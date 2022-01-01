Pizza restaurants you'll love
Top pizza restaurants
Pizza has almost become an American staple, although it's a dish initially from Italian cuisine. Not only is a great pizza place easy to find, but they also feature menu items that groove along with the Italian food vibe. Triple-meat calzones and specialty pasta are just a few examples.
Like most Italian fare, pizza makes for a quick lunch or dinner when you don't have much time to cook. Nowadays, it's a snap to use an app like ours and order a pizza from a locally-owned restaurant not too far away.
You can't go wrong with a pepperoni pizza, the most popular pizza in America, and maybe garlic bread with marinara dipping sauce on the side. Yet, you don't have to settle for the usual when you order pizza since many restaurants offer custom, one-of-a-kind recipes and feature ingredients you wouldn't expect. Some of the more clever pizza recipes include Canadian bacon, Alfredo sauce, buffalo sauce, and pesto to complement different cheeses like feta, blue cheese, and whole mozzarella slices. If you can find a place that serves pizza with garlic butter on the side for dipping, that's even better.
Los Angeles's best pizza restaurants
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Alondras
8746 Washington Blvd, Pico Rivera
Boston's best pizza restaurants
Washington, D.C.'s best pizza restaurants
Brazil gourmet - maryland
9870 Main Street, Suite C, Damascus
Miami's best pizza restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Austin's best pizza restaurants
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
2032 South Lamar, Austin
San Diego's best pizza restaurants
Baltimore's best pizza restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gladiators Pizza and Deli
3900 Ten Oaks Road Unit #6, Glenelg
Denver's best pizza restaurants
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Double D's Sourdough Pizzeria & Tap House
535 Zang St, Broomfield
PIZZA • GRILL
Washington Park Grille
1096 S Gaylord St, Denver
Cleveland's best pizza restaurants
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Ohio City Pizzeria
3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland
Providence's best pizza restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Papa Gino's
430 New State Hwy, Raynham
Richmond's best pizza restaurants
PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
1500 Roseneath Rd, Richmond
The Grille At Magnolia Green
7001 Awesome Drive, Moseley
Nashville's best pizza restaurants
Sanders Ferry Pizza & Pub - 248 Sanders Ferry
248 C Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville
New York's best pizza restaurants
Chicago's best pizza restaurants
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL
Mama K's Pizza and Grille
5250 Grand Ave, Gurnee
Philadelphia's best pizza restaurants
Aurora Italian Restaurant & Pizza Kitchen
27 Jenner’s Village Center, West Grove
San Francisco's best pizza restaurants
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
511 Westlake Center, Daly City
Houston's best pizza restaurants
Crust Pizza Co.
The Market T Harper Preserve, Hwy 242 and Harper Trace, CONROE
Zanti Cucina Italiana
10000 Research Forest Drive, Magnolia
Dallas's best pizza restaurants
Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar
1251 E. Southlake Blvd., Southlake
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Taste of Chicago
18433 Midway Rd, Addison
Atlanta's best pizza restaurants
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Roswell
640 W Crossville Road, Roswell
Seattle's best pizza restaurants
Minneapolis's best pizza restaurants
Phoenix's best pizza restaurants
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
#1 Brothers Pizza
16995 W Greenway Rd, Surprise
The Rec Pizza & Dogs
20340 North Lake Pleasant Road, Peoria
Federal Pizza
5210 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
Detroit's best pizza restaurants
PIZZA • SALADS
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield
CALZONES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Cebella's Pizza
37625 5 Mile Rd, Livonia
Tampa's best pizza restaurants
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Lobster Co
941 Huntley Ave, Dunedin
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Commandough's Pizza
5841 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills