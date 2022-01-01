Cuisine background

Vegan restaurants you'll love

Go
Vegan
Toast
  • /
  • Vegan

Top vegan restaurants

In case you didn't know, vegan cuisine is absolutely a distinct style. For starters, you have to get creative when inventing vegan dishes because most people who prefer this kind of food revolve their diets around it. It's a lifestyle choice as much as it's a type of food and cooking style.

But don't assume that all vegan dishes are bland and boring because many of them can be as spicy as Tex-Mex food, especially if they contain spicy Korean kimchi. If you close your eyes while you take a bite, you may not even be able to tell you're eating a vegan dish. Spicy veggie burgers are a great example, and sometimes people who aren't living as a vegan order them just as much.

Vegan food is both flavorful and easy to make too. Not only is it healthy, but it usually comes with more ingredients and garnishes to make up for the lack of meat protein. Yet, tofu, seitan, and lentils are alternative protein sources you'll see from time to time.

Los Angeles's best vegan restaurants

See all
Pura Vita Pizzeria image

 

Pura Vita Pizzeria

8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Pura Vita Pizzeria
Gracias Madre image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Gracias Madre

1617 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gracias Madre
Jewel image

SMOOTHIES

Jewel

654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1082 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Jewel

Washington, D.C.'s best vegan restaurants

See all
Island Fin Poke image

 

Island Fin Poke

15485 Annapolis Road, Bowie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Island Fin Poke
PLNT Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PLNT Burger

2715 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about PLNT Burger
Fare Well image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Fare Well

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Fare Well

Miami's best vegan restaurants

See all
Pure Joy image

 

Pure Joy

7761 NW 107th Ave suite 2-07, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Pure Joy
Happea's image

 

Happea's

1676 NE 205th Ter, Miami

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Happea's
Mood image

 

Mood

235 South US Highway One, Tequesta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mood

Austin's best vegan restaurants

See all
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2422 Ranch Rd 620 S, Austin

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about JuiceLand
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

4500 Duval Street, Austin

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about JuiceLand
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

2210 S 1st St. #1, Austin

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about JuiceLand

San Diego's best vegan restaurants

See all
The Plot image

SUSHI

The Plot

1733 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Avg 4.8 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Plot
Rakiraki Commons image

 

Rakiraki Commons

2254 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Rakiraki Commons
Evolution Fast Food image

FRENCH FRIES

Evolution Fast Food

2965 5th Ave, San Diego

Avg 4 (1803 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Evolution Fast Food

Baltimore's best vegan restaurants

See all
Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Golden West Cafe
Forward Brewing image

 

Forward Brewing

418 4th St, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Forward Brewing
Molina Pizza image

PIZZA

Molina Pizza

301 W 29th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.7 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Molina Pizza

Denver's best vegan restaurants

See all
Watercourse Foods image

FRENCH FRIES

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver

Avg 4.2 (3670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Watercourse Foods
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro image

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
BuBu image

 

BuBu

1099 18th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about BuBu

Cleveland's best vegan restaurants

See all
The Vegan Club image

SANDWICHES

The Vegan Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Vegan Club
Cleveland Vegan image

 

Cleveland Vegan

17112 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Cleveland Vegan
FengFit™ Foods image

 

FengFit™ Foods

31200 Pinetree Rd, Pepper Pike

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about FengFit™ Foods

Providence's best vegan restaurants

See all
Garden Grille image

 

Garden Grille

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Garden Grille
Sprout and Lentil image

SOUPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sprout and Lentil

796 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

Avg 5 (114 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sprout and Lentil
The Grange image

 

The Grange

166 Broadway, Providence

Avg 4.3 (1382 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Grange

Nashville's best vegan restaurants

See all
Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
Nashville Sunflower Cafe image

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Nashville Sunflower Cafe
Riddim N Spice image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Riddim N Spice

2116 Meharry Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Riddim N Spice

New York's best vegan restaurants

See all
Grounded For Life Cafe image

 

Grounded For Life Cafe

12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Grounded For Life Cafe
Lexi's Kitchen image

 

Lexi's Kitchen

324b Orange Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lexi's Kitchen
Lindenhurst Diner image

 

Lindenhurst Diner

195 East Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Lindenhurst Diner

Chicago's best vegan restaurants

See all
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

 

Protein Bar & Kitchen

2040 York Road, Oak Brook

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Bright Bowls image

 

Bright Bowls

777 CENTRAL AVE 1A, Highland park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bright Bowls
Scoops Dessert Bar image

 

Scoops Dessert Bar

838 N State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Scoops Dessert Bar

Philadelphia's best vegan restaurants

See all
Mia's Meals Falafel Bar image

FALAFEL

Mia's Meals Falafel Bar

3 S Haddon Ave, Haddonfield

Avg 4.5 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Mia's Meals Falafel Bar
goodbeet image

 

goodbeet

29 Haddon Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about goodbeet
Go Vegan Philly image

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS

Go Vegan Philly

607 N Lincoln ST, Wilmington

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Go Vegan Philly

Dallas's best vegan restaurants

See all
Zonk Burger image

 

Zonk Burger

2919 Race Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Zonk Burger
Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen image

 

Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen

3343 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen
Best Thai Signature image

SALADS

Best Thai Signature

4135 Belt Line Rd, Addison

Avg 4.5 (3702 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Best Thai Signature

Atlanta's best vegan restaurants

See all
Local Green Atlanta image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Local Green Atlanta

19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Local Green Atlanta
Hippie Hibachi Vegan Grill image

 

Hippie Hibachi

1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hippie Hibachi
Feedel Bistro image

SALADS

Feedel Bistro

3125 Briarcliff Rd NE Suite "A", Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (244 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Feedel Bistro

Detroit's best vegan restaurants

See all
Pink FlaminGo To Go image

 

Pink FlaminGo To Go

17740 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (19 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Pink FlaminGo To Go
Detroit Vegan Soul image

 

Detroit Vegan Soul

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Little Icy’s Luncheonette image

 

Little Icy’s Luncheonette

18445 Scarsdale St., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Little Icy’s Luncheonette
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston