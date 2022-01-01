Best Way Pizza-Huntingdon
DARE TO BE SQUARE!
7571 Huntingdon Plaza
Popular Items
Location
7571 Huntingdon Plaza
Huntingdon PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Muddy Run Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Diner 22
Come on in and enjoy!
The Bread Box
Come in and enjoy!
Bricktown Kickin' Chicken
Serving Fresh, Never Frozen, Chicken that is breaded in Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s special blend of seasonings.
PAIR OUR JUICY CHICKEN WITH ONE OF OUR DELICIOUS SIDES