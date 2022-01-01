Mexican restaurants you'll love

Top Mexican restaurants

When you're in the mood for something fun, what could be better than a plate of beef fajitas with all of the sides and a stack of warm tortillas? Well, a margarita with 100% blue agave tequila might do the trick if you're eating at a great Tex-Mex place.



You're in for a treat if you've never tried an authentic Tex-Mex dish. Char-grilled meats, salsa verde, and jalapeno peppers are only some of the most well-known ingredients in Tex-Mex food. You'll also come across sides like chips and queso, and pico de gallo at many restaurants.



But don't confuse Tex-Mex with genuine Mexican cuisine because it is a different cooking style. Specifically, the main distinction lies in the type of cheese and the types of ingredients. For example, Mexican fare is heavier on the Oaxaca cheese, cilantro, and corn than Tex-Mex, which leans more towards cumin-heavy preparations and thick, spicy sauces. Another distinction is that Mexican cuisine comes in a wider variety since Tex-Mex is essentially a regional favorite along the southern border of the US. For instance, seafood is a major part of the local diet in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas along the gulf coast, but in rocky, arid states like Coahuila, people prefer grilled red meats instead.