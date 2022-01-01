Cake in Bethany Beach
BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT
6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Bethany Beach
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$35.00
Broiled or fried, sriracha remoulade, fresh vegetables, rice
|Bourbon Cake
|$12.00
Triple layer yellow cake, homemade bourbon caramel sauce, bourbon cream cheese frosting, candied pecans
Difebo's Bethany Restaurant
789 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Carrot Cake
|$13.00
|7 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$13.00
Parkway Restaurant
114 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach
|Flourless chocolate cake
|$11.00
bittersweet nutella ganache, crushed macadamia nuts
|Smith Island Cake
|$10.00
|Twin Crab cakes Entree
|$42.00
warm southwestern fingerling salad with broccoli, blistered tomatoes, bell peppers, lemon-herb compound butter, sweet pickle remoulade