Italian restaurants you'll love
Top Italian restaurants
Authentic Italian cuisine is distinct from the American Italian foods we've come to know and love, like pizza, calzones, spaghetti, and meatballs. The difference is that Italian food contains a variety of ingredients not featured in Italian American dishes.
Aromatic cheeses, olive oils, capers, and balsamic vinegar are a few examples of what separates the two cuisine styles. If you travel to Italy, you will get pizza and spaghetti, but they won't be the same dishes. For starters, pizza isn’t served by the slice in Italy, and it’s tradition to eat it immediately after it comes out of the oven, ideally still steaming. But here in America, we prefer to let our pizza cool down for a few minutes and serve it by the slice. That’s just one example of how different Italian and Italian American cuisine are compared to one another.
And let’s not forget about the wines that hold it all together. Robust, big, and tannic chianti and cabernet sauvignon go great with lasagna and osso buco. If you're having something like spaghetti alla carbonara, reach for a fruity white wine instead.
Los Angeles's best Italian restaurants
Boston's best Italian restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Prince Restaurant
517 Broadway, Saugus
Washington, D.C.'s best Italian restaurants
Miami's best Italian restaurants
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Costa Med
260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne
Austin's best Italian restaurants
Trattoria Lisina
13308 Ranch to Market Rd. 150, Driftwood
San Diego's best Italian restaurants
Baltimore's best Italian restaurants
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
Venetian Italian Eatery
1901 Tree Top Drive, Edgewood
Denver's best Italian restaurants
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Restaurant Olivia
290 S Downing St Denver, CO 80209, Denver
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Double D's Sourdough Pizzeria & Tap House
535 Zang St, Broomfield
Cleveland's best Italian restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Rosa's Pizza
8185 Avery Rd, Broadview Heights
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Ohio City Pizzeria
3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
Providence's best Italian restaurants
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Escada Restaurant & Bar
39 Putnam Pike, Johnston
Richmond's best Italian restaurants
Anna's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta
2021 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
Nashville's best Italian restaurants
New York's best Italian restaurants
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
6 Main Street, Madison
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Porta Asbury Park
911 Kingsley Street, Asbury Park
Chicago's best Italian restaurants
Philadelphia's best Italian restaurants
Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen
27 Jenner’s Village Center, West Grove
San Francisco's best Italian restaurants
PIZZA • PASTA
Roma Antica Larkspur
286 Magnolia Ave, Larkspur
Houston's best Italian restaurants
Crust Pizza Co.
The Market T Harper Preserve, Hwy 242 and Harper Trace, CONROE
Zanti Cucina Italiana
10000 Research Forest Drive, Magnolia
Dallas's best Italian restaurants
CiBi Italian Restaurant
119 S Ranch House Rd,Ste 900, Willow Park
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Taste of Chicago
18433 Midway Rd, Addison
Atlanta's best Italian restaurants
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
640 W Crossville Road, Roswell
Seattle's best Italian restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland
Pizzeria Fondi
4621 Point Fosdick DR NW Building 10, Gig Harbor
Minneapolis's best Italian restaurants
Phoenix's best Italian restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Dino's Deli & Sandwich Shop
300 W APACHE TRL, APACHE JUNCTION
Federal Pizza
5210 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
Detroit's best Italian restaurants
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Bacco Ristorante
29410 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield
PIZZA • SALADS
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield
Tampa's best Italian restaurants
AcquaAlta Ristorante
2454 Mcmullen Booth Road, Clearwater
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel