Soul food restaurants you'll love

Soul food is a distinct subcategory of Southern cuisine – and there's no doubt that it's one of a kind. The general rule is that all soul food is southern, but not all southern food is soul food. To be considered soul food, the dish has to have roots in the African American community because, during the time of slavery in the south, slaves didn't have very many ingredients to choose from, so they used what they had available. That's why pork chitlins feature in soul food dishes but not southern dishes.

Using collard greens in soul food is another example of an ingredient widely available to slaves and their descendants. Other ingredients include fried chicken, pork, black-eyed peas, Cayenne pepper, paprika, nutmeg, and dry mustard. You may find it surprising that there are three distinct types of soul food: down-home, upscale, and vegetable. But like Southern food, soul food is best-served family-style at a gathering in large portions made for sharing.

Los Angeles's best soul food restaurants

See all
Georgia's Restaurant image

 

Georgia's Restaurant

440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Georgia's Restaurant image

 

Georgia's Restaurant

4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Felix's BBQ With Soul- Lake Elsinore image

 

Felix's BBQ With Soul- Lake Elsinore

123 N Main Street, Lake Elsinore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Felix's BBQ With Soul- Lake Elsinore

Boston's best soul food restaurants

See all
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

The Coast Cafe

233 River Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Coast Cafe
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint

175 River's Edge Dr, Medford

Avg 4.5 (1027 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
Savvor Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Savvor Restaurant & Lounge

180 Lincoln street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Savvor Restaurant & Lounge

Washington, D.C.'s best soul food restaurants

See all
The Uncaged Chefs image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

The Uncaged Chefs

6027 Marlboro Pike, District Heights

Avg 4.3 (1026 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Uncaged Chefs
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave image

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave

5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Pearl & Chans Kitchen image

 

Pearl & Chans Kitchen

5557 Baltimore Av, Hyattsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Pearl & Chans Kitchen

Miami's best soul food restaurants

See all
Sunday's Eatery image

 

Sunday's Eatery

2675 Nw 207 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sunday's Eatery
Red Rooster Overtown image

 

Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.6 (1397 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Red Rooster Overtown
Root & Bone image

 

Root & Bone

5958 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite B101, South Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Root & Bone

Baltimore's best soul food restaurants

See all
Southern Blues Soul Food - Hanover image

 

Southern Blues Soul Food - Hanover

2659 annapolis Rd, suite E, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Southern Blues Soul Food - Hanover
Creole Soul Restaurant image

 

Creole Soul Restaurant

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Georgia Peach image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Georgia Peach

7165 Security Blvd, Windsor Mill

Avg 4 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Georgia Peach

Cleveland's best soul food restaurants

See all
Zanzibar Soul Fusion image

 

Zanzibar Soul Fusion

317 E 200th St, Euclid

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Zanzibar Soul Fusion
Zanzibar image

 

Zanzibar

13225 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Zanzibar
Angie's Soul Cafe image

 

Angie's Soul Cafe

16906 Harvard Ave., Cleveland

Avg 4 (1442 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Angie's Soul Cafe

New York's best soul food restaurants

See all
Baby Duke's Kitchen image

 

Baby Duke's Kitchen

100 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Baby Duke's Kitchen
Ila Mae's Restaurant- Trenton image

 

Ila Mae's Restaurant- Trenton

313 Market Street, Trenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Ila Mae's Restaurant- Trenton
Rosa's Kitchen image

 

Rosa's Kitchen

5015 Hwy. 33, Wall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Rosa's Kitchen

Dallas's best soul food restaurants

See all
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX image

 

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX

1450 W State Highway 114, Grapevine

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Savory Beans image

 

Savory Beans

2809 Centennial Dr., Garland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Savory Beans

Atlanta's best soul food restaurants

See all
The Busy Bee Cafe image

 

The Busy Bee Cafe

810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Busy Bee Cafe
Poker Bar image

 

Poker Bar

2275 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Poker Bar
Moe's Soul Food Kitchen image

 

Moe's Soul Food Kitchen

198 Scenic hwy, LAWRENCEVILLE

Avg 4.2 (596 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Moe's Soul Food Kitchen

Detroit's best soul food restaurants

See all
Soul of Detroit image

FRENCH FRIES

Soul of Detroit

13830 Lakeside Cir, Sterling Heights

Avg 3.9 (347 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Soul of Detroit
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
Detroit Vegan Soul image

 

Detroit Vegan Soul

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
