Go
Toast

B&E Sweets by Diane

Betty & Earl's has partnered with local baker extraordinare, Diane Minor, to launch B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane. They will continue to serve a selection of Betty & Earl's biscuits, as well as a wider selection of baked goods and sweets including cupcakes, tarts, mini cheesecakes, cookies, bars, gluten-free offerings, soup, and so much more!

1595 MN-36 • $

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)

Popular Items

Frozen Blueberry Lemon 6-pack$12.00
Frozen Cinnamon Roll 6-pack$12.00
Original Biscuit$4.25
Biscuit 6-pack$25.00
Add egg$1.50
Frozen Original 6-pack$9.00
Frozen Bacon Cheddar 6-pack$12.00
Biscuit Sandwich with Ham & Cheese$7.99
Biscuit with side gravey$5.50
Frozen Original 6-pack$9.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering

Location

1595 MN-36

Roseville MN

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CRAVE Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joey Meatballs - Potluck Food Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Obachan & Chickpea

No reviews yet

Thank you for your continued support. Have a great dining experience.

Revolution Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston