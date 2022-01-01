Vietnamese restaurants you'll love
Top Vietnamese restaurants
When many of us think of Vietnamese food, we think of Bahn mi and pho, but the food is more diverse than those two popular Asian fusion dishes. Vietnamese food is heavy on hot soup with rice noodles – otherwise known as pho – and aromatic ingredients that you usually don't see in the usual Asian fare.
Since Vietnam lies along the coast, seafood plays a significant role as a protein source. Ingredient-wise, you can expect Vietnamese food to come with fish sauce, fermented shrimp paste, rice vermicelli, rock sugar, basil, and mint. Vietnamese food is so typical in major cities that it's taken on more of a fusion flare than a traditional cuisine. A Bahn Mi Vietnamese sandwich is a great example because some restaurants will serve the pork warm rather than traditional cold pork. Others may leave out the fresh-cut jalapeno, while others might add more peppers or smother the baguette with sriracha sauce.
Other must-try entrees include items like Goi Cuon and Nem Ra rolls, Xoi Ga chicken with rice, or Bun Bo Nam Bo pho. But if you want to stick with fusion, you can't go wrong with a Bahn Mi-inspired sandwich.
Los Angeles's best Vietnamese restaurants
Boston's best Vietnamese restaurants
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
Washington, D.C.'s best Vietnamese restaurants
Miami's best Vietnamese restaurants
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen
6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie
Austin's best Vietnamese restaurants
SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Me Con Bistro
3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
San Diego's best Vietnamese restaurants
SMOOTHIES
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe
16691 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego
Richmond's best Vietnamese restaurants
NOODLES
PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia
1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond
New York's best Vietnamese restaurants
The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale
189 Main Street, Farmingdale
Philadelphia's best Vietnamese restaurants
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Melody's Vietnamese
47 East Butler, Ambler
Dallas's best Vietnamese restaurants
SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Saigon Box
6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco
Atlanta's best Vietnamese restaurants
Seattle's best Vietnamese restaurants
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD
Monsoon - Bellevue
10245 Main St, Bellevue
Minneapolis's best Vietnamese restaurants
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park