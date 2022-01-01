Soul food restaurants you'll love
Top soul food restaurants
Soul food is a distinct subcategory of Southern cuisine – and there's no doubt that it's one of a kind. The general rule is that all soul food is southern, but not all southern food is soul food. To be considered soul food, the dish has to have roots in the African American community because, during the time of slavery in the south, slaves didn't have very many ingredients to choose from, so they used what they had available. That's why pork chitlins feature in soul food dishes but not southern dishes.
Using collard greens in soul food is another example of an ingredient widely available to slaves and their descendants. Other ingredients include fried chicken, pork, black-eyed peas, Cayenne pepper, paprika, nutmeg, and dry mustard. You may find it surprising that there are three distinct types of soul food: down-home, upscale, and vegetable. But like Southern food, soul food is best-served family-style at a gathering in large portions made for sharing.
Los Angeles's best soul food restaurants
Georgia's Restaurant
440 S. ANAHEIM BLVD. #209A, ANAHEIM
Georgia's Restaurant
4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH
Boston's best soul food restaurants
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
The Coast Cafe
233 River Street, Cambridge
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint
175 River's Edge Dr, Medford
Washington, D.C.'s best soul food restaurants
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
The Uncaged Chefs
6027 Marlboro Pike, District Heights
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
5933 Georgia Ave NW, washington
Miami's best soul food restaurants
Baltimore's best soul food restaurants
Southern Blues Soul Food - Hanover
2659 annapolis Rd, suite E, Hanover
Cleveland's best soul food restaurants
New York's best soul food restaurants
Baby Duke's Kitchen
100 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck
Ila Mae's Restaurant- Trenton
313 Market Street, Trenton
Dallas's best soul food restaurants
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Grapevine, TX
1450 W State Highway 114, Grapevine
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
Atlanta's best soul food restaurants
The Busy Bee Cafe
810 Martin Luther King Jr Drive Southwest, Atlanta
Detroit's best soul food restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
Soul of Detroit
13830 Lakeside Cir, Sterling Heights
SEAFOOD
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit