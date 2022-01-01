Cuisine background

Steakhouses you'll love

Go
Steakhouses
Toast
  • /
  • Steakhouses

Top steakhouses

Once you walk into a steakhouse, you'll know if you're in the right place. You can almost taste the aromas of char-grilled steaks, onions, and black pepper wafting out of the kitchen. If you're in the mood for red meats dripping in gravy, a steakhouse is an excellent choice.

Most places will offer a choice of cuts from the New York Strip to thinly sliced flank steak. It all depends on how deep a restaurant's menu extends into the nuances of cooking grilled red meats. Some places offer massive size portions like a ½ pound T-bone steak, and others keep the sizes more down-to-earth, including children's selections.

While it's not a rule per se, the general cuisine at steakhouses tends to be more family-style than formal, and the atmosphere shows it. But some establishments veer more towards the fine dining side of the spectrum and only offer organic beef and other all-natural, farm-to-table ingredients. But don't forget to ask about the seafood available. It sounds contradictory, but some of the best seafood you can find comes from steakhouses. The reasons are many, but they all boil down to offering something different for everyone, which steakhouses do well.

Los Angeles's best steakhouses

See all
Walter’s Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Walter’s Restaurant

310 Yale Ave, Claremont

Avg 3.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Walter’s Restaurant
Shiloh's image

 

Shiloh's

8939 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Shiloh's
Bodega Malbec image

 

Bodega Malbec

10151 Riverside Drive, Toluca Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bodega Malbec

Boston's best steakhouses

See all
LA FINA RESTAURANT image

 

LA FINA RESTAURANT

27 Main Street, Andover

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about LA FINA RESTAURANT
La Neta image

 

La Neta

255 NEWBURY STREET, BOSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about La Neta
Mooo - Boston image

 

Mooo - Boston

15 Beacon Street Mooo...., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mooo - Boston

Washington, D.C.'s best steakhouses

See all
Theismann's Restaurant To-Go image

 

Theismann's Restaurant To-Go

1800 Diagonal Rd Suite A, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Theismann's Restaurant To-Go
Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly

4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr, Chantilly

Avg 3.2 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Theismann's Restaurant

Miami's best steakhouses

See all
VERONA-RISTORANTE image

PASTA • STEAKS

VERONA-RISTORANTE

2777 NW 79th Ave, Doral

Avg 4.2 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about VERONA-RISTORANTE
Chef Adrianne's image

 

Chef Adrianne's

11715 Sherri Lane, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Chef Adrianne's
Lentrecote image

 

Lentrecote

18146 Collins Ave, Sunny ISL Beach.

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lentrecote

Austin's best steakhouses

See all
FD's Grill House image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

FD's Grill House

15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about FD's Grill House
Bartlett's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Bartlett's

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin

Avg 5 (2390 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bartlett's
The Original Hoffbrau image

 

The Original Hoffbrau

613 W 6th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Original Hoffbrau

San Diego's best steakhouses

See all
Rare Society image

STEAKS

Rare Society

4130 Park Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Rare Society
Stake Chophouse & Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Stake Chophouse & Bar

1309 Orange Ave, Coronado

Avg 4.5 (2177 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Stake Chophouse & Bar
Fat Ivor's Rib Rack image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Fat Ivor's Rib Rack

27961 Valley Center Rd, Valley Center

Avg 4.7 (197 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Fat Ivor's Rib Rack

Baltimore's best steakhouses

See all
The All American Steakhouse image

 

The All American Steakhouse

1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The All American Steakhouse
The All American Steakhouse image

 

The All American Steakhouse

3615 East Joppa Rd, Perry Hall

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The All American Steakhouse
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

Denver's best steakhouses

See all
LoHi Steakbar image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

LoHi Steakbar

3200 Tejon St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about LoHi Steakbar
Hickory & Ash image

STEAKS

Hickory & Ash

8001 Arista Place, Broomfield

Avg 4.6 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hickory & Ash
Hickory House Ribs image

 

Hickory House Ribs

10335 South Parker Rd, Parker

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hickory House Ribs

Cleveland's best steakhouses

See all
RED the Steakhouse image

 

RED the Steakhouse

417 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about RED the Steakhouse
Consumer pic

 

Brown Derby

18332 Bagley Rd, Middleburg hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Brown Derby
RED the Steakhouse image

 

RED the Steakhouse

200 Park Ave, Orange Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about RED the Steakhouse

Providence's best steakhouses

See all
No Bull Steak House and Pub image

 

No Bull Steak House and Pub

265 Post Road, Westerly

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about No Bull Steak House and Pub
Mikey B's image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Mikey B's

989 Victoria Street, New Bedford

Avg 4.2 (629 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mikey B's
Mill's Tavern image

 

Mill's Tavern

101 North Main Street, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mill's Tavern

Richmond's best steakhouses

See all
Banner pic

 

Red Salt

12221 W. Broad St, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Red Salt
The Hard Shell image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Hard Shell

11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian

Avg 4.3 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Hard Shell
Osaka image

 

Osaka

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Osaka

Nashville's best steakhouses

See all
Banner pic

STEAKS

The Southern Steak & Oyster

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Southern Steak & Oyster
Timberloft Restaurant image

BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS

Timberloft Restaurant

470 Gordonsville Hwy, Gordonsville

Avg 4.6 (101 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Timberloft Restaurant
Parthenon Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Parthenon Grille

1962 S Church St, Murfreesboro

Avg 4 (505 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Parthenon Grille

New York's best steakhouses

See all
Rei Da Picanha Steak House image

 

Rei Da Picanha Steak House

1603D Route 22 W, Union

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Rei Da Picanha Steak House
Carter's Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Carter's Restaurant and Lounge

424 Main Street, Beacon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Carter's Restaurant and Lounge
DelMonico Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

DelMonico Restaurant

505 Pompton Ave, Cedar Grove

Avg 4.4 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about DelMonico Restaurant

Chicago's best steakhouses

See all
Gene & Georgetti image

 

Gene & Georgetti

9421 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gene & Georgetti
Carmine's Rosemont image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Carmine's Rosemont

9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont

Avg 4.4 (2270 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Carmine's Rosemont
Vistro image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Vistro

112 S Washington, Hinsdale

Avg 4.2 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Vistro

Philadelphia's best steakhouses

See all
Carlucci's Waterfront image

 

Carlucci's Waterfront

876 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Carlucci's Waterfront
Citron & Rose Tavern & Market image

 

Citron & Rose Tavern & Market

261 Montgomery Avenue, Bala Cynwyd

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Citron & Rose Tavern & Market
Red Cedar Grille image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Cedar Grille

249 Bethlehem Pike, Colmar

Avg 3.8 (474 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Red Cedar Grille

San Francisco's best steakhouses

See all
Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home image

 

Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
Hana Yoon Corp image

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • STEAKS

Hana Yoon Corp

7298 San Ramon Rd, Dublin

Avg 4.5 (735 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hana Yoon Corp
Izzy's Steaks & Chops image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

525 Skyway Road, San Carlos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops

Houston's best steakhouses

See all
Mozambik image

 

Mozambik

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mozambik
Waterman's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Waterman's Restaurant

14302 Stewart Rd, Galveston

Avg 4 (1578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Waterman's Restaurant
Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse image

SALADS • STEAKS

Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse

12350 Southwest Freeway,, Stafford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Avenida Brazil Churrascaria Steakhouse

Dallas's best steakhouses

See all
Flames Seafood Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Flames Seafood Grill

1917 Martin Dr, Weatherford

Avg 4.2 (1226 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Flames Seafood Grill
Alfredo's Steakhouse image

 

Alfredo's Steakhouse

111 E US HWY 80, Forney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Alfredo's Steakhouse
Shogun Hibachi & Sushi image

 

Shogun Hibachi & Sushi

7215 Interstate 30,Unit M, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Shogun Hibachi & Sushi

Atlanta's best steakhouses

See all
The Crossing Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Crossing Steakhouse

40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross

Avg 4.6 (1697 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Crossing Steakhouse
Aspens Signature Steaks image

 

Aspens Signature Steaks

2942 Shallowford Road NE, Marietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Aspens Signature Steaks
Reef's Fish and Chips image

 

Reef's Fish and Chips

1131 N Tennessee St, Cartersville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Reef's Fish and Chips

Seattle's best steakhouses

See all
Botteco Brazil image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Botteco Brazil

14561 Bothell Way Ne, Shoreline

Avg 4.4 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Botteco Brazil
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
Le Grand Bistro Americain image

SALADS • STEAKS

Le Grand Bistro Americain

2220 CARILLON PT, Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (3915 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Le Grand Bistro Americain

Minneapolis's best steakhouses

See all
Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Osaka Japanese Steak House
Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse Shard 1 image

 

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse Shard 1

456 Concord Exchange S, South Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse Shard 1
Norman Quack's Chophouse image

 

Norman Quack's Chophouse

1400 W Frontage Rd, Stillwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Norman Quack's Chophouse

Phoenix's best steakhouses

See all
Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse image

BBQ • STEAKS

Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse

6823 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse
Consumer pic

 

Chop -Chandler

2625 W Queen Creek Rd Ste 1, Chandler

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Chop -Chandler
Roka Akor | Scottsdale image

 

Roka Akor | Scottsdale

7299 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Roka Akor | Scottsdale

Detroit's best steakhouses

See all
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse

1824 W 14 Mile Rd, Royal Oak

Avg 4.7 (10800 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
Starter's Bar and Grill image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill

25242 Everegreen Rd, Southfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Starter's Bar and Grill
Starter's Bar & Grill image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill

17890 Vernier Rd, Harper Woods

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Starter's Bar & Grill
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston