Greek restaurants you'll love

Top Greek restaurants

Greek food is a classic subcategory of Mediterranean cuisine, and the style entails so much more than the gyros and yogurts that most of us know about in the US. A Greek salad with blue cheese and kalamata olives is another example of a dish that may be familiar to you, but Greek food offers so much more.



There's a world of flavors that you just can't find in American cuisine because we use different ingredients and use other preparations too. You won't find many deep-fried entrees at an authentic Greek restaurant. Instead, you'll find food with ingredients like grapes, olive oil, black olives, rosemary, and thyme. Meat-wise, Greeks enjoy a wide variety of lamb, pork, beef, chicken, and seafood.



Some traditional dishes you have to try include entrees like hummus, tzatziki, or spanakopita – spinach and feta-filled pastry most often served as an appetizer.