Steakhouses you'll love

Once you walk into a steakhouse, you'll know if you're in the right place. You can almost taste the aromas of char-grilled steaks, onions, and black pepper wafting out of the kitchen. If you're in the mood for red meats dripping in gravy, a steakhouse is an excellent choice.
Most places will offer a choice of cuts from the New York Strip to thinly sliced flank steak. It all depends on how deep a restaurant's menu extends into the nuances of cooking grilled red meats. Some places offer massive size portions like a ½ pound T-bone steak, and others keep the sizes more down-to-earth, including children's selections.
While it's not a rule per se, the general cuisine at steakhouses tends to be more family-style than formal, and the atmosphere shows it. But some establishments veer more towards the fine dining side of the spectrum and only offer organic beef and other all-natural, farm-to-table ingredients. But don't forget to ask about the seafood available. It sounds contradictory, but some of the best seafood you can find comes from steakhouses. The reasons are many, but they all boil down to offering something different for everyone, which steakhouses do well.
Los Angeles's best steakhouses
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Walter’s Restaurant
310 Yale Ave, Claremont
Boston's best steakhouses
Washington, D.C.'s best steakhouses
Theismann's Restaurant To-Go
1800 Diagonal Rd Suite A, Alexandria
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Bourbon Boulevard Chantilly
4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr, Chantilly
Miami's best steakhouses
PASTA • STEAKS
VERONA-RISTORANTE
2777 NW 79th Ave, Doral
Austin's best steakhouses
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
FD's Grill House
15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville
San Diego's best steakhouses
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Stake Chophouse & Bar
1309 Orange Ave, Coronado
Baltimore's best steakhouses
The All American Steakhouse
1502 Annapolis Road, Odenton
The All American Steakhouse
3615 East Joppa Rd, Perry Hall
Denver's best steakhouses
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon St, Denver
Cleveland's best steakhouses
Providence's best steakhouses
No Bull Steak House and Pub
265 Post Road, Westerly
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Mikey B's
989 Victoria Street, New Bedford
Richmond's best steakhouses
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Hard Shell
11400 W Huguenot Rd, Midlothian
Nashville's best steakhouses
STEAKS
The Southern Steak & Oyster
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
BBQ • GRILL • STEAKS
Timberloft Restaurant
470 Gordonsville Hwy, Gordonsville
New York's best steakhouses
Rei Da Picanha Steak House
1603D Route 22 W, Union
Carter's Restaurant and Lounge
424 Main Street, Beacon
Chicago's best steakhouses
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Carmine's Rosemont
9850 Berwyn Ave, Rosemont
Philadelphia's best steakhouses
Carlucci's Waterfront
876 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel
Citron & Rose Tavern & Market
261 Montgomery Avenue, Bala Cynwyd
San Francisco's best steakhouses
Izzy's San Carlos Easter Entertaining at Home
525 Skyway Road, San Carlos
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • STEAKS
Hana Yoon Corp
7298 San Ramon Rd, Dublin
Houston's best steakhouses
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Waterman's Restaurant
14302 Stewart Rd, Galveston
Dallas's best steakhouses
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Flames Seafood Grill
1917 Martin Dr, Weatherford
Atlanta's best steakhouses
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Crossing Steakhouse
40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross
Aspens Signature Steaks
2942 Shallowford Road NE, Marietta
Seattle's best steakhouses
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Botteco Brazil
14561 Bothell Way Ne, Shoreline
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
Minneapolis's best steakhouses
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse Shard 1
456 Concord Exchange S, South Saint Paul
Phoenix's best steakhouses
BBQ • STEAKS
Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse
6823 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek
Detroit's best steakhouses
SUSHI • STEAKS
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
1824 W 14 Mile Rd, Royal Oak
Starter's Bar and Grill
25242 Everegreen Rd, Southfield