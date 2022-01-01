Bestside Bar and Grill
Open for take out and dine in
1645 Leonard St
Popular Items
Location
1645 Leonard St
Walker MI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Two Scotts Barbecue
TWO SCOTTS BARBECUE offers authentic barbecue, smoked in-house daily with homemade sides and sauces. Featuring draft root beer and weekly specials!
Tacos El Cuñado
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Dog Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
The Sovengard
The Sovengard is a Farm-to-Table restaurant working through the seasonal and sustainable philosophies of the New Nordic Movement. Handmade, honest cuisine from some of the best farms in West Michigan.