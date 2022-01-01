Go
Bestside Bar and Grill

Open for take out and dine in

1645 Leonard St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mushroom Flatbread$12.95
Crimini Mushrooms, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Four Cheese Blend, Balsamic Drizzle
Ranch$0.25
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.95
Double meat patties, crimini mushrooms, swiss, rosemary aioli
Steak Feature$19.95
Olive Burger$12.95
Double meat patties, swiss, olive sauce, lettuce, tomato
Blackened Bleu Wings$11.95
Baked Wings with Blackened Seasoning and Topped With Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Basket Fries$4.00
T B A$14.95
House roasted turkey, provolone, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, shaved lettuce, tomato, lemon pepper aioli, on brioche bun
Avocado Rolls$10.95
Avocado, Walnuts, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Asian Red Chili Dipping Sauce
Cuban$14.95
Mojo Pork, Ham, Sweet Jalapeño Mustard, Pickles, and Swiss On Ciabatta
Location

1645 Leonard St

Walker MI

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

