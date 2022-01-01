Latin American restaurants you'll love

Cuisine background

Latin American restaurants

Latin American
Like American cuisine, Latin American foods are versatile, eclectic, and perfect for family gatherings. Many Latin American dishes are best-served family-style rather than by the plate in several courses. Fajitas are a prime example, but let's not forget about other Latin American foods.

In Central America, the cuisine often includes fresh seafood and other ingredients that you usually don't find in Latin American food to the north. You could say the same for food in the mountainous regions of South America like Argentina and Chile because they lean heavily on grilled beef but usually go easy on the spice and peppers.

No matter which style of Latin American food you choose, it would be best never to forget that the specific culture matters, even within the same general category. For instance, Jalisco-inspired Tex-Mex is distinct from authentic food from the same region. One shortcut to distinguish the influences in Latin American food is to pay close attention to the ingredients in the rice. Carrots and corn are a giveaway for authentic Mexican preparations, but rice heavy on the onion and tomato sauce is perfect for Tex-Mex dishes.

Los Angeles's best Latin American restaurants

MOUTHFUL EATERY image

 

MOUTHFUL EATERY

2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks

No reviews yet
Takeout
Media Noche Cuban Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Media Noche Cuban Cuisine

423 N Vincent Ave, Covina

Avg 4.5 (1788 reviews)
Takeout
Bodega Malbec image

 

Bodega Malbec

10151 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boston's best Latin American restaurants

Consumer pic

TAPAS

Gustazo Cuban Kitchen & Bar - Cambridge

2067 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
La Qchara image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

La Qchara

506 franklin st, Melrose

Avg 4.7 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Tambo 22 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tambo 22

22 Adams Street, Chelsea

Avg 5 (573 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Washington, D.C.'s best Latin American restaurants

Cocineros, Hyattsville image

 

Cocineros, Hyattsville

3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Little Miner Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Little Miner Taco

3809 Rhode Island Ave, Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Don Pollo - Bethesda image

 

Don Pollo - Bethesda

7007 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miami's best Latin American restaurants

arepa.bar image

HAMBURGERS

arepa.bar

169 NW 36th St, Miami

Avg 4.5 (242 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Itamae image

 

Itamae

140 NE 39TH STREET 136, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Amazonica image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Amazonica

5030 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (320 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Austin's best Latin American restaurants

Buenos Aires Café image

 

Buenos Aires Café

1201 East 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Casa Costa Bake Shop image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Costa Bake Shop

201 Bagdad St, Leander

Avg 4.7 (1285 reviews)
Takeout
Casa Colombia Restaurant image

 

Casa Colombia Restaurant

2409 East 7th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
San Diego's best Latin American restaurants

Sabor Brazilian Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Brazilian Grill

215 S. El Camino Real Suite G, Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (2297 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cocina Calavera image

 

Cocina Calavera

3923 Fourth Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (93 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sabor Brazilian Grill image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sabor Brazilian Grill

3944 West Point Loma Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baltimore's best Latin American restaurants

Island Spice Grille & Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Island Spice Grille & Lounge

2120 Emmorton Park Rd Ste A, Edgewood

Avg 4.3 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Alma Cocina Latina image

FRENCH FRIES

Alma Cocina Latina

1701 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (2953 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights image

 

Judy's Island Grill - Park Heights

5216 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Denver's best Latin American restaurants

Nest at Nurture image

 

Nest at Nurture

2949 Federal Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lady Nomada image

 

Lady Nomada

7519 Grandview Ave, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Los Chingones image

 

Los Chingones

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cleveland's best Latin American restaurants

Batuqui on the Falls image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Batuqui on the Falls

17 E. Orange St, Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID image

 

Irie Jamaican Kitchen (EAST SIDE) EUCLID

621 E 185th St, Euclid

Avg 4.5 (1009 reviews)
Takeout
Gually's Bakery & Restaurant image

 

Gually's Bakery & Restaurant

6201 Denison Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Richmond's best Latin American restaurants

Irie Ting image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Irie Ting

100 E Cary St, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (2025 reviews)
Takeout
Bellos Lounge image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bellos Lounge

1712 E Franklin St, Richmond

Avg 4 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fiesta image

 

Chicken Fiesta

7925 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville's best Latin American restaurants

Los Churrascos image

 

Los Churrascos

2500 Murfreesboro Pike #107, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Alberto's image

 

Alberto's

210 Douglas Bend Rd, Gallatin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Riddim N Spice image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Riddim N Spice

2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (633 reviews)
Takeout
New York's best Latin American restaurants

Rei Da Picanha Steak House image

 

Rei Da Picanha Steak House

1603D Route 22 W, Union

No reviews yet
Takeout
Purple Corn image

 

Purple Corn

72 Mamaroneck ave. 72 Mamaroneck ave., White Plains

No reviews yet
Takeout
La Chacra - Williamsburg image

 

La Chacra - Williamsburg

613 Grand street, brookyln

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicago's best Latin American restaurants

Libertad image

FRENCH FRIES

Libertad

7931 Lincoln Ave, Skokie

Avg 4.8 (3364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cubano Bros image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cubano Bros

571 Landmeier Rd, Elk Grove Village

Avg 4.7 (1256 reviews)
Takeout
Provecho - Latin Provisions image

 

Provecho - Latin Provisions

110 South Main Street, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Philadelphia's best Latin American restaurants

Coconut Breeze Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Coconut Breeze Cuisine

708 Church Lane, Yeadon

Avg 4.1 (1302 reviews)
Takeout
Paladar Latin Kitchen image

 

Paladar Latin Kitchen

250 Main Street, King of Prussia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Don Tequila Bar and Restaurant image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Don Tequila Bar and Restaurant

817 Blackwood Clementon Rd, Lindenwold

Avg 4.5 (3413 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
San Francisco's best Latin American restaurants

The Green Enchilada image

FRENCH FRIES

The Green Enchilada

444 Manor Plaza, Pacifica

Avg 4.5 (3470 reviews)
Takeout
Puerto 27 image

 

Puerto 27

525 A Crespi Dr., Pacifica

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Barranco image

 

Barranco

3596 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Houston's best Latin American restaurants

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse image

SALADS • STEAKS

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse

12350 Southwest Freeway,, Stafford

No reviews yet
Takeout
La Cocina de Roberto image

FRENCH FRIES

La Cocina de Roberto

3126 Sawdust Rd, Spring

Avg 4.8 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Cantina & Fiesta image

 

Baja Cantina & Fiesta

24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dallas's best Latin American restaurants

Barrera's Restaurant image

 

Barrera's Restaurant

1649 W Henderson St ste B, Cleburne

Avg 4.6 (614 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ChidoTaco Lounge image

 

ChidoTaco Lounge

6959 Lebanon Rd STE 123, Frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine image

 

Casa Mia Latin Cuisine

4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atlanta's best Latin American restaurants

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro image

 

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro

35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross

No reviews yet
Takeout
Judy's Island Grill - Powder Springs image

 

Judy's Island Grill - Powder Springs

3861 Siniard Street, Powder Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee image

 

Cheeky Taqueria Suwanee

1039 Peachtree Ind Blvd, Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Minneapolis's best Latin American restaurants

San Pedro Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

San Pedro Cafe

426 2nd St, Hudson

Avg 4.7 (979 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Graze Provisions + Libations image

 

Graze Provisions + Libations

520 N 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
DelSur Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

DelSur Empanadas

14725 Excelsior blvd, Minnetonka

Avg 5 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Phoenix's best Latin American restaurants

Salvadoreno Restaurant #4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreno Restaurant #4

303 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salvadoreño Restaurant #1 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreño Restaurant #1

330 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Ofrenda image

FRENCH FRIES

Ofrenda

7100 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

Avg 3.9 (152 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tampa's best Latin American restaurants

Tapas Spanish Cafe image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapas Spanish Cafe

1202 Tech Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
Terra Sur Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Terra Sur Cafe

5330 Ehrlich Road #103, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
