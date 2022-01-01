Vietnamese restaurants you'll love

Cuisine background

When many of us think of Vietnamese food, we think of Bahn mi and pho, but the food is more diverse than those two popular Asian fusion dishes. Vietnamese food is heavy on hot soup with rice noodles – otherwise known as pho – and aromatic ingredients that you usually don't see in the usual Asian fare.

Since Vietnam lies along the coast, seafood plays a significant role as a protein source. Ingredient-wise, you can expect Vietnamese food to come with fish sauce, fermented shrimp paste, rice vermicelli, rock sugar, basil, and mint. Vietnamese food is so typical in major cities that it's taken on more of a fusion flare than a traditional cuisine. A Bahn Mi Vietnamese sandwich is a great example because some restaurants will serve the pork warm rather than traditional cold pork. Others may leave out the fresh-cut jalapeno, while others might add more peppers or smother the baguette with sriracha sauce.

Other must-try entrees include items like Goi Cuon and Nem Ra rolls, Xoi Ga chicken with rice, or Bun Bo Nam Bo pho. But if you want to stick with fusion, you can't go wrong with a Bahn Mi-inspired sandwich.

Los Angeles's best Vietnamese restaurants

Emily's Viet Cuisine image

 

Emily's Viet Cuisine

201 E. 4th Street, Santa Ana

No reviews yet
Takeout
Súp Noodle Bar image

 

Súp Noodle Bar

5141 Beach Blvd. Unit B, Buena Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
My Lai image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

My Lai

12222 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1137 reviews)
Takeout
Boston's best Vietnamese restaurants

Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bon Me - Test Kitchen image

 

Bon Me - Test Kitchen

60 Binney St., Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Phin Coffee House image

 

Phin Coffee House

10 High St, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Washington, D.C.'s best Vietnamese restaurants

Pho & Grill image

 

Pho & Grill

18153 Village Mart Drive, Olney

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roll Play Catering image

SOUPS

Roll Play Catering

8150 Leesburg Pike, Vienna

Avg 4.6 (3985 reviews)
Takeout
PHO BOWL image

 

PHO BOWL

6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miami's best Vietnamese restaurants

Crab Holic image

 

Crab Holic

4599 S University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen image

 

Pho Bar Vietnamese Kitchen

6310 Griffin Rd. B-107, Davie

Avg 4.5 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café image

 

545 Degrees Bánh Mì Café

6461 Stirling Road, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Austin's best Vietnamese restaurants

Me Con Bistro image

SOUPS • SALADS • PHO • CURRY • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Me Con Bistro

3421 W William Cannon Dr,Ste 101, Austin

Avg 4.8 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho With Us image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho With Us

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hai Ky Restaurant image

 

Hai Ky Restaurant

1931 E OLTORF ST STE B, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
Takeout
San Diego's best Vietnamese restaurants

Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe

16691 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (269 reviews)
Takeout
Poppy Kitchen image

NOODLES

Poppy Kitchen

3030 Plaza Bonita Road, National City

Avg 4.4 (269 reviews)
Chef's Pho & Grill image

SOUPS • PHO

Chef's Pho & Grill

324 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd #130, San Marcos

Avg 4.9 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Richmond's best Vietnamese restaurants

The Answer Brewpub image

 

The Answer Brewpub

6008 W Broad St, West End

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia image

NOODLES

PHO 95 Hai Ky Mi Gia

1601 Willow Lawn Dr, Richmond

Avg 4.6 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Thien Phat 2 image

 

Pho Thien Phat 2

9031 W Broad St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York's best Vietnamese restaurants

The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale image

 

The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale

189 Main Street, Farmingdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PLUM image

 

PLUM

210 West 94th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset image

 

The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset

228 West Jericho Turnpike, Syosset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Philadelphia's best Vietnamese restaurants

Southeast Kitchen image

 

Southeast Kitchen

1901 Delaware Ave, Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Melody's Vietnamese

47 East Butler, Ambler

Avg 4.6 (114 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Saigon Quy-Bau image

 

Saigon Quy-Bau

1318 South street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dallas's best Vietnamese restaurants

Saigon Box image

SANDWICHES • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saigon Box

6363 Dallas Parkway, Frisco

Avg 4.6 (397 reviews)
Takeout
Pho Bowl - Addison image

 

Pho Bowl - Addison

5290 Belt Line Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALTLIGHT STATION image

SANDWICHES • PHO

SALTLIGHT STATION

1501 S Greenville Ave, Allen

Avg 4.6 (594 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Atlanta's best Vietnamese restaurants

Saigon Cafe image

 

Saigon Cafe

2700 Cobb Parkway, Smyrna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Saigon Cafe image

PHO • NOODLES

Saigon Cafe

2092 N. Decatur Road, Decatur

Avg 4.5 (1363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Saigon Cafe image

PHO

Saigon Cafe

1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203, Lawrenceville

Avg 4.2 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Seattle's best Vietnamese restaurants

Monsoon - Bellevue image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD

Monsoon - Bellevue

10245 Main St, Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (3162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
What the Pho- LSFH image

 

What the Pho- LSFH

500 Bellevue Way, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
LSFH Timeclock image

 

LSFH Timeclock

500 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Minneapolis's best Vietnamese restaurants

V Bistro image

PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

V Bistro

7429 E River Rd, Fridley

Avg 4.6 (1744 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine image

 

Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine

9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Moon Asian Cuisine image

 

Red Moon Asian Cuisine

582 Praire Center Drive, Eden Praire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
