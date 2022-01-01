Go
Toast

Beta Lounge Berkeley

Come in and enjoy!

2129 Durant Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

2129 Durant Ave

Berkeley CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fire Wings Berkeley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

U: Dessert Story - Berkeley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Comal Next Door Berkeley Catering

No reviews yet

Catering for group events - pick up and delivery available!

Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market

No reviews yet

Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market upholds the values of community, equity, and earth stewardship in its offerings and interactions. We offer delicious, locally-sourced comfort foods designed for omnivores & vegetarians alike. The bar serves seasonal, craft cocktails, and small-batch wine and beer. Our market is stocked with urban-farmed produce, organic dairy, meats, prepared foods, meal kits, and retail items.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston