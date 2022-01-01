Indian restaurants you'll love

Cuisine background

Top Indian restaurants

When many of us think of Indian food, we automatically jump to curry-heavy dishes, but there's more nuance to this cuisine style. For starters, Indian food comes in a wide variety of regional differences. Foods from Southern India are distinct from foods in Northern India.

Either way, you can expect Indian food to veer strongly towards the spicy side of the spectrum since common ingredients include dried, whole chili peppers, allspice, and cardamom. But other ingredients like mustard seeds, turmeric, fenugreek, and cinnamon are common too.

If you're looking for recommendations on classic Indian food, you're in the right place. An authentic Indian restaurant will serve dishes like tikka masala with a choice of meats, lamb vindaloo, and butter chicken with a side of tamarind chutney.

Los Angeles's best Indian restaurants

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine image

 

Clay Oven Indian Cuisine

4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine

Avg 4.3 (1328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Himalayan Cafe image

 

Himalayan Cafe

36 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Himalayan Cafe image

 

Himalayan Cafe

133 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas

Avg 4.3 (913 reviews)
Takeout
Boston's best Indian restaurants

Mint Indian Eatery image

SEAFOOD

Mint Indian Eatery

868 Broadway, Somerville

Avg 4.4 (1360 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mela image

 

Mela

578 Tremont Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HomeKitchen image

 

HomeKitchen

324 Chestnut Street, Needham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Washington, D.C.'s best Indian restaurants

Minerva Indian Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Minerva Indian Cuisine

16240 Frederick Road, Gaithersburg

Avg 4.5 (759 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine

9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax

Avg 4.3 (2764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Butter Chicken #3 image

 

Butter Chicken #3

601 2nd street NE, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Austin's best Indian restaurants

Mumtaz Table image

 

Mumtaz Table

1816 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.2 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
N'Esperado image

 

N'Esperado

1816 S 1st St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nasha image

 

Nasha

1614 E 7th St, Austin

Avg 5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
San Diego's best Indian restaurants

India Palace Banquet & Catering image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

India Palace Banquet & Catering

3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (3003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry N Kabab image

 

Curry N Kabab

9272 Miramar Road 20, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Hut image

 

Tandoori Hut

3890 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (7176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Denver's best Indian restaurants

The Madras Cafe image

 

The Madras Cafe

5422 S Parker Rd, Aurora

Avg 4.4 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro image

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Madras Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

The Madras Cafe

6880 S Clinton St, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.4 (539 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Richmond's best Indian restaurants

Masala Craft image

 

Masala Craft

5223 Monticello Ave, Suite- E, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry in a Hurry image

 

Curry in a Hurry

8387 Bink Place, Mechanicsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
INDIA K' RAJA Restaurant image

 

INDIA K' RAJA Restaurant

9051 West Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New York's best Indian restaurants

Bikanervala image

 

Bikanervala

3000 Route 27, Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Samudhra image

 

Samudhra

3391 NJ-27, Franklin Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rasoi Restaurant image

 

Rasoi Restaurant

810 Newark Ave, Jersey City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicago's best Indian restaurants

Thumka Indian Express image

FRENCH FRIES

Thumka Indian Express

2737 W Algonquin Rd, Algonquin

Avg 4.6 (363 reviews)
Takeout
Tandoor Cuisine of India image

 

Tandoor Cuisine of India

1535 US Highway 41, Schererville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Indian Harvest image

 

Indian Harvest

796 ROYAL SAINT GEORGE DR, NAPERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philadelphia's best Indian restaurants

Spice Indian Thai Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY • CHICKEN

Spice Indian Thai Bistro

4843 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square

Avg 4.2 (465 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine image

 

Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine

1427 Kings Hwy, Swedesboro

Avg 4.7 (1302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coriander Indian Bistro image

 

Coriander Indian Bistro

910 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd., Voorhees

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
San Francisco's best Indian restaurants

Curry Pizza House image

PIZZA • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS

Curry Pizza House

6599 Dublin Blvd (STE: G), Dublin

Avg 4.4 (409 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy image

 

Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy

2610 S Tracy Blvd #130, Tracy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tashi Delek Cuisine image

FRENCH FRIES

Tashi Delek Cuisine

11224 San Pablo Ave, El Cerrito

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Phoenix's best Indian restaurants

Haldi Surprise image

 

Haldi Surprise

13761 W Bell Rd., Surprise

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Haldi Glendale image

 

Haldi Glendale

18561 N 59th Ave Suite 122, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tandoori Times Indian Bistro image

 

Tandoori Times Indian Bistro

8140 N Hayden Road, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Detroit's best Indian restaurants

The Detroit Dog Co image

 

The Detroit Dog Co

200 West 5th Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Takeout
Masala Indian Kitchen image

BIRYANI • CURRY

Masala Indian Kitchen

43168 Grand River Avenue, Novi

Avg 4.6 (1719 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Basmatee Indian Grub image

CURRY

Basmatee Indian Grub

17378 haggerty road, Livonia

Avg 4.8 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
