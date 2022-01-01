Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love
Top Middle Eastern restaurants
Middle Eastern foods are among the most unique on the planet since you have to prepare the food a certain way – known as halal, or permitted by Islamic law. The term halal is a bit of a misnomer to many people because it's not a distinct style of cuisine per se but rather a requirement for preparing a meal.
According to the Quraan, Islam is quite specific about which foods and food processes are forbidden and which are acceptable. Without a doubt, Middle Eastern food sticks to halal ingredients and preparations rigorously, and that's one reason why it's such a joy to eat. Whereas other cooking traditions thrive on experimentation and fusion, Middle Eastern food is more consistent because it has to be to comply with a particular religion. But that doesn't mean the food is bland and boring because the opposite is more accurate.
Popular dishes like hummus, tahini, tabbouleh, and pita bread come in a world of flavors. But save room for a serving of baklava, please, because you have to try this Middle Eastern dessert if you've never branched out. And above all, never confuse Mediterranean food with Middle Eastern food because the Mediterranean fare isn't halal.
Los Angeles's best Middle Eastern restaurants
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Carousel Restaurant Glendale
304 N Brand Blvd, Glendale
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL • GRILL
DonerG
23642 Rockfield Blvd, Lake Forest
Boston's best Middle Eastern restaurants
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Martha's Restaurant
153 Lafayette Rd, Hampton Falls
Washington, D.C.'s best Middle Eastern restaurants
CHICKEN
Saffron House of Kabob
_20921 DAVENPORT DR, Sterling
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
1828 L St NW, Washington
Miami's best Middle Eastern restaurants
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Brickell
50 SW 10th Street, Miami
Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant
3055 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH
Austin's best Middle Eastern restaurants
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Levant Cafe & Grill
1320 Cypress Creek Road, #105, Cedar Park
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
534 E Oltorf St, Austin
San Diego's best Middle Eastern restaurants
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Lahori
11975 Bernardo Plaza Dr, San Diego
Baltimore's best Middle Eastern restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD
Nora's Kabob & Catering
9338 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
CHICKEN
Maiwand Kabob
839 Elkridge Landing Rd, Linthicum Height
Denver's best Middle Eastern restaurants
Sahara Restaurant
9636 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village
Cleveland's best Middle Eastern restaurants
New York's best Middle Eastern restaurants
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Sami's Mediterranean Street Food
300 Main St, Asbury Park
Chicago's best Middle Eastern restaurants
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Aladdin Pita
3750 W 80th Lane, Merrillville
San Francisco's best Middle Eastern restaurants
CURRY
Favorite Indian Restaurant
24052 Mission Blvd, Hayward
Atlanta's best Middle Eastern restaurants
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
5950 North Point Pkwy #127, Alpharetta
Phoenix's best Middle Eastern restaurants
Tandoori Times - Glendale
5626 W Bell Road, Glendale
Detroit's best Middle Eastern restaurants
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
13776 southcove Dr, Sterling Heights