Italian restaurants you'll love

Italian
Authentic Italian cuisine is distinct from the American Italian foods we've come to know and love, like pizza, calzones, spaghetti, and meatballs. The difference is that Italian food contains a variety of ingredients not featured in Italian American dishes.

Aromatic cheeses, olive oils, capers, and balsamic vinegar are a few examples of what separates the two cuisine styles. If you travel to Italy, you will get pizza and spaghetti, but they won't be the same dishes. For starters, pizza isn’t served by the slice in Italy, and it’s tradition to eat it immediately after it comes out of the oven, ideally still steaming. But here in America, we prefer to let our pizza cool down for a few minutes and serve it by the slice. That’s just one example of how different Italian and Italian American cuisine are compared to one another.

And let’s not forget about the wines that hold it all together. Robust, big, and tannic chianti and cabernet sauvignon go great with lasagna and osso buco. If you're having something like spaghetti alla carbonara, reach for a fruity white wine instead.

Los Angeles's best Italian restaurants

Olive Pit image

 

Olive Pit

240 S. Brea Blvd Suite 101, Brea, CA 92821, Brea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacari image

 

Bacari

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bodega Malbec image

 

Bodega Malbec

10151 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boston's best Italian restaurants

Prince Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Prince Restaurant

517 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.6 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Trattoria San Pietro image

 

Trattoria San Pietro

376 Washington St, Norwell

Avg 4.8 (1588 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Victor's Italian Cuisine image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Victor's Italian Cuisine

1539 Broadway, Saugus

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Washington, D.C.'s best Italian restaurants

Napoli Salumeria image

PIZZA

Napoli Salumeria

1301 s joyce st, arlington

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lia's image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Lia's

4435 Willard Avenue, Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7002 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4734 Cherry Hill Road, College Park

Avg 4.2 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Miami's best Italian restaurants

Costa Med image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Costa Med

260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Avg 4.8 (270 reviews)
Takeout
Vista image

 

Vista

5020 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salumeria 104 - Midtown image

 

Salumeria 104 - Midtown

3451 Northeast 1st Avenue #104, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Austin's best Italian restaurants

Pizza Leon image

PIZZA

Pizza Leon

4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Trattoria Lisina image

 

Trattoria Lisina

13308 Ranch to Market Rd. 150, Driftwood

Avg 4.7 (7325 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Main pic

 

Sammie's Italian Restaurant

807 West 6th Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (128 reviews)
Takeout
San Diego's best Italian restaurants

Cesarina image

 

Cesarina

4161 Voltaire St, San Diego

Avg 4.9 (3842 reviews)
Takeout
Cardellino image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cardellino

4033 Goldfinch St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Red Door | BAR by Red Door image

FRENCH FRIES

The Red Door | BAR by Red Door

741 W Washington St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (4368 reviews)
Takeout
Baltimore's best Italian restaurants

Basta Pasta image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Basta Pasta

2745 Fallston Rd., Fallston

Avg 4.3 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Venetian Italian Eatery image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Venetian Italian Eatery

1901 Tree Top Drive, Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Casa Mia’s - Parkton image

 

Casa Mia’s - Parkton

17417 York Road, Parkton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Denver's best Italian restaurants

Restaurant Olivia image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Restaurant Olivia

290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver

Avg 4.7 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Double D's Sourdough Pizzeria & Tap House image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Double D's Sourdough Pizzeria & Tap House

535 Zang St, Broomfield

Avg 4 (856 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Washington Park Grille image

PIZZA • GRILL

Washington Park Grille

1096 S Gaylord St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cleveland's best Italian restaurants

Rosa's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Rosa's Pizza

8185 Avery Rd, Broadview Heights

Avg 4.7 (635 reviews)
Takeout
Ohio City Pizzeria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Ohio City Pizzeria

3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jim's Pizza Box image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Jim's Pizza Box

4503 Liberty Avenue, Vermilion

Avg 4.6 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Providence's best Italian restaurants

Plum Pt. Bistro image

 

Plum Pt. Bistro

1814 Boston Neck Rd, Saunderstown

Avg 4.3 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Escada Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Escada Restaurant & Bar

39 Putnam Pike, Johnston

Avg 4.3 (458 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rocco's image

 

Rocco's

55 Douglas Pike, Smithfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Richmond's best Italian restaurants

Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta image

 

Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta

2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Market on Meadow image

 

Market on Meadow

719 N. Meadow Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jimmy's Oven and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Jimmy's Oven and Grill

7201 Richmond Rd., Williamsburg

Avg 3.9 (223 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville's best Italian restaurants

Pastaria image

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
St. Vito image

 

St. Vito

975 Main Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rosie Food and Wine image

 

Rosie Food and Wine

203 Anderson Ln N #107, Hendersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York's best Italian restaurants

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

6 Main Street, Madison

Avg 4.7 (522 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Porta Asbury Park image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Porta Asbury Park

911 Kingsley Street, Asbury Park

Avg 3.9 (2516 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern image

PIZZA • PASTA

Grano Pizzeria & Italian Tavern

435 Park Ave, Scotch Plains

Avg 4.3 (191 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicago's best Italian restaurants

Gene & Georgetti image

 

Gene & Georgetti

9421 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slice & Ice image

 

Slice & Ice

1940 East Touhy Ave, Des Plaines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carmine's Rosemont image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Carmine's Rosemont

9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont

Avg 4.4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philadelphia's best Italian restaurants

Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen

27 Jenner’s Village Center, West Grove

No reviews yet
Takeout
Valente's Cucina image

TAPAS

Valente's Cucina

7 Kings Court, Haddonfield

Avg 4.9 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Tre Famiglia Ristorante image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tre Famiglia Ristorante

403 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
San Francisco's best Italian restaurants

Bistro 135 image

 

Bistro 135

135 W 10th St, Tracy

Avg 4.6 (2490 reviews)
Takeout
Roma Antica Larkspur image

PIZZA • PASTA

Roma Antica Larkspur

286 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur

Avg 4.7 (1698 reviews)
Takeout
Amici's image

 

Amici's

4640 Tassajara Road, Dublin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Houston's best Italian restaurants

Crust Pizza Co. image

 

Crust Pizza Co.

The Market T Harper Preserve, Hwy 242 and Harper Trace, CONROE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Zanti Cucina Italiana image

 

Zanti Cucina Italiana

10000 Research Forest Drive, Magnolia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Crust Pizza Co

3535 Rayford Rd, Spring

Avg 4.8 (2870 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dallas's best Italian restaurants

CiBi Italian Restaurant image

 

CiBi Italian Restaurant

119 S Ranch House Rd,Ste 900, Willow Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taste of Chicago image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Taste of Chicago

18433 Midway Rd, Addison

Avg 4.5 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
La Spiga Bakery image

SANDWICHES

La Spiga Bakery

4203 Lindbergh Dr, Addison

Avg 4.6 (477 reviews)
Takeout
Atlanta's best Italian restaurants

Bella Roma Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Bella Roma Grill

770 Braves Blvd NE, Rome

Avg 4.4 (1213 reviews)
Takeout
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell image

 

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell

640 W Crossville Road, Roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
American Pasta Factory image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

American Pasta Factory

1123 Alpharetta Street, Roswell

Avg 4.5 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seattle's best Italian restaurants

ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta

11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland

Avg 4.7 (2012 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizzeria Fondi image

 

Pizzeria Fondi

4621 Point Fosdick DR NW Building 10, Gig Harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine

19565 SR2, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Minneapolis's best Italian restaurants

Pizza Depot image

 

Pizza Depot

2848 2nd St., Saint Cloud

No reviews yet
Takeout
Josefina image

PIZZA

Josefina

739 Lake St E., Wayzata

Avg 4.5 (1706 reviews)
Takeout
Campanelle image

FRENCH FRIES

Campanelle

7114 Otter Lake Rd #150, Lino Lakes

Avg 3.8 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Phoenix's best Italian restaurants

Pizzicata image

 

Pizzicata

7212 East Ho Hum Road, Carefree

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dino's Deli & Sandwich Shop image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Dino's Deli & Sandwich Shop

300 W APACHE TRL, APACHE JUNCTION

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Federal Pizza image

 

Federal Pizza

5210 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Detroit's best Italian restaurants

Bacco Ristorante image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Bacco Ristorante

29410 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield

Avg 4.6 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.2 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PENNE LANE image

 

PENNE LANE

44905 Morley Drive, Clinton Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tampa's best Italian restaurants

AcquaAlta Ristorante image

 

AcquaAlta Ristorante

2454 Mcmullen Booth Road, Clearwater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Noble Crust image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.8 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corvo Bianco image

 

Corvo Bianco

931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin

No reviews yet
Takeout
