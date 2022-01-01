B&E Sweets by Diane
Betty & Earl's has partnered with local baker extraordinare, Diane Minor, to launch B&E Featuring Sweets By Diane. They will continue to serve a selection of Betty & Earl's biscuits, as well as a wider selection of baked goods and sweets including cupcakes, tarts, mini cheesecakes, cookies, bars, gluten-free offerings, soup, and so much more!
1595 MN-36 • $
1595 MN-36
Roseville MN
