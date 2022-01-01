Vegan restaurants you'll love
Top vegan restaurants
In case you didn't know, vegan cuisine is absolutely a distinct style. For starters, you have to get creative when inventing vegan dishes because most people who prefer this kind of food revolve their diets around it. It's a lifestyle choice as much as it's a type of food and cooking style.
But don't assume that all vegan dishes are bland and boring because many of them can be as spicy as Tex-Mex food, especially if they contain spicy Korean kimchi. If you close your eyes while you take a bite, you may not even be able to tell you're eating a vegan dish. Spicy veggie burgers are a great example, and sometimes people who aren't living as a vegan order them just as much.
Vegan food is both flavorful and easy to make too. Not only is it healthy, but it usually comes with more ingredients and garnishes to make up for the lack of meat protein. Yet, tofu, seitan, and lentils are alternative protein sources you'll see from time to time.
Los Angeles's best vegan restaurants
Pura Vita Pizzeria
8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Gracias Madre
1617 Westcliff Dr, Newport Beach
Washington, D.C.'s best vegan restaurants
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PLNT Burger
2715 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
Miami's best vegan restaurants
Austin's best vegan restaurants
San Diego's best vegan restaurants
Baltimore's best vegan restaurants
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
Denver's best vegan restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
Watercourse Foods
837 E 17th Ave Unit 103, Denver
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
Cleveland's best vegan restaurants
Providence's best vegan restaurants
SOUPS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sprout and Lentil
796 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown
Nashville's best vegan restaurants
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
New York's best vegan restaurants
Grounded For Life Cafe
12 Lower Center Street, CLINTON
Chicago's best vegan restaurants
Philadelphia's best vegan restaurants
FALAFEL
Mia's Meals Falafel Bar
3 S Haddon Ave, Haddonfield
Dallas's best vegan restaurants
Wicked BOLD Vegan Kitchen
3343 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound
Atlanta's best vegan restaurants
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Local Green Atlanta
19 Joseph E Lowery, Atlanta