Seafood restaurants you'll love
Top seafood restaurants
Are you in the mood to eat something fresh tonight? If so, you can't go wrong with seafood. Seafood comes in such a wide variety that many restaurants stick to a particular cuisine style to narrow down your menu options. For instance, you can expect to find fried catfish fillets and fried shrimp on the menu at any home-style Cajun restaurant that features mostly seafood.
Yet, many of the best seafood restaurants sit along the high end of the spectrum and offer a more exclusive fine dining experience with a gourmet flare. But the key to finding a great seafood restaurant is to see what's in the season ahead of time. Some fish like King Salmon, oysters, and Mahi Mahi are mainly available during the summer. On the flip side, the winter months are prime season for Red Fish, Grouper, and even sharks in some parts of the country.
Seafood is an excellent protein source when you can't eat fatty red meats, so it's usually easy to find a place that offers healthier menu items. But it's hard to turn down a plate of fried oysters with horseradish ranch sauce for dipping too. So, are you ready to see what the catch of the day is?
Los Angeles's best seafood restaurants
Boston's best seafood restaurants
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tambo 22
22 Adams Street, Chelsea
Washington, D.C.'s best seafood restaurants
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mid Atlantic Seafood
3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville
Miami's best seafood restaurants
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Snappers - Miami 27th ave.
17990 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
My Ceviche
1250 S Miami Ave, Miami
Austin's best seafood restaurants
SEAFOOD
Down South CaJJun Eats
15630 Vision Drive, Pflugerville
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
FD's Grill House
15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville
San Diego's best seafood restaurants
El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\
3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego
Pacific Beach Fish Shop
1775 Garnet Avd, san diego
Baltimore's best seafood restaurants
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Boys Crab House Crofton
1651 MD-3, Crofton
Denver's best seafood restaurants
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tailgate Tavern & Grill
19552 Mainstreet, Parker
Cleveland's best seafood restaurants
Providence's best seafood restaurants
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Quito's Restaurant
411 Thames Street, Bristol
SEAFOOD
Judge Roy Bean Saloon
1 State Street, Bristol
Richmond's best seafood restaurants
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Blue Crab Restaurant
620 Main St, West Point
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
Nashville's best seafood restaurants
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Boston Commons
1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville
Rosie Food and Wine
203 Anderson Ln N #107, Hendersonville
New York's best seafood restaurants
Baby Duke's Kitchen
100 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck
Chicago's best seafood restaurants
Philadelphia's best seafood restaurants
Carlucci's Waterfront
876 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel
SEAFOOD
Hong Luck Restaurant
2221 Veterans Hwy, Levittown
San Francisco's best seafood restaurants
Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
525 Skyway Road, San Carlos
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • STEAKS
Hana Yoon Corp
7298 San Ramon Rd, Dublin
Houston's best seafood restaurants
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant
9602 Spencer Hwy, LA PORTE
Ocean Grille
2275 Hwy 87 crystal beach, TX 77650, Crystal Beach
Dallas's best seafood restaurants
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Flames Seafood Grill
1917 Martin Dr, Weatherford
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Flames Barbecue
151 Southeast Parkway, Azle
Atlanta's best seafood restaurants
Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Ike's Cafe and Grill
1250 Tech Dr, Norcross
Seattle's best seafood restaurants
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
Lucky Louie Fish Shack
17801 International Blvd, Seattle
Minneapolis's best seafood restaurants
Juicy Shrimp Shack
1900 County Road D East suite135, Maplewood
PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Shore 96
1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview
Phoenix's best seafood restaurants
Founding Fathers Kitchen
1050 West Ray Road, Chandler
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Boca Taqueria
1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa
Detroit's best seafood restaurants
SEAFOOD
Garrido's Bistro
19605 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Brians Family Restaurant
281 S Main St, Lapeer
Tampa's best seafood restaurants
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Lobster Co
941 Huntley Ave, Dunedin
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sam's Beach Bar
6325 Clark St, Hudson