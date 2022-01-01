Bethany Beach bars & lounges you'll love
Heidaway
97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$10.00
two tacos served on soft corn tortillas
|Maine Lobster Roll
|$20.00
buttered Maine lobster, lettuce, toasted lobster roll
|Kale Caesar
|$12.00
kale, aged parmesan, herb croutons, house caesar dressing
SEAFOOD
Mangos
97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Popular items
|Mangorita
|$7.00
|French Fries
|$3.50
|Mahi Tacos
|$16.00
Parkway Restaurant
114 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$29.00
heirloom rice, broccoli crowns, snow peas, breakfast radish,
sweet peppers, blood orange-soy sauce
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.00
buttery spaghetti with grated parmesan
|Parkway caesar
|$12.00
romaine hearts, creamy homemade dressing, herbed croutons, aged asiago, toasted pine nuts