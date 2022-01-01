Southern restaurants you'll love
Top Southern restaurants
When describing Southern food in the US, the words deep-fried and down-home come to mind the most. Some would say Southern food is also more down-to-earth than other American regional cuisines and features a wider variety of flavors, spices, and preparations unique to our culture.
Generally, Southern food is served family-style with large bowls full of mashed potatoes, brown gravy, buttered cornbread, fried catfish, pork chops, and chicken fried steak, to name a few of the more popular items. But don't forget to add a sweet peach tea or a cold beer to round out the meal.
The cultural and culinary influences in this cooking style go back to the founding of the US itself when immigrants found ingenious ways to use the ingredients they had available. That's why frying in peanut oil features so prominently in Southern food in the deep south, and it's also why mashed potatoes are standard fare. Both were readily available to the farmers and ranchers who first settled those particular US states. No matter what, the idea behind Southern dishes has always been – and always will be – to feed family and friends with modest yet flavorful ingredients and enjoy a large meal together.
Los Angeles's best Southern restaurants
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Johnny Rebs' True South
4663 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crimson Coward
10405 Lakewood blvd, downey
Boston's best Southern restaurants
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rosebud American Kitchen & Bar
381 Summer Street, Somerville
Washington, D.C.'s best Southern restaurants
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Della J's Delectables
6558 Backlick Road, Springfield
KitchenCray - Lanham
4601 Presidents Dr. Suite 110, Lanham
Miami's best Southern restaurants
SANDWICHES
Sam's Country Kitchen
1320 N Krome Ave, Homestead
Austin's best Southern restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin
Baltimore's best Southern restaurants
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Georgia Peach
9223 Lakeside Blvd, Owings Mills
Denver's best Southern restaurants
CHICKEN
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
1441 26th street, Denver
Cleveland's best Southern restaurants
Richmond's best Southern restaurants
Amber Ox Public House
525 Prince George St, Williamsburg
Nashville's best Southern restaurants
STEAKS
The Southern Steak & Oyster
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Edley's BBQ
2706 12th Ave S, Nashville
New York's best Southern restaurants
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bobwhite Counter
150 Warren Street, Jersey City
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Carolyn's Cuisine
2564 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
Chicago's best Southern restaurants
Baby Back Blues BBQ
16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Chuck's Southern Comforts Cafe - Darien
8025 S Cass Ave, Darien
Philadelphia's best Southern restaurants
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Shugar Shack Soul Food 2
45 N Chester Pike, Glenolden
San Francisco's best Southern restaurants
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Plucked Chicken & Beer
6762 Bernal Avenue, Pleasanton
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Le Col Rouge
1531 S Novato Blvd, Novato
Houston's best Southern restaurants
Craft Grill - Tomball
25219 Kuykendahl Road G110, TOMBALL
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL
Herb & Beet
448 Sawdust Road, Spring
Dallas's best Southern restaurants
Red Hot & Blue
9143 Grapevine Hwy #620, North Richland Hills
Atlanta's best Southern restaurants
PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Vista Vibes Restaurant
4073 Lavista Road, Tucker
Phoenix's best Southern restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
Salvadoreno Restaurant #4
303 E Southern Ave, Mesa
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles
3133 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale
Tampa's best Southern restaurants
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
28330 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel
Fred's Market Plant City
1401 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Plant City