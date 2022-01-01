Indian restaurants you'll love
Top Indian restaurants
When many of us think of Indian food, we automatically jump to curry-heavy dishes, but there's more nuance to this cuisine style. For starters, Indian food comes in a wide variety of regional differences. Foods from Southern India are distinct from foods in Northern India.
Either way, you can expect Indian food to veer strongly towards the spicy side of the spectrum since common ingredients include dried, whole chili peppers, allspice, and cardamom. But other ingredients like mustard seeds, turmeric, fenugreek, and cinnamon are common too.
If you're looking for recommendations on classic Indian food, you're in the right place. An authentic Indian restaurant will serve dishes like tikka masala with a choice of meats, lamb vindaloo, and butter chicken with a side of tamarind chutney.
Los Angeles's best Indian restaurants
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
4250 Barranca Parkway, Irvine
Boston's best Indian restaurants
Washington, D.C.'s best Indian restaurants
Minerva Indian Cuisine
16240 Frederick Road, Gaithersburg
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
9401 Lee Hwy, Fairfax
Austin's best Indian restaurants
San Diego's best Indian restaurants
India Palace Banquet & Catering
3960 Fifth Ave, San Diego
Denver's best Indian restaurants
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
Richmond's best Indian restaurants
New York's best Indian restaurants
Chicago's best Indian restaurants
Thumka Indian Express
2737 W Algonquin Rd, Algonquin
Tandoor Cuisine of India
1535 US Highway 41, Schererville
Philadelphia's best Indian restaurants
Spice Indian Thai Bistro
4843 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square
Spicy Affair Indian Cuisine
1427 Kings Hwy, Swedesboro
San Francisco's best Indian restaurants
Curry Pizza House
6599 Dublin Blvd (STE: G), Dublin
Sansar Indian Cuisine - Tracy
2610 S Tracy Blvd #130, Tracy
Phoenix's best Indian restaurants
Detroit's best Indian restaurants
Masala Indian Kitchen
43168 Grand River Avenue, Novi