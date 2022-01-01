Go
Best Pizza Shop

Best Pizza Shop offers artisanal pizza, sandwiches and salads made with all-natural, organic and fully sustainable ingredients. Our 72-hour fermentation technique will ensure you’re living your best pizza life!”

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

3220 34th Ave • $$

Avg 4 (166 reviews)
Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

3220 34th Ave

Astoria NY

