Sushi restaurants you'll love
Japanese cuisine has so much to offer, whether you like authentic sushi or the Americanized rice and sushi roll. Seafood is a staple ingredient in Japanese culture so you can expect the usual favorites and a few surprises.
Ahi tuna and whitefish are typical fares in sushi rolls, but get ready to try new ingredients like an eel, crab stick, and crawfish. You can also look forward to appetizers like miso gyoza, tempura calamari, and takoyaki if you're really in the mood for unique flavors. Either way, the distinction between Japanese food and other Asian foods is the preference for lightly fried ingredients instead of grease-heavy frying techniques. Also, the flavors in Japanese food tend to be more subtle and lighter on the palate. A miso soup is a perfect example if you've already tried Japanese food.
While it's not always a rule, most Japanese food tends to be healthier from a dietary perspective. Sushi restaurants are a great example since many offer rolls with avocado, cream cheese, celery, and a few surprises. Best of all, not all sushi is technically raw, so it has a more broad appeal than most people expect. Just don't forget to add green wasabi to the soy sauce for an extra bite.
Los Angeles's best sushi restaurants
SANDWICHES • CURRY • HAMBURGERS
Katsu Bar
11447 South St., Cerritos
Boston's best sushi restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Seoul Kitchen
142 Littleton Rd, Westford
Washington, D.C.'s best sushi restaurants
Tico DC & Nama 14 Sushi Bar
1926 14th Street NW, Washington
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
The Sushi Bar Del Ray
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
Miami's best sushi restaurants
Austin's best sushi restaurants
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Neighborhood Sushi
1716 S Congress Ave, Austin
Lucky Robot Japanese Kitchen
1303 south congress ave, austin
San Diego's best sushi restaurants
El PEZ KITCHEN & SUSHI\\
3404 Palm Avenue, San Diego
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RB Sushi
16405 Bernardo Center Dr., San Diego
Baltimore's best sushi restaurants
Absolute Thai Sushi
800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816, Towson
Denver's best sushi restaurants
East Moon Asian Bistro & Sushi
10431 Town Center Dr, Broomfield
Cleveland's best sushi restaurants
Providence's best sushi restaurants
Richmond's best sushi restaurants
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
East Coast Provisions
3411 West Cary Street, Richmond
Nashville's best sushi restaurants
New York's best sushi restaurants
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
LT Bar and Grill - Hackensack
390 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack
Chicago's best sushi restaurants
Ono
512 56th St, Kenosha
SHABU-SHABU • HOT POT
King Shabu Shabu
2055 Milwaukee Ave, Riverwoods
Philadelphia's best sushi restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Hatsu
51 E. Butler PIke, Ambler
San Francisco's best sushi restaurants
SUSHI
Shiki Japanese Cuisine - HMB
20 Stone Pine Rd, Half Moon Bay
Sushi Ko at Larkspur
1819 Larkspur Landing Cir, Larkspur
Houston's best sushi restaurants
Dallas's best sushi restaurants
Shogun Hibachi & Sushi
7215 Interstate 30,Unit M, Greenville
HOT POT • FONDUE • RAMEN • NOODLES
Yoshi Shabu Shabu
8612 Preston Rd Ste 115, Plano
Atlanta's best sushi restaurants
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
4858 Bill Gardner Pkwy, Locust Grove
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1580 Hudson Bridge Rd, Stockbridge
Seattle's best sushi restaurants
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
320 SW Mt. SI Blvd. #106, North Bend
Trapper's Sushi Co.
20625 State Route 410 E, Bonney Lake
Minneapolis's best sushi restaurants
Osaka Japanese Steak House
9000 Hudson Rd #622, Woodbury
Phoenix's best sushi restaurants
SUSHI • NOODLES • STEAKS
Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant
2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler
SEAFOOD • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI
Rock Lobster
2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler
Detroit's best sushi restaurants
SUSHI • STEAKS
Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse
1824 W 14 Mile Rd, Royal Oak
Tampa's best sushi restaurants
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro
799 HIGHLAND AVE, DUNEDIN
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
2210 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon