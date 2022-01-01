Sushi restaurants you'll love

Cuisine background

Japanese cuisine has so much to offer, whether you like authentic sushi or the Americanized rice and sushi roll. Seafood is a staple ingredient in Japanese culture so you can expect the usual favorites and a few surprises.

Ahi tuna and whitefish are typical fares in sushi rolls, but get ready to try new ingredients like an eel, crab stick, and crawfish. You can also look forward to appetizers like miso gyoza, tempura calamari, and takoyaki if you're really in the mood for unique flavors. Either way, the distinction between Japanese food and other Asian foods is the preference for lightly fried ingredients instead of grease-heavy frying techniques. Also, the flavors in Japanese food tend to be more subtle and lighter on the palate. A miso soup is a perfect example if you've already tried Japanese food.

While it's not always a rule, most Japanese food tends to be healthier from a dietary perspective. Sushi restaurants are a great example since many offer rolls with avocado, cream cheese, celery, and a few surprises. Best of all, not all sushi is technically raw, so it has a more broad appeal than most people expect. Just don't forget to add green wasabi to the soy sauce for an extra bite.

Los Angeles's best sushi restaurants

Katsu Bar

SANDWICHES • CURRY • HAMBURGERS

Katsu Bar

11447 South St., Cerritos

Avg 4.5 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Yasai

SUSHI • NOODLES

Yasai

12751 E. Town Center Dr., Cerritos

Avg 4.3 (174 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Wokcano

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
Takeout
Boston's best sushi restaurants

Seoul Kitchen

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Seoul Kitchen

142 Littleton Rd, Westford

Avg 4.7 (2560 reviews)
Takeout
Crudo

SUSHI

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi

 

Zuru Zuru Ramen & Donburi

74 Pleasant St, Malden

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Washington, D.C.'s best sushi restaurants

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

 

Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar

1926 14th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Fast Pay
The Sushi Bar Del Ray

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

The Sushi Bar Del Ray

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (952 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Khin Sushi

 

Khin Sushi

202 M St SE, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout Fast Pay
Miami's best sushi restaurants

Shokudo Miami

SUSHI

Shokudo Miami

4740 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.2 (1260 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Negroni

SUSHI • HAMBURGERS

Negroni

3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami

Avg 4.4 (273 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Itamae

 

Itamae

140 NE 39TH STREET 136, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Austin's best sushi restaurants

Neighborhood Sushi

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Neighborhood Sushi

1716 S Congress Ave, Austin

Avg 4.7 (359 reviews)
Takeout
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

 

Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen

1303 south congress ave, austin

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Fast Pay
DipDipDip Tatsu-ya

 

DipDipDip Tatsu-ya

7301 Burnet Rd Ste 101, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
San Diego's best sushi restaurants

El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\

 

El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\

3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout Digital Dine-In Fast Pay
RB Sushi

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RB Sushi

16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
POKÉ 1·2·3

 

POKÉ 1·2·3

2400 HISTORIC DECATUR ROAD SUITE 107, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baltimore's best sushi restaurants

Avenue Sushi

SUSHI

Avenue Sushi

3133 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

Avg 5 (24 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Absolute Thai Sushi

 

Absolute Thai Sushi

800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Digital Dine-In
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
Takeout
Denver's best sushi restaurants

TOKIO

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi

 

East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi

10431 Town Center Dr, Broomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Motomaki

 

Motomaki

500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cleveland's best sushi restaurants

SASA Restaurant

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sora 天

 

Sora 天

1121 W 10th, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout Fast Pay
Domo Yakitori & Sushi

SUSHI

Domo Yakitori & Sushi

3441 Tuttle rd, Shaker Heights

Avg 3 (23 reviews)
Takeout Fast Pay
Providence's best sushi restaurants

Somo Kitchen & Sushi

 

Somo Kitchen & Sushi

373 Richmond St., Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Fast Pay
Hayashi

 

Hayashi

447 Turnpike Street, South Easton

No reviews yet
Takeout
AYAME HIBACHI

 

AYAME HIBACHI

269 Thayer st, Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Richmond's best sushi restaurants

Lucky AF

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
East Coast Provisions

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

East Coast Provisions

3411 West Cary Street, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (1474 reviews)
Takeout
Osaka

 

Osaka

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Nashville's best sushi restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1610 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Locust

NOODLES

Locust

2305 12th Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
Takeout
The Eastern Peak

SUSHI

The Eastern Peak

8121 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1359 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
New York's best sushi restaurants

Little Sushi Shop

 

Little Sushi Shop

200 harbor side plaza, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack

390 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack

Avg 4.2 (652 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
MoCa Asian Bistro

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

MoCa Asian Bistro

1300 peninsula blvd, Hewlett

Avg 4.2 (998 reviews)
Takeout
Chicago's best sushi restaurants

Ono

 

Ono

512 56th St, Kenosha

No reviews yet
Takeout
King Shabu Shabu

SHABU-SHABU • HOT POT

King Shabu Shabu

2055 Milwaukee Ave, Riverwoods

Avg 4.3 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Roka Akor | Oak Brook

 

Roka Akor | Oak Brook

166 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Philadelphia's best sushi restaurants

Sushi Hatsu

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Hatsu

51 E. Butler PIke, Ambler

Avg 5 (975 reviews)
Takeout
Azie Media

SUSHI

Azie Media

217 W State Street, Media

Avg 4.6 (2628 reviews)
Takeout Fast Pay
Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant

SUSHI

Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant

64-66 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore

Avg 4.3 (319 reviews)
Takeout
San Francisco's best sushi restaurants

Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB

SUSHI

Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB

20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay

Avg 3.5 (268 reviews)
Takeout
Sushi Ko at Larkspur

 

Sushi Ko at Larkspur

1819 Larkspur Landing Cir, Larkspur

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery Fast Pay
Urban Ka-Re House

CURRY • TAPAS • NOODLES

Urban Ka-Re House

3882 Fallon Road, Dublin

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Houston's best sushi restaurants

Rakuu Restaurant

 

Rakuu Restaurant

5200 FM 2920, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Nara Thai

 

Nara Thai

4505 Garth Rd., Baytown

No reviews yet
Takeout Delivery
Edojin Sushi

 

Edojin Sushi

12344 Barker Cypress Road suite 210, Cypress

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dallas's best sushi restaurants

Shogun Hibachi & Sushi

 

Shogun Hibachi & Sushi

7215 Interstate 30,Unit M, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yoshi Shabu Shabu

HOT POT • FONDUE • RAMEN • NOODLES

Yoshi Shabu Shabu

8612 Preston Rd Ste 115, Plano

Avg 4.6 (319 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Yoshi Shabu Shabu

SOUPS • HOT POT • FONDUE • RAMEN

Yoshi Shabu Shabu

1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400, Richardson

Avg 4.5 (2145 reviews)
Takeout Delivery
Atlanta's best sushi restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

4858 Bill Gardner Pkwy, Locust Grove

Avg 4.6 (240 reviews)
Takeout
Rock N Roll Sushi

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1580 Hudson Bridge Rd, Stockbridge

Avg 4.1 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
TERIYAKI BOX

 

TERIYAKI BOX

1766 Old Norcross Rd,Ste O, Lawrenceville

No reviews yet
Take
Seattle's best sushi restaurants

Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

320 SW Mt. SI Blvd. #106, North Bend

Avg 4.3 (963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

 

Trapper's Sushi Co.

20625 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

31835 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way

Avg 4 (927 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Minneapolis's best sushi restaurants

Osaka Japanese Steak House image

 

Osaka Japanese Steak House

9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miyabi Grill image

 

Miyabi Grill

7607 west broadway ave, brooklyn park

No reviews yet
Takeout
B&E Sweets by Diane image

 

B&E Sweets by Diane

1595 MN-36, Roseville

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Phoenix's best sushi restaurants

Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS

Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant

2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler

Avg 4.6 (2156 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rock Lobster image

SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI

Rock Lobster

2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler

Avg 4.1 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Bei Express image

SUSHI • POKE

Bei Express

2910 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (458 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Detroit's best sushi restaurants

Zao Jun image

 

Zao Jun

6608 telegraph Rd., Bloomfield Hills

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse image

SUSHI • STEAKS

Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse

1824 W 14 Mile Rd, Royal Oak

Avg 4.7 (10800 reviews)
Takeout
Sakana Sushi Lounge image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sakana Sushi Lounge

22914 Woodward Ave, Ferndale

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)
Takeout
Tampa's best sushi restaurants

Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro

799 HIGHLAND AVE, DUNEDIN

Avg 4.8 (404 reviews)
Takeout
Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

2210 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kobe image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

28775 US-19 N, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
