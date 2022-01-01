Best Italian Café and Pizzeria in Elks Plaza
Doing Italian right since 1976. Join us for classic pizza, famous garlic knots, enormous calzones, the Best Bloody Marys, and more.
968 Parkway Ste 9
Location
968 Parkway Ste 9
Gatlinburg TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Burg Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Ruby Sunshine
Ruby Sunshine brings the unique flavors and hospitality of New Orleans to our all-day brunch and eye-opening cocktails. Brought to you by the owners of New Orleans' beloved Ruby Slipper Cafe, Ruby Sunshine uses fresh and local ingredients whenever possible, prepares food to order in our scratch kitchen, and gives back to the communities we serve.
HOWARDS RESTAURANT
Come in and enjoy!
Stangas Big Slice
Come in and enjoy!