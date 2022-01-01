Ramen spots you'll love

Cuisine background

When you need a hot meal, and you don't have much time to spare, ramen is an excellent choice because it's simple and very easy to prepare. Essentially, the dish consists of wheat noodles, served in a meat broth. We like pork, beef, and chicken flavors in the US, but some ramen restaurants get very creative with their menus.

Besides, it may surprise you to hear those entire restaurants are dedicated to ramen in the US. Occasionally, you'll find ramen served with sliced pork and other pho-like ingredients like lemongrass. The two soups are so similar that people often mistake one for the other at a glance. Ramen will always come with a stronger soy base or a miso base rather than vegetable-seasoned broth.

But it's important to remember that authentic ramen may come with toppings we usually don't eat in America, like scallions, seaweed, and a boiled egg, to name a few.

Los Angeles's best ramen spots

Fujin Ramen image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fujin Ramen

1017 S Glendora Ave, West Covina

Avg 4 (3033 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tatsu Ramen - Melrose image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Tatsu Ramen - Melrose

7111 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (8196 reviews)
Takeout
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen image

CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3549 reviews)
Takeout
Boston's best ramen spots

Shabu & Mein image

SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shabu & Mein

148 First Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Waku Waku-Chinatown image

 

Waku Waku - CT

2 Tyler Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ganko Ittetsu Ramen image

SOUPS • RAMEN

Ganko Ittetsu Ramen

318 Harvard Street, Brookline

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Washington, D.C.'s best ramen spots

Daikaya image

 

Daikaya

705 6th St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hatoba image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Hatoba

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

Avg 4.3 (447 reviews)
Takeout
Haikan image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Haikan

805 V St. NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (2255 reviews)
Takeout
Miami's best ramen spots

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray

25 NE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (909 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Jane image

 

Baby Jane

500 Brickell Avenue, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
WoodOne Ramen image

 

WoodOne Ramen

800 E Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Austin's best ramen spots

Michi Ramen image

 

Michi Ramen

8650 Spicewood Springs Rd #115, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin image

 

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - South Austin

1234 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin image

 

Ramen Tatsu-Ya - North Austin

8557 Research Blvd #126, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
San Diego's best ramen spots

Tajima East Village image

 

Tajima East Village

901 E Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wokou Ramen - PB image

 

Wokou Ramen - PB

3801 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
RakiRaki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE • RAMEN • NOODLES

RakiRaki

4646 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (7274 reviews)
Takeout
Baltimore's best ramen spots

Ramen Utsuke image

RAMEN

Ramen Utsuke

414 Light Street, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Ejji Ramen image

 

Ejji Ramen

529 E. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kippo Ramen image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kippo Ramen

606 S Broadway, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Denver's best ramen spots

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink image

 

Ebisu Ramen and Sushi @ Junction Food and Drink

2000 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Menya #6 image

 

Menya #6

450 S Teller St, Lakewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Menya #1 image

 

Menya #1

951 16th St #104, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cleveland's best ramen spots

Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop image

RAMEN

Ichiraku Japanese Noodle Shop

9853 Johnnycake Ridge Rd Suite 15, Mentor

Avg 4.7 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pacific East image

SUSHI

Pacific East

186 Union Street, Westlake

Avg 4.7 (500 reviews)
Takeout
Xinji Noodle Bar image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Xinji Noodle Bar

4211 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (285 reviews)
Takeout
New York's best ramen spots

Roc N Ramen image

SOUPS • SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Roc N Ramen

19 Anderson St., New Rochelle

Avg 4.3 (2031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ikedo Ramen image

TAPAS • RAMEN

Ikedo Ramen

983 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington

Avg 4.8 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roc N Ramen Bronx image

 

Roc N Ramen Bronx

606 E 187th Street, Bronx

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicago's best ramen spots

Forbidden Noodles image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Forbidden Noodles

50 S La Grange Rd, La Grange

Avg 5 (232 reviews)
Takeout
Poke Poke image

 

Poke Poke

118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ramen District image

 

Ramen District

1 Court House Square Old Lake Court House, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
San Francisco's best ramen spots

Ramen Sky image

 

Ramen Sky

1320 Broadway, Burlingame

No reviews yet
Takeout
Angry Ramen image

CURRY • RAMEN

Angry Ramen

15555 E 14th St, San Leandro

Avg 4.5 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Marufuku Ramen image

 

Marufuku Ramen

865 Middlefield Road, Redwood City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Atlanta's best ramen spots

Sweet Octopus image

 

Sweet Octopus

3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boru Ramen - Loganville image

 

Boru Ramen - Loganville

3939 Atlanta Hwy Suite 101, Loganville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sukoshi image

 

Sukoshi

1201 Peachtree St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seattle's best ramen spots

Orenji Sushi & Noodles image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Orenji Sushi & Noodles

5625 221st Pl SE #120, Issaquah

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Tacoma Mall

4502 S Steele St, Mall Suite 501A, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter image

 

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Southcenter

2800 Southcenter Mall Suite 182, Tukwila

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Phoenix's best ramen spots

Sushi Ramen Go image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN

Sushi Ramen Go

1495 S Higley Rd, Gilbert

Avg 4.6 (474 reviews)
Takeout
Clever Koi image

DUMPLINGS • RAMEN

Clever Koi

60 W Vaughn Avenue #101, Gilbert

Avg 4.1 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ramen Hood - Scottsdale image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Ramen Hood - Scottsdale

15807 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.3 (774 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
