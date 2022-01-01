Bethany Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Bethany Beach

Heidaway image

 

Heidaway

97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (452 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Tacos$10.00
two tacos served on soft corn tortillas
Maine Lobster Roll$20.00
buttered Maine lobster, lettuce, toasted lobster roll
Kale Caesar$12.00
kale, aged parmesan, herb croutons, house caesar dressing
Mangos image

SEAFOOD

Mangos

97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

Avg 4 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mangorita$7.00
French Fries$3.50
Mahi Tacos$16.00
Parkway Restaurant image

 

Parkway Restaurant

114 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon$29.00
heirloom rice, broccoli crowns, snow peas, breakfast radish,
sweet peppers, blood orange-soy sauce
Kids Spaghetti$6.00
buttery spaghetti with grated parmesan
Parkway caesar$12.00
romaine hearts, creamy homemade dressing, herbed croutons, aged asiago, toasted pine nuts
Bethany Boathouse image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bethany Boathouse

39817 Hickman Plaza Road, Bethany Beach

Avg 4.1 (1049 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bethany Beach

Tacos

Quesadillas

