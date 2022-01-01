Pizza restaurants you'll love

Top pizza restaurants

Pizza has almost become an American staple, although it's a dish initially from Italian cuisine. Not only is a great pizza place easy to find, but they also feature menu items that groove along with the Italian food vibe. Triple-meat calzones and specialty pasta are just a few examples.



Like most Italian fare, pizza makes for a quick lunch or dinner when you don't have much time to cook. Nowadays, it's a snap to use an app like ours and order a pizza from a locally-owned restaurant not too far away.



You can't go wrong with a pepperoni pizza, the most popular pizza in America, and maybe garlic bread with marinara dipping sauce on the side. Yet, you don't have to settle for the usual when you order pizza since many restaurants offer custom, one-of-a-kind recipes and feature ingredients you wouldn't expect. Some of the more clever pizza recipes include Canadian bacon, Alfredo sauce, buffalo sauce, and pesto to complement different cheeses like feta, blue cheese, and whole mozzarella slices. If you can find a place that serves pizza with garlic butter on the side for dipping, that's even better.