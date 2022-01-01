Cuisine background

Southern restaurants you'll love

Go
Southern
Toast
  • /
  • Southern

Top Southern restaurants

When describing Southern food in the US, the words deep-fried and down-home come to mind the most. Some would say Southern food is also more down-to-earth than other American regional cuisines and features a wider variety of flavors, spices, and preparations unique to our culture.

Generally, Southern food is served family-style with large bowls full of mashed potatoes, brown gravy, buttered cornbread, fried catfish, pork chops, and chicken fried steak, to name a few of the more popular items. But don't forget to add a sweet peach tea or a cold beer to round out the meal.

The cultural and culinary influences in this cooking style go back to the founding of the US itself when immigrants found ingenious ways to use the ingredients they had available. That's why frying in peanut oil features so prominently in Southern food in the deep south, and it's also why mashed potatoes are standard fare. Both were readily available to the farmers and ranchers who first settled those particular US states. No matter what, the idea behind Southern dishes has always been – and always will be – to feed family and friends with modest yet flavorful ingredients and enjoy a large meal together.

Los Angeles's best Southern restaurants

See all
Johnny Rebs' True South image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Johnny Rebs' True South

4663 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (2341 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Johnny Rebs' True South
Crimson Coward image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crimson Coward

10405 Lakewood blvd, downey

Avg 4.4 (897 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Crimson Coward
Gus's BBQ - Claremont image

 

Gus's BBQ - Claremont

500 W. 1st Street, Claremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gus's BBQ - Claremont

Boston's best Southern restaurants

See all
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square image

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
Banner pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar

381 Summer Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (1219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
Bacco Ristorante & Bar image

BBQ

Bacco Ristorante & Bar

107 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (1031 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bacco Ristorante & Bar

Washington, D.C.'s best Southern restaurants

See all
Della J's Delectables image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Della J's Delectables

6558 Backlick Road, Springfield

Avg 4.7 (1623 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Della J's Delectables
KitchenCray - Lanham image

 

KitchenCray - Lanham

4601 Presidents Dr. Suite 110, Lanham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about KitchenCray - Lanham
Rock & Toss Crab House image

SEAFOOD

Rock & Toss Crab House

15500 Annapolis Rd, Bowie

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Rock & Toss Crab House

Miami's best Southern restaurants

See all
Sunday's Eatery image

 

Sunday's Eatery

2675 Nw 207 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sunday's Eatery
Sam's Country Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Sam's Country Kitchen

1320 N Krome Ave, Homestead

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sam's Country Kitchen
Shorty's BBQ image

 

Shorty's BBQ

8100 SW 81st Dr. Suite 220, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Shorty's BBQ

Austin's best Southern restaurants

See all
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
The Cavalier image

GRILL

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, Austin

Avg 4.5 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Cavalier
Moutons Southern Bistro image

 

Moutons Southern Bistro

309 US HWY 183, Leander

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Moutons Southern Bistro

Baltimore's best Southern restaurants

See all
Georgia Peach image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Georgia Peach

9223 Lakeside Blvd, Owings Mills

Avg 4.3 (1014 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Georgia Peach
Creole Soul Restaurant image

 

Creole Soul Restaurant

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Creole Soul Restaurant
Georgia Peach image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Georgia Peach

7165 Security Blvd, Windsor Mill

Avg 4 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Georgia Peach

Denver's best Southern restaurants

See all
AJs Pit Bar B Q image

 

AJs Pit Bar B Q

2180 S Delaware, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about AJs Pit Bar B Q
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

1441 26th street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
Campfire Evergreen image

PIZZA • BBQ

Campfire Evergreen

27883 meadow dr, Evergreen

Avg 3.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Campfire Evergreen

Cleveland's best Southern restaurants

See all
Zanzibar Soul Fusion image

 

Zanzibar Soul Fusion

317 E 200th St, Euclid

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Zanzibar Soul Fusion
Hatfields Goode Grub image

BBQ

Hatfields Goode Grub

16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hatfields Goode Grub
Soho Chicken + Whiskey image

 

Soho Chicken + Whiskey

1889 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (891 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Soho Chicken + Whiskey

Richmond's best Southern restaurants

See all
Daily Menu Restaurant image

 

Daily Menu Restaurant

1706 e.main street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Daily Menu Restaurant
Amber Ox Public House image

 

Amber Ox Public House

525 Prince George St, Williamsburg

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Amber Ox Public House
Toast New American Gastropub image

 

Toast New American Gastropub

7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Toast New American Gastropub

Nashville's best Southern restaurants

See all
Banner pic

STEAKS

The Southern Steak & Oyster

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Southern Steak & Oyster
Edley's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Edley's BBQ

2706 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (3001 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Edley's BBQ
The Thompson's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON

The Thompson's Kitchen

1880 Fairview Blvd, Fairview

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Thompson's Kitchen

New York's best Southern restaurants

See all
Bobwhite Counter image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bobwhite Counter

150 Warren Street, Jersey City

Avg 4.7 (1059 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bobwhite Counter
Carolyn's Cuisine image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Carolyn's Cuisine

2564 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow

Avg 3.9 (82 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Carolyn's Cuisine
Maggie's Southern Kitchen image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Southern Kitchen

1368 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck

Avg 4.2 (399 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Maggie's Southern Kitchen

Chicago's best Southern restaurants

See all
Baby Back Blues BBQ image

 

Baby Back Blues BBQ

16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Baby Back Blues BBQ
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien

8025 S Cass Ave, Darien

Avg 4.5 (820 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe

6501 W 79TH STREET, Burbank

Avg 4.5 (2323 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe

Philadelphia's best Southern restaurants

See all
Shugar Shack Soul Food 2 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Shugar Shack Soul Food 2

45 N Chester Pike, Glenolden

Avg 4.2 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Shugar Shack Soul Food 2
Fat Jack’s BBQ image

 

Fat Jack’s BBQ

3820 Rt 42 N, Turnersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Fat Jack’s BBQ
Rochester’s Barbecue & Grill image

 

Rochester’s Barbecue & Grill

130 N White Horse Pike, Lawnside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Rochester’s Barbecue & Grill

San Francisco's best Southern restaurants

See all
Plucked Chicken & Beer image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Plucked Chicken & Beer

6762 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton

Avg 4.6 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Plucked Chicken & Beer
Le Col Rouge image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Le Col Rouge

1531 S Novato Blvd, Novato

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Le Col Rouge
Plucked Chicken & Beer image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Plucked Chicken & Beer

3191D Crow Canyon Place, San Ramon

Avg 4.6 (7516 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Plucked Chicken & Beer

Houston's best Southern restaurants

See all
Craft Grill - Tomball image

 

Craft Grill - Tomball

25219 Kuykendahl Road G110, TOMBALL

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Craft Grill - Tomball
Herb & Beet image

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL

Herb & Beet

448 Sawdust Road, Spring

Avg 4.7 (1255 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Herb & Beet
Big Phil's Soul and Creole Cafe image

 

Big Phil's Soul and Creole Cafe

10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Suite 1136, Texas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Big Phil's Soul and Creole Cafe

Dallas's best Southern restaurants

See all
Legacy Hall image

 

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Legacy Hall
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

9143 Grapevine Hwy #620, North Richland Hills

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Red Hot & Blue
Savory Beans image

 

Savory Beans

2809 Centennial Dr., Garland

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Savory Beans

Atlanta's best Southern restaurants

See all
Dolly's Home Cooking image

 

Dolly's Home Cooking

4971 Austell Rd, Austell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Dolly's Home Cooking
Vista Vibes Restaurant image

PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Vista Vibes Restaurant

4073 Lavista Road, Tucker

Avg 3.9 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Vista Vibes Restaurant
Saigon Cafe image

PHO

Saigon Cafe

1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Saigon Cafe

Phoenix's best Southern restaurants

See all
Salvadoreno Restaurant #4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreno Restaurant #4

303 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Salvadoreno Restaurant #4
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles

3133 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.2 (6721 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles
Tonto Bar & Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Tonto Bar & Grill

5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd, Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (1694 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Tonto Bar & Grill

Tampa's best Southern restaurants

See all
Noble Crust image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.8 (1510 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Noble Crust
Fred's Market Plant City image

 

Fred's Market Plant City

1401 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Plant City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Fred's Market Plant City
Noble Crust image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Noble Crust
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston