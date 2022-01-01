Cake in Bethany Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT

6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Bethany Beach

Avg 4.3 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$35.00
Broiled or fried, sriracha remoulade, fresh vegetables, rice
Bourbon Cake$12.00
Triple layer yellow cake, homemade bourbon caramel sauce, bourbon cream cheese frosting, candied pecans
More about BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT
Heidaway image

 

Heidaway

97 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (452 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Banana Cake$10.00
More about Heidaway
Consumer pic

 

Difebo's Bethany Restaurant

789 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$13.00
7 Layer Chocolate Cake$13.00
More about Difebo's Bethany Restaurant
Parkway Restaurant image

 

Parkway Restaurant

114 Garfield Pkwy, Bethany Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless chocolate cake$11.00
bittersweet nutella ganache, crushed macadamia nuts
Smith Island Cake$10.00
Twin Crab cakes Entree$42.00
warm southwestern fingerling salad with broccoli, blistered tomatoes, bell peppers, lemon-herb compound butter, sweet pickle remoulade
More about Parkway Restaurant

