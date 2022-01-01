Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

Cuisine background

Middle Eastern foods are among the most unique on the planet since you have to prepare the food a certain way – known as halal, or permitted by Islamic law. The term halal is a bit of a misnomer to many people because it's not a distinct style of cuisine per se but rather a requirement for preparing a meal.

According to the Quraan, Islam is quite specific about which foods and food processes are forbidden and which are acceptable. Without a doubt, Middle Eastern food sticks to halal ingredients and preparations rigorously, and that's one reason why it's such a joy to eat. Whereas other cooking traditions thrive on experimentation and fusion, Middle Eastern food is more consistent because it has to be to comply with a particular religion. But that doesn't mean the food is bland and boring because the opposite is more accurate.

Popular dishes like hummus, tahini, tabbouleh, and pita bread come in a world of flavors. But save room for a serving of baklava, please, because you have to try this Middle Eastern dessert if you've never branched out. And above all, never confuse Mediterranean food with Middle Eastern food because the Mediterranean fare isn't halal.

Los Angeles's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Carousel Restaurant Glendale image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Carousel Restaurant Glendale

304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale

Avg 4.2 (4719 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
DonerG image

WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL • GRILL

DonerG

23642 Rockfield Blvd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Farsi Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Farsi Cafe

1916 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boston's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Martha's Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Martha's Restaurant

153 Lafayette Rd, Hampton Falls

Avg 4.8 (437 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Aceituna Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Aceituna Grill

100 Federal Street, Boston

Avg 4 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Taaza Takeout image

 

Taaza Takeout

2800 LAFAYETTE ROAD UNIT #9, PORTSMOUTH

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Washington, D.C.'s best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Saffron House of Kabob image

CHICKEN

Saffron House of Kabob

_20921 DAVENPORT DR, Sterling

Avg 4.8 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle image

 

Little Sesame - Golden Triangle

1828 L St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (580 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

George's King of Falafel & Cheesesteak

1205 28th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (904 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Miami's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell image

 

Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell

50 SW 10th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant image

 

Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant

3055 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nununu image

 

Nununu

17066-B Collins Ave, Sunny Isles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Austin's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Levant Cafe & Grill image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Levant Cafe & Grill

1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (1429 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah image

 

Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah

534 E Oltorf St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
G-Bob's Grill image

 

G-Bob's Grill

4749 E . Ben White blvd ., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
San Diego's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Casa Lahori image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Lahori

11975 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego

Avg 4 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tahini image

 

Tahini

9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (3527 reviews)
Takeout
Tandoori Hut image

 

Tandoori Hut

3890 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (7176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baltimore's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Nora's Kabob & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Nora's Kabob & Catering

9338 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Avg 4.4 (1624 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Maiwand Kabob image

CHICKEN

Maiwand Kabob

839 Elkridge Landing Rd, Linthicum Height

Avg 4.5 (3282 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Maiwand Kabob image

SALADS • GYROS • CHICKEN

Maiwand Kabob

8175 Westside Blvd, Fulton

Avg 4.5 (113 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Denver's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Sahara Restaurant image

 

Sahara Restaurant

9636 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pop's Burgers image

 

Pop's Burgers

400 N Corona Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Safta image

 

Safta

3300 Brighton Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cleveland's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Zhug image

 

Zhug

12413 Cedar Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

775 Som Center, Mayfield Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sittoo's image

 

Sittoo's

24930 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New York's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Sami's Mediterranean Street Food image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Sami's Mediterranean Street Food

300 Main St, Asbury Park

Avg 4.7 (416 reviews)
Takeout
Koy Grill - Morganville image

 

Koy Grill - Morganville

280 U.S. 9, Morganville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Köy Grill - East Brunswick image

 

Köy Grill - East Brunswick

336 NJ-18, East Brunswick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicago's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Aladdin Pita image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Aladdin Pita

3750 W 80th Lane, Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (4190 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reza's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Reza's Restaurant

1557 Sherman Ave, Evanston

Avg 3 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Reza's Restaurant image

SALADS

Reza's Restaurant

40 N Tower Rd, Oak Brook

Avg 4.4 (365 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
San Francisco's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Favorite Indian Restaurant image

CURRY

Favorite Indian Restaurant

24052 Mission Blvd, Hayward

Avg 4.1 (2269 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lulu image

 

Lulu

1019 Camelia Street, Berkeley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Zareen's image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Zareen's

2039 Broadway St., Redwood City

Avg 4.7 (2076 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Atlanta's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Azure image

 

Azure

1815 Hwy 138 SE #500, Conyers

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe

5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Toco Grill image

HAMBURGERS

Toco Grill

1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Phoenix's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
Tandoori Times - Glendale image

 

Tandoori Times - Glendale

5626 W Bell Road, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyro Grill image

 

Gyro Grill

20987 North John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Med Cuisine image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Med Cuisine

1763 E Prince Rd, Tucson

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Detroit's best Middle Eastern restaurants

See all
La Saj Lebanese Bistro image

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights

Avg 4.7 (2887 reviews)
Takeout
La Saj Lebanese Bistro image

 

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

2149 Crooks Rd, Troy

Avg 4.5 (1163 reviews)
Takeout
New Yasmeen Bakery image

 

New Yasmeen Bakery

13900 W WARREN AVE, DEARBORN

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
