

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Dino's Mediterranean Fresh

Phoenix's best Greek restaurants

See all
Pita Patio Grill image

HAMBURGERS

Pita Patio Grill

235 W Coolidge Ave, Coolidge

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Pita Patio Grill
Gyro Grill image

 

Gyro Grill

20987 North John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gyro Grill
Greek Palace image

SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Palace

10006 W Happy Valley Rd, PEORIA

Avg 4.4 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Greek Palace

Detroit's best Greek restaurants

See all
The Detroit Dog Co image

 

The Detroit Dog Co

200 West 5th Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Detroit Dog Co
Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too image

 

Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too

34010 Gratiot Ave, Clinton Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

12433 23 Mile Rd, Shelby Charter Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Tampa's best Greek restaurants

See all
Greek City Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Greek City Cafe

10500 Ulmerton Road, Largo

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Greek City Cafe
Hungry Greek image

 

Hungry Greek

23651 Florida Highway 54, Lutz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hungry Greek
Hungry Greek image

 

Hungry Greek

12319 State Rd 54, Odessa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hungry Greek
