Mexican restaurants you'll love

When you're in the mood for something fun, what could be better than a plate of beef fajitas with all of the sides and a stack of warm tortillas? Well, a margarita with 100% blue agave tequila might do the trick if you're eating at a great Tex-Mex place.

You're in for a treat if you've never tried an authentic Tex-Mex dish. Char-grilled meats, salsa verde, and jalapeno peppers are only some of the most well-known ingredients in Tex-Mex food. You'll also come across sides like chips and queso, and pico de gallo at many restaurants.

But don't confuse Tex-Mex with genuine Mexican cuisine because it is a different cooking style. Specifically, the main distinction lies in the type of cheese and the types of ingredients. For example, Mexican fare is heavier on the Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, and corn than Tex-Mex, which leans more towards cumin-heavy preparations and thick, spicy sauces. Another distinction is that Mexican cuisine comes in a wider variety since Tex-Mex is essentially a regional favorite along the southern border of the US. For instance, seafood is a major part of the local diet in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas along the gulf coast, but in rocky, arid states like Coahuila, people prefer grilled red meats instead.

Los Angeles's best Mexican restaurants

Chicas Tacos image

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Chicas Tacos

8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)
Ernie's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Ernie's Mexican Restaurant

4410 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Avg 4 (1650 reviews)
Taco Nazo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

1267 N Grand Ave, Walnut

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Boston's best Mexican restaurants

3 Amigos image

 

3 Amigos

375 Main St, Malden

No reviews yet
Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex image

 

Vaz & Mac Tex-Mex

342 Pearl St, Malden

Avg 5 (1 review)
LOS CANTAROS image

 

LOS CANTAROS

43 Lafayette Rd, North Hampton

Avg 3.4 (32 reviews)
Washington, D.C.'s best Mexican restaurants

Cocineros, Hyattsville image

 

Cocineros, Hyattsville

3513 East West Hwy, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
Little Miner Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Little Miner Taco

3809 Rhode Island Ave, Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
Taqueria Habanero image

TACOS

Taqueria Habanero

8147 Baltimore Ave, College Park

Avg 4.1 (233 reviews)
Miami's best Mexican restaurants

Pilo's Street Tacos image

TACOS

Pilo's Street Tacos

28 SW 11th St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1062 reviews)
Guacamole Station & Tacos Tacos image

 

Guacamole Station & Tacos Tacos

118 North Federal Highway, Dania

No reviews yet
Taquerias El Mexicano image

 

Taquerias El Mexicano

521 SW 8th St, Miami

No reviews yet
Austin's best Mexican restaurants

Maudie's Too image

FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Too

1212 South Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.8 (515 reviews)
Maudie's Hacienda image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Maudie's Hacienda

9911 Brodie Lane, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1 review)
Carne Lenta image

TACOS • BBQ

Carne Lenta

114 NE 2nd street, Smithville

Avg 3.5 (10 reviews)
San Diego's best Mexican restaurants

Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
Salud Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Salud Tacos

2196 Logan Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.1 (1950 reviews)
Lucha Libre Taco Shop image

 

Lucha Libre Taco Shop

1810 W. Washington Street, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (12984 reviews)
Baltimore's best Mexican restaurants

LunaZul image

 

LunaZul

841 S Main St Suite E, Hampstead

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
Chevys Fresh Mex image

FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

7000 Arundel Mills Circle R-5, Hanover

No reviews yet
Plaza Mexico of Fallston image

 

Plaza Mexico of Fallston

2314 Bel Air Rd, Fallston

Avg 4.5 (2955 reviews)
Denver's best Mexican restaurants

Govs Park image

 

Govs Park

215 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
La Loteria Taqueria image

 

La Loteria Taqueria

42 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
Machete CHERRY CREEK image

 

Machete

2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver

No reviews yet
Cleveland's best Mexican restaurants

Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant image

 

Quesadillas Mexican Restaurant

249 Church Street, Amherst

No reviews yet
Fiesta Cancun Mexican Restaurant image

 

Fiesta Cancun Mexican Restaurant

4835 Liberty Ave, Vermillion

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Catrina's image

 

Catrina's

27 W College St, Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (102 reviews)
Providence's best Mexican restaurants

Los Jefes Comida image

 

Los Jefes Comida

71 Broadway, Taunton

No reviews yet
Baja's - Johnston image

 

Baja's - Johnston

1412 Atwood Ave, Johnston

No reviews yet
Baja's Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Baja's Grill

430 Newport Ave., Rumford

Avg 4.5 (1195 reviews)
Richmond's best Mexican restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Pisco 51

4917 Courthouse St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.7 (19 reviews)
El Patron Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

El Patron Cantina

11211 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester

Avg 4.2 (683 reviews)
Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant image

 

Wood & Iron Game Day Restaurant

1405 Roseneath Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
Nashville's best Mexican restaurants

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Mt Juliet

1984 Providence Parkway #104, Mt. Juliet

No reviews yet
Mi Cosina Mexican Restaurant image

 

Mi Cosina Mexican Restaurant

704 Hwy 100,Ste 102, Centerville

No reviews yet
New York's best Mexican restaurants

Burrito Republic image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Burrito Republic

5915 71st Ave, Ridgewood

Avg 4.6 (434 reviews)
Tijuana Mexican Grill image

 

Tijuana Mexican Grill

376 U.S. 6, Mahopac

No reviews yet
Texicana Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Texicana Grill

2713 Merrick Rd, Bellmore

Avg 4.4 (325 reviews)
Chicago's best Mexican restaurants

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

11 E Oakton St, Des Plaines

Avg 4.2 (3486 reviews)
Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal image

 

Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal

6048 W 159th St, Oak Forest

No reviews yet
El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant image

 

El Tradicional Mexican Restaurant

649 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield

Avg 3.8 (484 reviews)
Philadelphia's best Mexican restaurants

Fuego Eats Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fuego Eats Cocina Mexicana

55 Jenners Village Ctr, West Grove

No reviews yet
B-Unos image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

B-Unos

350 High St, Burlington

Avg 4.7 (7453 reviews)
El Nopalito image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

El Nopalito

47 Kings Hwy E,, Haddonfield

Avg 4.6 (74 reviews)
San Francisco's best Mexican restaurants

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Don Jose's Mexican Restaurant

3430 Village Dr, Castro Valley

Avg 4 (187 reviews)
La Plaza Taqueria #1 image

 

La Plaza Taqueria #1

3225 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy

Avg 4.2 (993 reviews)
Portales Taqueria image

 

Portales Taqueria

3153 Castro Valley Blvd, Castro Valley

No reviews yet
Houston's best Mexican restaurants

Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant

9602 Spencer Hwy, LA PORTE

Avg 4.3 (800 reviews)
Victor's Mexican Grille image

 

Victor's Mexican Grille

7035 W Grande Parkway, Richmond

No reviews yet
El Burrito - Cleveland image

SALADS • GRILL

El Burrito - Cleveland

422 W SOUTHLINE ST, CLEVELAND

Avg 3.3 (97 reviews)
Dallas's best Mexican restaurants

Elote Mexican Kitchen image

 

Elote Mexican Kitchen

12584 N. Beach Street #110, Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (1337 reviews)
Hula Hut image

 

Hula Hut

210 East Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm

No reviews yet
EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison image

 

EL Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Addison

5004 Addison Circle, Addison

No reviews yet
Atlanta's best Mexican restaurants

Sneaky Sancho Wings and Tacos image

CHICKEN WINGS

Sneaky Sancho Wings and Tacos

1975 Highway 211, Hoschton

Avg 4.7 (1299 reviews)
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar image

SALADS • GRILL

HOLA! Taqueria & Bar

688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell

Avg 4.2 (655 reviews)
Fresco Cantina Grille image

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Fresco Cantina Grille

10779 Alpharetta Hwy #160, Roswell

Avg 4.6 (1150 reviews)
Seattle's best Mexican restaurants

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar image

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

4628 Point Fosdick Dr, Gig Harbor

Avg 4.4 (83 reviews)
Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

121 Park Lane, Kirkland

No reviews yet
LocoChon image

 

LocoChon

13256 Newcastle Commons Drive, Newcastle

No reviews yet
Minneapolis's best Mexican restaurants

Banner pic

 

El Camino Goumet Tacos

7565 France Ave S,, Edina

No reviews yet
El Camino Taco Deli image

TACOS

El Camino Gourmet Tacos

1000 County Rd 42 E, Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (511 reviews)
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

1240 Frontage Rd W, Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (1929 reviews)
Phoenix's best Mexican restaurants

Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria image

 

Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria

15703 N 83rd Ave 110, Peoria

No reviews yet
Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB image

 

Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB

6791 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria

No reviews yet
P83 image

 

P83

8395 West Thunderbird, Peoria

No reviews yet
Detroit's best Mexican restaurants

Las Tortugas Taqueria image

 

Las Tortugas Taqueria

40850 Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights

No reviews yet
El Mariachi image

SANDWICHES

El Mariachi

31150 Novi Rd, Novi

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
O.W.L. image

 

O.W.L.

27302 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak

No reviews yet
Tampa's best Mexican restaurants

Clear Sky Club Haus image

 

Clear Sky Club Haus

36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL

No reviews yet
Jake's Coastal Cantina image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES

Jake's Coastal Cantina

500 1st Street, Indian Rocks Beach

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Juan's Mexican Grill image

 

Juan's Mexican Grill

1409 Main Street, Dunedin

No reviews yet
