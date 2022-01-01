Best Gyros
Come in and enjoy!
GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
10468 Northfield Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10468 Northfield Road
Northfield OH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
WingWay
Home of the 24K GOLD WINGS!
Compadres Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Blue Willow Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Hot Grillz Diner
The Hot Grillz Diner is your destination location for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a street theme!