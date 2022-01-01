Seafood restaurants you'll love

Cuisine background

Are you in the mood to eat something fresh tonight? If so, you can't go wrong with seafood. Seafood comes in such a wide variety that many restaurants stick to a particular cuisine style to narrow down your menu options. For instance, you can expect to find fried catfish fillets and fried shrimp on the menu at any home-style Cajun restaurant that features mostly seafood.

Yet, many of the best seafood restaurants sit along the high end of the spectrum and offer a more exclusive fine dining experience with a gourmet flare. But the key to finding a great seafood restaurant is to see what's in the season ahead of time. Some fish like King Salmon, oysters, and Mahi Mahi are mainly available during the summer. On the flip side, the winter months are prime season for Red Fish, Grouper, and even sharks in some parts of the country.

Seafood is an excellent protein source when you can't eat fatty red meats, so it's usually easy to find a place that offers healthier menu items. But it's hard to turn down a plate of fried oysters with horseradish ranch sauce for dipping too. So, are you ready to see what the catch of the day is?

Los Angeles's best seafood restaurants

Rockin Cajun image

 

Rockin Cajun

940 East Dominguez Street, Carson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Nazo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

1267 N Grand Ave, Walnut

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TAPS - Fish House & Brewery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

TAPS - Fish House & Brewery

101 E Imperial Hwy, Brea

Avg 4.2 (5377 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boston's best seafood restaurants

Lobster Pool image

 

Lobster Pool

329 Granite St, Rockport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tambo 22 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tambo 22

22 Adams Street, Chelsea

Avg 5 (573 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Atlantic Grill Restaurant image

 

The Atlantic Grill Restaurant

5 Pioneer Road, Rye

No reviews yet
Takeout
Washington, D.C.'s best seafood restaurants

Parrando's Fast Casual image

BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Parrando's Fast Casual

15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mid Atlantic Seafood image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mid Atlantic Seafood

3100 Queens Chapel Road, Hyattsville

Avg 4 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Pearl & Chans Kitchen image

 

Pearl & Chans Kitchen

5557 Baltimore Av, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miami's best seafood restaurants

Snappers - Miami 27th ave. image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Snappers - Miami 27th ave.

17990 NW 27th Ave, Miami Gardens

Avg 4 (4066 reviews)
Takeout
My Ceviche image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

My Ceviche

1250 S Miami Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (2634 reviews)
Takeout
Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant image

 

Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant

3055 NE 163 ST, NORTH MIAMI BEACH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Austin's best seafood restaurants

Down South CaJJun Eats image

SEAFOOD

Down South CaJJun Eats

15630 Vision Drive, Pflugerville

Avg 4.1 (471 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FD's Grill House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

FD's Grill House

15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Keepers Coastal Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

Keepers Coastal Kitchen

5701 W Slaughter ln, Austin

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
San Diego's best seafood restaurants

El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\ image

 

El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\

3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pacific Beach Fish Shop image

 

Pacific Beach Fish Shop

1775 Garnet Avd, san diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waterbar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Waterbar

4325 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4 (1266 reviews)
Takeout
Baltimore's best seafood restaurants

The Crab Shack image

 

The Crab Shack

1260 Crain Hwy, Crofton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fat Boys Crab House Crofton image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Boys Crab House Crofton

1651 MD-3, Crofton

Avg 3.5 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Venetian Italian Eatery image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Venetian Italian Eatery

1901 Tree Top Drive, Edgewood

Avg 4.4 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Denver's best seafood restaurants

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tailgate Tavern & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tailgate Tavern & Grill

19552 Mainstreet, Parker

Avg 4.1 (990 reviews)
Takeout
Fish N' Beer image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fish N' Beer

3510 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cleveland's best seafood restaurants

Zocalo image

 

Zocalo

2071 E 4th St, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Zanzibar Soul Fusion image

 

Zanzibar Soul Fusion

317 E 200th St, Euclid

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lago East Bank image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lago East Bank

1091 W 10th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (2157 reviews)
Takeout
Providence's best seafood restaurants

Quito's Restaurant image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Quito's Restaurant

411 Thames Street, Bristol

Avg 3.8 (790 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Judge Roy Bean Saloon image

SEAFOOD

Judge Roy Bean Saloon

1 State Street, Bristol

Avg 4.4 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sherri's Come Along Inn image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherri's Come Along Inn

402 Washington St, Coventry

Avg 4.8 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Richmond's best seafood restaurants

Blue Crab Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Blue Crab Restaurant

620 Main St, West Point

Avg 4.6 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Kitchen & Bar

2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond

Avg 4 (1037 reviews)
Takeout
East Coast Provisions image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville's best seafood restaurants

Boston Commons image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Boston Commons

1008-A Woodland StNashville, TN 37206, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rosie Food and Wine image

 

Rosie Food and Wine

203 Anderson Ln N #107, Hendersonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smashin Crab image

 

Smashin Crab

300 Indian Lake Blvd, Hendersonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York's best seafood restaurants

Baby Duke's Kitchen image

 

Baby Duke's Kitchen

100 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lefty's Tavern image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Lefty's Tavern

547 N Main St, Barnegat

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
Takeout
Char Steakhouse and Bar image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • TAPAS • GRILL • STEAKS

Char Steakhouse and Bar

151 Bryant pond Rd, Mahopac

Avg 5 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Chicago's best seafood restaurants

El Salto image

 

El Salto

9611 Calumet Avenue, Munster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gene & Georgetti image

 

Gene & Georgetti

9421 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal image

 

Agave-Tacos-Tequila-Mezcal

6048 W 159th St, Oak Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philadelphia's best seafood restaurants

Carlucci's Waterfront image

 

Carlucci's Waterfront

876 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hong Luck Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Hong Luck Restaurant

2221 Veterans Hwy, Levittown

Avg 4 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Cedar Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Cedar Grille

249 Bethlehem Pike, Colmar

Avg 3.8 (474 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
San Francisco's best seafood restaurants

Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home image

 

Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hana Yoon Corp image

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • STEAKS

Hana Yoon Corp

7298 San Ramon Rd, Dublin

Avg 4.5 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Izzy's Steaks & Chops image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Houston's best seafood restaurants

Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant

9602 Spencer Hwy, LA PORTE

Avg 4.3 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ocean Grille image

 

Ocean Grille

2275 Hwy 87 crystal beach, TX 77650, Crystal Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Gyro Guys - Spencer image

 

The Gyro Guys - Spencer

9901 Spencer Hwy, La Porte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dallas's best seafood restaurants

Flames Seafood Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Flames Seafood Grill

1917 Martin Dr, Weatherford

Avg 4.2 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flames Barbecue image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Flames Barbecue

151 Southeast Parkway, Azle

Avg 4.1 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hula Hut image

 

Hula Hut

210 East Eldorado Parkway, Little Elm

No reviews yet
Takeout
Atlanta's best seafood restaurants

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro image

 

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro

35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ike's Cafe and Grill image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Ike's Cafe and Grill

1250 Tech Dr, Norcross

Avg 4.5 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Brookwood Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookwood Grill

880A Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell

Avg 4.3 (1283 reviews)
Takeout
Seattle's best seafood restaurants

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lucky Louie Fish Shack image

 

Lucky Louie Fish Shack

17801 International Blvd, Seattle

No reviews yet
Andy's Fish House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Andy's Fish House

1229 1st St, Snohomish

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Minneapolis's best seafood restaurants

Juicy Shrimp Shack image

 

Juicy Shrimp Shack

1900 County Road D East suite135, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shore 96 image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Shore 96

1056 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview

Avg 4.4 (790 reviews)
Takeout
San Pedro Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

San Pedro Cafe

426 2nd St, Hudson

Avg 4.7 (979 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Phoenix's best seafood restaurants

Founding Fathers Kitchen image

 

Founding Fathers Kitchen

1050 West Ray Road, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boca Taqueria image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Boca Taqueria

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (626 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos N More Mexican Grill image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

1085 W Queen Creek Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Detroit's best seafood restaurants

Garrido's Bistro image

SEAFOOD

Garrido's Bistro

19605 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods

Avg 4.5 (995 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brians Family Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Brians Family Restaurant

281 S Main St, Lapeer

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Krispy's Fish & Chicken image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Krispy's Fish & Chicken

8215 N Wayne Rd, Westland

Avg 4.5 (976 reviews)
Takeout
Tampa's best seafood restaurants

Lucky Lobster Co image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Lobster Co

941 Huntley Ave, Dunedin

Avg 4.5 (2187 reviews)
Takeout
Sam's Beach Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sam's Beach Bar

6325 Clark St, Hudson

Avg 4.2 (4755 reviews)
Takeout
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro

799 HIGHLAND AVE, DUNEDIN

Avg 4.8 (404 reviews)
Takeout
