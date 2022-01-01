Go
Toast

Best Pizza & Dive Bar

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

2095 Montauk Hwy • $$

Avg 4.2 (114 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings BBQ (8)$15.00
Gingerale$3.00
Root Beer$3.00
Coke$3.00
Diet Coke (2 litre)$7.00
Romaine Salad$13.00
The pizzeria classic: Romaine, pitted olives, roasted cherry tomato, pickled red onions, red wine vinaigrette
Chicken Parm$15.00
Sprite$3.00
Water$2.00
Fanta (Orange)$3.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Divey
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2095 Montauk Hwy

Amagansett NY

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Morty's Oyster Stand

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rosie's

No reviews yet

We are now serving Breakfast and Lunch 8am - 3pm Wednesday through Sunday.

Buongiorno Bakery

No reviews yet

Say good morning to Montauk’s new favorite Italian bakery and expresso bar. Located in the heart of town, savor the finest coffee, tea, artisanal pastries, paninis and salads while enjoying the world go by on our outdoor patio. A good morning awaits at 5 South Embassy Street, Montauk, NY.

The Stephen Talkhouse

No reviews yet

Live music venue since 1987

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston