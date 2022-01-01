Best Thai Kitchen

Tremolo Bar

Tremolo is the creation of Jarad Slipp, who brings his expertise in food and wine to this latest venture. Jarad has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants around the world, including Casa Vissani in Italy, Gordon Ramsay in London, Fiamma in New York City, and CityZen in Washington DC. Most recently, he was the Estate Director at world-class vineyard RdV. After years in the hospitality industry, Jarad was eager to build Tremolo according to his own vision, creating a dining experience that is both refined and down to earth, with a menu that is elevated but unpretentious.

