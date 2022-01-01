Go
Toast

Best Gyros

Come in and enjoy!

GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10468 Northfield Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (2235 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Cup$1.50
4 oz cup of nacho cheese
Waffle Fries$3.49
Crispy waffle fries
Regular Reuben$12.99
The Reuben sandwich strikes a perfect balance of corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and creamy thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.
Cajun Fries$3.49
Fresh cut fries seasoned with Cajun spices
Pita Bread$1.00
One additional grilled pita bread
Festival Gyro$5.99
Festival size version! Our classic gyro meat or chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber sauce rolled up in a pita bread.
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Juicy half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, onion, ketchup, mustard, and mayo topped with melted American cheese and crispy bacon slices on a fresh hamburger bun.
Best Gyro
Our classic lamb and beef gyro meat served with lettuce, tomatoes and onions on grilled pita bread. Cucumber sauce on the side.
Fresh Cut Fries$3.99
Fresh cut fries
Regular Corned Beef$11.99
Our house-made corned beef piled on rye bread.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10468 Northfield Road

Northfield OH

Sunday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WingWay

No reviews yet

Home of the 24K GOLD WINGS!

Compadres Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Blue Willow Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Grillz Diner

No reviews yet

The Hot Grillz Diner is your destination location for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a street theme!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston